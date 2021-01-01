« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Does anyone wonder about the timing of this Gonez/Gordon leak?

Bit of an odd time for it to come out, almost a month since the initial reports with little movement since then (and no mention of it concerning Gomez).

Given that its LFC based journos reporting it, you wonder if the club are leaking this to apply pressure, raise the issue again just before Gordon reports back for training?

Just seems a really odd time for the news to come out, if it wasnt reported at the time (which it wasnt as all the noise was around Quansah) then why now?

What I will say is if Gomez does go we 100% need a centre half, personally feel we need one anyway (we felt we were one light last year, Quansah unexpectedly covered that gap but weve since lost Matip and our performances took a bit of a dip not too long after he was out of the season).
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:52:10 pm
;D You are relentlessly angry.

I'm not angry at all, I just can't understand why people can't grasp basic concepts and people are having to say the same things ad nauseam.  If you disagree feel free to respond with some actual points rather than your usual sarky shite.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:41:23 pm
Feels like Im in the minority here but Gordon being valued at £75m plus seems mental. Good player and definitely has potential to improve further considering his age but for that type of money Id expect someone already elite.

Yeah but Gomez for £45m given his injury history and being more of a squad player is also a bit mad, so it evens out.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:52:45 pm
I'm not angry at all, I just can't understand why people can't grasp basic concepts.  If you disagree feel free to respond with some actual points rather than your usual sarky shite.

Hahahaha fucking hell, that's comical from someone who barely posts about football and runs off to the other forum to gossip about other posters. Brilliant.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:52:37 pm
Does anyone wonder about the timing of this Gonez/Gordon leak?

Bit of an odd time for it to come out, almost a month since the initial reports with little movement since then (and no mention of it concerning Gomez).

Given that its LFC based journos reporting it, you wonder if the club are leaking this to apply pressure, raise the issue again just before Gordon reports back for training?

Just seems a really odd time for the news to come out, if it wasnt reported at the time (which it wasnt as all the noise was around Quansah) then why now?

What I will say is if Gomez does go we 100% need a centre half, personally feel we need one anyway (we felt we were one light last year, Quansah unexpectedly covered that gap but weve since lost Matip and our performances took a bit of a dip not too long after he was out of the season).

Hopefully yeah. Do wonder what Gordon's game plan will be. We need him to report back and say I want to go, to get them back at the negotiating table.

The Endo and Gomez leaks seem to be a bit of letting everyone know they're available
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:52:37 pm
Does anyone wonder about the timing of this Gonez/Gordon leak?

Bit of an odd time for it to come out, almost a month since the initial reports with little movement since then (and no mention of it concerning Gomez).

Given that its LFC based journos reporting it, you wonder if the club are leaking this to apply pressure, raise the issue again just before Gordon reports back for training?

Just seems a really odd time for the news to come out, if it wasnt reported at the time (which it wasnt as all the noise was around Quansah) then why now?

What I will say is if Gomez does go we 100% need a centre half, personally feel we need one anyway (we felt we were one light last year, Quansah unexpectedly covered that gap but weve since lost Matip and our performances took a bit of a dip not too long after he was out of the season).

Definitely feels like there's something still in it. Hopefully a Tony transfer request.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:53:53 pm
Hahahaha fucking hell, that's comical from someone who barely posts about football and runs off to the other forum to gossip about other posters. Brilliant.

I'll let everyone else decide what's comical about that post considering how frequently I post in here and on the main forum and actually try to make points for discussion in amongst the wailing.

After all, I did say about two months back that transfers would be slow and Slot would want to assess the squad.

But hey, it's not 1974.

Have a good day pal. :D

If you find what I say objectionable either report it or stop reading it. I'll do the latter with your posts.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:52:10 pm
;D You are relentlessly angry.

It must be frustrating all the digging he has done in this heat.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Newcastle in a tricky spot too with Gordon I would think. Next summer he only got 12 months left and surely there's no way he'll sign a new contract if he knows Liverpool is waiting on him. So this is the summer if they wanna cash in on him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:40:54 pm
Probably part of the minority but I think Gordon is a good player, nothing more, not worth the near 80 million it would take to get him
Honestly can't see who he would replace in our current first 11. Wouldn't be ideal for the numbers being quoted.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:56:39 pm
Newcastle in a tricky spot too with Gordon I would think. Next summer he only got 12 months left and surely there's no way he'll sign a new contract if he knows Liverpool is waiting on him. So this is the summer if they wanna cash in on him.

I increasingly think that Gordon's contract length must be bollocks. If it expires in summer of 2026 then it suggests he only signed a 3.5 year deal. Is that likely considering his cost? Surely likelier that he signed a 4.5 or 5.5 year deal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:50:27 pm
For fucks sake. Assessing the squad does not necessarily mean he's claiming to know fuck all about every single player.

It likely means the players in squad spots 19-25, say, who are just on the fringes. He probably wants to work out if these players can make a step up, particularly in a new system, before signing players to potentially either fill those spots or push current players down a level.  It's not exactly controversial as it was clearly done last year too with the likes of Quansah and Bradley. Incidentally it was suggested last year that Bradley could be a backup RB and most of the usual suspects in here shot it down.

