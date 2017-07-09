Just 10 hours to go until the squad assessment officially ends and the transfer bids start to fly - let's get up for this!
Veryyyyyy much joking lads, hence the hysterically laughing man at the end of the post Id love to see a few of the forwards used on the right when Mo comes off to be honest, thats why I asked a few pages back how slot sets up with his forwards
Can't wait to see Gordon destroying Real Madrid and Bayern
I wonder whether theyll do an X Factor style show where Hughes, Edwards and Slot announce who is being kept and whose being farmed out to Saudi.
and Everton. That would be worth the transfer fee alone.
I'm moving the goalposts but a defensive midfielder does more for the team than any slight upgrade on Diaz. Gordon is a very good player though.
Don't see why this window isn't possible, get going RichardIn:Gordon: £70mGeertruida: £30mKimmich £30mAit Nouri £30mAngelys £0mWharton £75m£235mOutGomez £45mPhillips £6mEndo £13mDiaz £50mMorton £25mTsimikas £15mKelleher £20m£174m inNet spend £50mTransform the team and only lose one starter. That's what I'll be doing on FIFA anyway...
Your list is ridiculous....we aren't getting 6m for Nat Phillips. Maybe you meant we will be paying a team to take Nat?
What time is Gordon signing tomorrow?
If only there was a way to sign Gordon and a DM!
There's a sense Liverpool's interest in Gordon - & #NUFC's private acceptance the winger wants to go to Anfield - isn't going to dissipate any time soon. [@IanDoyleSport]The prevailing mood suggests there would be increasingly little surprise should Anthony Gordon end up with the Reds sooner rather than later.[@IanDoyleSport]The Echo know something..
Gordon is a left sided attacker where Diaz already is while Gakpo excelled there in the eurosIts an area well stocked already and to buy Gordon we are depleting a thin enough area and losing a player who can fill in in 3 positionsnot sure about this one to be honest
Didn't that Turkish team bid £4 million for him?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
The part about "NUFCs private acceptance" sounds like Gordon's camp is feeding this.
Romano saying keep an eye on the situation the other night and now the echo printing articles like this. Hmmm
Ok this does feel like something. This almost feels like Gravenberch last year when it went from remote to possible to happening over the course of the summer until we signed him in last day
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.64]