« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 412286 times)

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,995
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 02:08:27 pm »
Just 10 hours to go until the squad assessment officially ends and the transfer bids start to fly - let's get up for this!
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 02:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:08:27 pm
Just 10 hours to go until the squad assessment officially ends and the transfer bids start to fly - let's get up for this!

I wonder whether theyll do an X Factor style show where Hughes, Edwards and Slot announce who is being kept and whose being farmed out to Saudi.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 02:10:26 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:03:22 pm
Veryyyyyy much joking lads, hence the hysterically laughing man at the end of the post

Id love to see a few of the forwards used on the right when Mo comes off to be honest, thats why I asked a few pages back how slot sets up with his forwards

Hard to tell these days :D (generally not you specifically)
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 02:14:47 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:32:13 pm
Can't wait to see Gordon destroying Real Madrid and Bayern
and Everton. That would be worth the transfer fee alone.
Logged

Online just Riggins?

  • seeks man with gsoh 28-36. Likes a man in uniform.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 02:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:10:22 pm
I wonder whether theyll do an X Factor style show where Hughes, Edwards and Slot announce who is being kept and whose being farmed out to Saudi.

Maybe names in three envelopes?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:14:47 pm
and Everton. That would be worth the transfer fee alone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qeIbL-X9AY

Nick Barmby times 2000.
Logged

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 02:22:45 pm »
Not sure about Gordon on the right haven't seen enough of it as I avoid watching Everton as much as possible but he has looked good when drifting into in central areas for Newcastle so could shine for us as a 8/10. I'm guessing that's probably what he might want if Stevie G was his role model growing up. So my shout would be keep Diaz and play both.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,518
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 02:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:08:27 pm
Just 10 hours to go until the squad assessment officially ends and the transfer bids start to fly - let's get up for this!
You mean the squad as it is now? Players coming back this week need to be assessed so I don't think any of them will be going anywhere. Slot needs at least a month with them to assess.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 02:30:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:55:07 pm
I'm moving the goalposts but a defensive midfielder does more for the team than any slight upgrade on Diaz.  ;D

Gordon is a very good player though.

If only there was a way to sign Gordon and a DM!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,263
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 02:30:20 pm »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 01:37:09 pm
Don't see why this window isn't possible, get going Richard

In:

Gordon: £70m
Geertruida: £30m
Kimmich £30m
Ait Nouri £30m
Angelys £0m
Wharton £75m

£235m

Out

Gomez £45m
Phillips £6m
Endo £13m
Diaz £50m
Morton £25m
Tsimikas £15m
Kelleher £20m

£174m in

Net spend £50m

Transform the team and only lose one starter. That's what I'll be doing on FIFA anyway...


Your list is ridiculous....we aren't getting 6m for Nat Phillips.


Maybe you meant we will be paying a team to take Nat?
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:30:20 pm

Your list is ridiculous....we aren't getting 6m for Nat Phillips.


Maybe you meant we will be paying a team to take Nat?

Didn't that Turkish team bid £4 million for him?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 02:31:47 pm »
Movement has started. Williams staying at Bilbao. Raphina to Saudi maybe. Barca will come for Diaz. We'll go and get Gordon.

If Gomez goes Geertruida at his current price is a no-brainer. Gomes to finish up and we're sitting good. Anything on top of that would be a bonus. I don't think we need Ait-Nouri if we are signing a Gomez replacement that can start at LB.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 02:32:06 pm »
So despite what I said weeks ago it does in fact sound like Gordon is maybe on the table, but also I have been away today so what is actually being said today because this thread is running a bit
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,766
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 02:33:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:30:20 pm

Your list is ridiculous....we aren't getting 6m for Nat Phillips.


Maybe you meant we will be paying a team to take Nat?

I always read your username as Newtwerp.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,791
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 02:37:41 pm »
What time is Gordon signing tomorrow?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,119
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 02:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:37:41 pm
What time is Gordon signing tomorrow?

