Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9560 on: Today at 06:05:35 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:56:53 pm
His passing range isnt great. He's ok in the air, but not great. There's a reason he hasnt scored a goal.
I'd be shocked if we get 45M for him to be honest

Yeah true he's a few centrimetres off ideal centre back height but if he were consistently aggressive and positioned well, with what he has, he would win most duels.
Think there was a period when he was looking very impressive, and then was out for months with a knee problem. Seems to have been utility, periods of first choice at best since then. All from memory though, could be inaccurate.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:56:53 pm
His passing range isnt great. He's ok in the air, but not great. There's a reason he hasnt scored a goal.
I'd be shocked if we get 45M for him to be honest

Worth noting that Cannavaro scored about 3 in his entire career.

The Gomez we saw 18-19 would get double the 45 million being touted.

As it is its probably about right for a very good player but wont who probably wont reach the heights he looked like reaching due to injury.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9562 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:58:35 pm
I would guess it would depend if he was aware of the club offering as part of a deal for another player.

I'd be surprised if he wasn't. Would be pretty stupid of a club to offer one of their players to another club without knowing if he wants to go. This isn't baseball.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9563 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:05:14 pm
His the 2nd best passer out of all our current cbs.

You will never silence his critics.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9564 on: Today at 06:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:15:44 pm
Worth noting that Cannavaro scored about 3 in his entire career.

The Gomez we saw 18-19 would get double the 45 million being touted.

As it is its probably about right for a very good player but wont who probably wont reach the heights he looked like reaching due to injury.

He was a short arse though. A 6 foot 2+ CB needs to be netting a few a season really from set plays.

Quansah netted a few last season, plus the VAR bullshit one that was took off him.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9565 on: Today at 06:18:00 pm »
Tbf to Joe regarding his (lack of) scoring record, he spent most of his career as one of the last men back to cover counter-attacks on our attacking set pieces.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 06:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:18:00 pm
Tbf to Joe regarding his (lack of) scoring record, he spent most of his career as one of the last men back to cover counter-attacks on our attacking set pieces.

Agree with that Gomez is absolutely lightening quick so it made sense to have him on the halfway line to mitigate fast breaks from corners.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9567 on: Today at 06:24:07 pm »
Would defo take Gordon here. Think he's brilliant and will only improve with us.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 06:27:10 pm »
gordon is the diaz replacement

we sell diaz this summer or next summer

will be interesting to see who the CB and DM links are
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9569 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm »
Watching VVD and Gomez at the start of the season where we won the league was just unreal. They literally had everything youd want in a pair of centre backs. Both could catch up to any forward in the league and we barely conceded a goal. Shame Gomez got injured because I think that was probably the best weve looked at the back with klopp in charge.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9570 on: Today at 06:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:17:19 pm
He was a short arse though. A 6 foot 2+ CB needs to be netting a few a season really from set plays.

Quansah netted a few last season, plus the VAR bullshit one that was took off him.

Probably yeah but my point is you dont need to score goals to be a WC centre half.

The Gomez pre Burnley injury in 2018-19 was absolutely brilliant, I think his level at that point gets forgotten about. He was also excellent 20-21 before the injury on England duty.

Since that second injury hes never got particularly close to the level he showed before it, suspect thats a combination of the toll the injury took with not getting regular first team football in that position.

Would be a shame to sell him but I can see the logic as well.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9571 on: Today at 06:33:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 06:31:19 pm
Probably yeah but my point is you dont need to score goals to be a WC centre half.

The Gomez pre Burnley injury in 2018-19 was absolutely brilliant, I think his level at that point gets forgotten about. He was also excellent 20-21 before the injury on England duty.

Since that second injury hes never got particularly close to the level he showed before it, suspect thats a combination of the toll the injury took with not getting regular first team football in that position.

Would be a shame to sell him but I can see the logic as well.

selling him now , is classic edwards he knows when to get the best value from players
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9572 on: Today at 06:33:57 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:28:09 pm
Watching VVD and Gomez at the start of the season where we won the league was just unreal. They literally had everything youd want in a pair of centre backs. Both could catch up to any forward in the league and we barely conceded a goal. Shame Gomez got injured because I think that was probably the best weve looked at the back with klopp in charge.

