Problem I have with that is that who is the star right winger we can get? There are not many around.



However there are a number that play off the left that are of a higher quality. I think we are undertaking a big downgrade in our attack.



Ok, so we're looking to sell Gomez and Endo which means that we'll sign a centrehalf and number 6.



A year is a long time in football. There's a chance someone explodes and becomes the obvious candidate to replace Mo. I also think it's an easier sell to tell someone they're coming in to be the starting RW rather than warm the bench.My guess is Kudus, Minteh and Bakayoko will all be candidates. We obviously passed on Minteh this summer (possibly because we're eyeing a different Newcastle winger) but it may also have been that we didn't trust buying someone who's only played in Holland and Denmark. If he does brilliantly at Brighton his price will skyrocket but we'll be much more confident. On Kudus, a chance to see him under a more attack minded manager. And Bakayoko, I expect he'll make an interim move too - maybe to Brentford.None will be as good as Mo but we just have to accept it. Can't keep him forever. There's successful teams across Europe who don't have a RW of Mo's level, so we can't let it hold us back.Definitely feels like they're the sales we've decided on to create room in the squad.As you say, suggests we plan on signing a CB and a holding midfielder... and maybe Gordon as a brucie bonus.