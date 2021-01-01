Fringe players you mean like offering Adrian a new deal, putting a price tag on Van Den Berg, offering Gomez as a makeweight for Gordon. Those kind of fringe players?



Of those three I would probably give you Adrian but I'm not sure he plays centre back or central midfield as I already explained.Wouldn't consider Gomez a fringe player, suspect (and it's being reported) he has asked to go for more first team football and it's an opportunity to get another deal done as a result.VDB is a weird one as we've put out there's a price tag on him but VDB is also on record as saying that he was challenged to take his chance in preseason (and he's played every game so far). Perhaps one where if someone was meeting a high asking price we would sell but if not he'd be useful in the squad? It's not a hard and fast rule btw, I'm just trying to explain why it's not 'bollocks' just because we've gone in the market for Gordon, which was clearly a somewhat unique chance due to financial rules, and it begins to feel like banging your head off a brick wall when you see the same arguments repeated daily.To put it simply, would we spend on a centre back if VDB is capable of being CB #4? Probably not. We didn't last year because the club thought Quansah might be ready, they were right.We thought the same of Bradley at RB (well, some of us). We were right. That's player assessment. Slot's every right to do it. The idea that he's simply watched videos from last year and immediately knows who/what he wants in certain positions is frankly asinine at best, considering we'd be changing the system. You may see attributes and things you'd like to work with, but it doesn't replace seeing them in training actually carrying out (or attempting to) your instructions. Someone who just watched video of last year might see Endo as a useful squad player. Evidence from the Betis game suggests he might be a fish out of water in a double pivot. Of course you would've sold him anyway, AlThe caveat to that is if we are indeed selling Gomez because he wants more game time or Endo because we don't think he can play in this system, I fully expect us to enter the market at those positions, unless Slot thinks Morton is much better than most of us do, Clark or McConnell is ready to play more regularly, and/or Nyoni might be ready sooner than planned. There's not much at CB beyond the current four so if one leaves I'd say it's a cert we'll bring one in.The other question is if we're not assessing the squad, what do you think we're doing? Sitting at home on piles of money?