His passing range isnt great. He's ok in the air, but not great. There's a reason he hasnt scored a goal.I'd be shocked if we get 45M for him to be honest
I would guess it would depend if he was aware of the club offering as part of a deal for another player.
His the 2nd best passer out of all our current cbs.
Worth noting that Cannavaro scored about 3 in his entire career.The Gomez we saw 18-19 would get double the 45 million being touted.As it is its probably about right for a very good player but wont who probably wont reach the heights he looked like reaching due to injury.
Tbf to Joe regarding his (lack of) scoring record, he spent most of his career as one of the last men back to cover counter-attacks on our attacking set pieces.
He was a short arse though. A 6 foot 2+ CB needs to be netting a few a season really from set plays.Quansah netted a few last season, plus the VAR bullshit one that was took off him.
Probably yeah but my point is you dont need to score goals to be a WC centre half.The Gomez pre Burnley injury in 2018-19 was absolutely brilliant, I think his level at that point gets forgotten about. He was also excellent 20-21 before the injury on England duty.Since that second injury hes never got particularly close to the level he showed before it, suspect thats a combination of the toll the injury took with not getting regular first team football in that position.Would be a shame to sell him but I can see the logic as well.
Watching VVD and Gomez at the start of the season where we won the league was just unreal. They literally had everything youd want in a pair of centre backs. Both could catch up to any forward in the league and we barely conceded a goal. Shame Gomez got injured because I think that was probably the best weve looked at the back with klopp in charge.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Gomez, Diaz, Endo, Morton, Sepp even maybe Tsimikas could leave then?
selling him now , is classic edwards he knows when to get the best value from players
Tsimikas to me seems happy enough to just be a squad player for a year or 2 more.
I do think Gordon would do well for us. Would be nice to actually get some free kicks and penalties for a change.
We're only a few hours away from Pearce rubbishing this rumour anyway.
Could it be a case of Gordon in this summer with Diaz to be sold next summer and Mo to go on a free, meaning we would need to replace Salah with a left footed right winger next summer? Newcastle will still have big FFP issues- they needed to generate late sales with a £60m profit when they had CL revenue in 23-24, with no Europe in the 24-25 period it will surely be more sales required?
You do realise you sound like a petulant child parroting this unfunny statment ad nauseam right?
There is smoke to the Gordon fire otherwise the LFC based journos who take pleasure in shooting down rumours won;t be so vocal about it.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]