It was 18/19 youre thinking of, he wasnt playing the start of the 19/20 season as he still has that injury from that shithouse tackle away at Burnley.

I think his first match back was the Salzburg home match where he got ran ragged and we conceded a 3 goal lead, but he always did take a fair bit of time to play himself into form.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9573 on: Today at 06:42:20 pm »
Gomez, Diaz, Endo, Morton, Sepp even maybe Tsimikas could leave then?

Kelleher, Carvalho too
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9574 on: Today at 06:43:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:42:20 pm
Gomez, Diaz, Endo, Morton, Sepp even maybe Tsimikas could leave then?

Tsimikas to me seems happy enough to just be a squad player for a year or 2 more.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9575 on: Today at 06:44:47 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:33:56 pm
selling him now , is classic edwards he knows when to get the best value from players
What if the Head Coach wants to keep him?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9576 on: Today at 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 06:43:42 pm
Tsimikas to me seems happy enough to just be a squad player for a year or 2 more.

Yeah given contracts could see Robbo leaving before him
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9577 on: Today at 06:47:37 pm »
I do think Gordon would do well for us.
Would be nice to actually get some free kicks and penalties for a change.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 07:02:06 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:47:37 pm
I do think Gordon would do well for us.
Would be nice to actually get some free kicks and penalties for a change.

Seems more likely he'll start being handed cards for his diving antics the second he joins us. Though I hope that's something he will cut out from his game if he comes here.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9579 on: Today at 07:16:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:11:35 pm
We're only a few hours away from Pearce rubbishing this rumour anyway.

"Suggestions of Joe Gomez being involved in a potential swap deal for Anthony Gordon are wide of the mark. Liverpool are not involved in any contact with Newcastle regarding Gordon as things stand and have no intention of involving Gomez in any swap deal, either with Newcastle or otherwise."

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9580 on: Today at 07:18:49 pm »
Could it be a case of Gordon in this summer with Diaz to be sold next summer and Mo to go on a free, meaning we would need to replace Salah with a left footed right winger next summer?

Newcastle still have big FFP issues for the coming season- they needed to generate late sales with a £60m profit when they had CL revenue in 23-24, with no Europe in the 24-25 period it will surely be more sales required?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9581 on: Today at 07:21:02 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:18:49 pm
Could it be a case of Gordon in this summer with Diaz to be sold next summer and Mo to go on a free, meaning we would need to replace Salah with a left footed right winger next summer?

Newcastle will still have big FFP issues- they needed to generate late sales with a £60m profit when they had CL revenue in 23-24, with no Europe in the 24-25 period it will surely be more sales required?

Problem I have with that is that who is the star right winger we can get? There are not many around.

However there are a number that play off the left that are of a higher quality. I think we are undertaking a big downgrade in our attack.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9582 on: Today at 07:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:41:51 pm
You do realise you sound like a petulant child parroting this unfunny statment ad nauseam right?

lol. The confident declarations of why we're doing what we're doing and how stupid the bedwetters are turn into boring personal attacks. Classic.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9583 on: Today at 07:25:21 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:33:56 pm
selling him now , is classic edwards he knows when to get the best value from players

Edwards will be hard headed about it. If Klopp was still there he wouldn't entertain selling him unless Joe wanted out.

Ultimately you've got to go out and buy someone better though. I don't think Klopp always had faith we'd do that, it wasn't just sentiment. It took us two years to replace Gini, so it's hardly a wonder Klopp would have wanted him to get a new deal. If we sell Gomez there's pressure on to buy a worthy replacement, whatever the cost
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9584 on: Today at 07:26:21 pm »
There is smoke to the Gordon fire otherwise the LFC based journos who take pleasure in shooting down rumours won;t be so vocal about  it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9585 on: Today at 07:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:26:21 pm
There is smoke to the Gordon fire otherwise the LFC based journos who take pleasure in shooting down rumours won;t be so vocal about  it.

A lot of them are being suspeciously quiet too. Pearce and Lynch etc haven't even mentioned the Gomez and Gordon stuff today.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9586 on: Today at 07:28:17 pm »
So if Gomez does go surely that will mean well need another centre back?.

I know Im stating the bleeding obvious but this leaves it very tight.

And Id be sorry to see Joe go.