Whenever he can fit time in his busy schedule, presenting the swimming on BBC One.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,791
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm »
There's a sense Liverpool's interest in Gordon - & #NUFC's private acceptance the winger wants to go to Anfield - isn't going to dissipate any time soon.

[@IanDoyleSport]

The prevailing mood suggests there would be increasingly little surprise should Anthony Gordon end up with the Reds sooner rather than later.

[@IanDoyleSport]

The Echo know something..
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:30:06 pm
If only there was a way to sign Gordon and a DM!

Maybe the bean counters were looking for 10m for Nat. When that happens it will all kick off I promise 🫡
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 02:48:19 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:47:38 pm
There's a sense Liverpool's interest in Gordon - & #NUFC's private acceptance the winger wants to go to Anfield - isn't going to dissipate any time soon.

[@IanDoyleSport]

The prevailing mood suggests there would be increasingly little surprise should Anthony Gordon end up with the Reds sooner rather than later.

[@IanDoyleSport]

The Echo know something..

The part about "NUFCs private acceptance" sounds like Gordon's camp is feeding this.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,986
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:29:30 pm
Gordon is a left sided attacker where Diaz already is while Gakpo excelled there in the euros

Its an area well stocked already and to buy Gordon we are depleting a thin enough area and losing a player who can fill in in 3 positions

not sure about this one to be honest

It's a bit like going for Gakpo in an area we were well stocked (and just broke our record on Nunez) when a midfielder was essential.  Therefore could see Diaz going if he signed.

Gordon would be a good profile of signing though. Attackers are a lot more hit and miss when they're not PL proven. Nunez and Diaz both a bit of an enigma at this point. He's a good age and could potentially get about 10 good years out of him and less inclined to want to fuck off to Barca or Real after two years.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 02:49:09 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:30:58 pm
Didn't that Turkish team bid £4 million for him?

I think we should have just accepted that. He's got one year left.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 02:49:18 pm »
I think we only sign one maybe two players at most. Gordon or somebody like Simmons or Kvaratskhelia who can potentially play a couple of positions and maybe somebody for the right like Frimpong or Bakayoko IF we're lucky! Would love a new striker for some extra firepower now Danns has been loaned out but they would have to be better than Gapko when he plays up front for it to make sense really.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,791
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 02:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:48:19 pm
The part about "NUFCs private acceptance" sounds like Gordon's camp is feeding this.

Romano saying keep an eye on the situation the other night and now the echo printing articles like this. Hmmm
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:47:38 pm
There's a sense Liverpool's interest in Gordon - & #NUFC's private acceptance the winger wants to go to Anfield - isn't going to dissipate any time soon.

[@IanDoyleSport]

The prevailing mood suggests there would be increasingly little surprise should Anthony Gordon end up with the Reds sooner rather than later.

[@IanDoyleSport]

The Echo know something..

Ok this does feel like something. This almost feels like Gravenberch last year when it went from remote to possible to happening over the course of the summer until we signed him in last day
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,119
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 02:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:49:35 pm
Romano saying keep an eye on the situation the other night and now the echo printing articles like this. Hmmm

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:50:04 pm
Ok this does feel like something. This almost feels like Gravenberch last year when it went from remote to possible to happening over the course of the summer until we signed him in last day

Feels a bit like that. Newcastle would be in the market for a replacement so that may be an indicator in the coming weeks.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
We're picking up, interesting on the back of Romano's watch out for Anthony Gordon or whatever it was last night too! Just need one of Orny's "exploring another deal but complicated" type bangers now and we're cooking.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9466 on: Today at 02:53:03 pm »
That muted swap deal made sense for Gordon but if its now a straight up transfer youd be looking at what, 60-70m?

Reckon wed look elsewhere for what money.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,986
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9467 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm »
If Newcastle didn't have to worry about PSR then they'd be more inclined to be relaxed to let him run his deal down but if they sell Gordon it gives them a lot more money to spend on other players. Gordon was a bit of a pain at Everton once he wanted out and they let him go in Jan.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Up
« previous next »
 