At the same time, if there's an opportunity to sign a good player because of circumstances while we're doing this, we'll likely explore it.

Why is this so hard for people to grasp?

Fringe players you mean like offering Adrian a new deal, putting a price tag on Van Den Berg, offering Gomez as a makeweight for Gordon. Those kind of fringe players?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:55:57 pm
It must be frustrating all the digging he has done in this heat.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:48:20 pm
Don't you know everything needs to be black and white so people can do petty point scoring.

Binary thinking. Black or white. Right or Wrong. Red pill or blue pill. It works for computing, but it's dumb in the real world.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:56:39 pm
Newcastle in a tricky spot too with Gordon I would think. Next summer he only got 12 months left and surely there's no way he'll sign a new contract if he knows Liverpool is waiting on him. So this is the summer if they wanna cash in on him.

I can't see us offering anymore than that deal (Gomez + £30m) considering just that. I can't see Newcastle accepting that either. What will he be worth next summer? £50m ish? But Gomez would also be worth less too. Just won't happen this summer unless a big offer for Diaz comes in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:49:26 pm
Is quite funny how its gone from cant go for anyone as the manager has to assess Liverpool tried to sign Gordon in June so thats not true oh yeah, well thats normal, we just meant he was assessing part of the squad not all of it  ;D

Yeah but nobody actually said this did they.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:52:37 pm
Does anyone wonder about the timing of this Gonez/Gordon leak?

Bit of an odd time for it to come out, almost a month since the initial reports with little movement since then (and no mention of it concerning Gomez).

Given that its LFC based journos reporting it, you wonder if the club are leaking this to apply pressure, raise the issue again just before Gordon reports back for training?

Just seems a really odd time for the news to come out, if it wasnt reported at the time (which it wasnt as all the noise was around Quansah) then why now?

What I will say is if Gomez does go we 100% need a centre half, personally feel we need one anyway (we felt we were one light last year, Quansah unexpectedly covered that gap but weve since lost Matip and our performances took a bit of a dip not too long after he was out of the season).

NAT PHILLIPS!!!  ;)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:02:29 pm
Binary thinking. Black or white. Right or Wrong. Red pill or blue pill. It works for computing, but it's dumb in the real world.

Some people just like to troll, must be incredibly unhappy in real life where you can't be so binary.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:52:51 pm
Yeah but Gomez for £45m given his injury history and being more of a squad player is also a bit mad, so it evens out.

Homegrown premium. Not surprising when you see what West Ham paid for Max Kilman

Quote from: just Riggins? on Today at 12:54:02 pm
The Endo and Gomez leaks seem to be a bit of letting everyone know they're available

Exacttly and with the asking prices
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:59:41 pm
Fringe players you mean like offering Adrian a new deal, putting a price tag on Van Den Berg, offering Gomez as a makeweight for Gordon. Those kind of fringe players?

Of those three I would probably give you Adrian but I'm not sure he plays centre back or central midfield as I already explained. 

Wouldn't consider Gomez a fringe player, suspect (and it's being reported) he has asked to go for more first team football and it's an opportunity to get another deal done as a result. 

VDB is a weird one as we've put out there's a price tag on him but VDB is also on record as saying that he was challenged to take his chance in preseason (and he's played every game so far).  Perhaps one where if someone was meeting a high asking price we would sell but if not he'd be useful in the squad?  It's not a hard and fast rule btw, I'm just trying to explain why it's not 'bollocks' just because we've gone in the market for Gordon, which was clearly a somewhat unique chance due to financial rules, and it begins to feel like banging your head off a brick wall when you see the same arguments repeated daily.

To put it simply, would we spend on a centre back if VDB is capable of being CB #4?  Probably not.  We didn't last year because the club thought Quansah might be ready, they were right.

We thought the same of Bradley at RB (well, some of us :D). We were right.  That's player assessment. Slot's every right to do it.  The idea that he's simply watched videos from last year and immediately knows who/what he wants in certain positions is frankly asinine at best, considering we'd be changing the system.  You may see attributes and things you'd like to work with, but it doesn't replace seeing them in training actually carrying out (or attempting to) your instructions.  Someone who just watched video of last year might see Endo as a useful squad player.  Evidence from the Betis game suggests he might be a fish out of water in a double pivot.  Of course you would've sold him anyway, Al :D

The caveat to that is if we are indeed selling Gomez because he wants more game time or Endo because we don't think he can play in this system, I fully expect us to enter the market at those positions, unless Slot thinks Morton is much better than most of us do, Clark or McConnell is ready to play more regularly, and/or Nyoni might be ready sooner than planned.  There's not much at CB beyond the current four so if one leaves I'd say it's a cert we'll bring one in.

The other question is if we're not assessing the squad, what do you think we're doing?  Sitting at home on piles of money?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:53:53 pm
Hahahaha fucking hell, that's comical from someone who barely posts about football and runs off to the other forum to gossip about other posters. Brilliant.

Thank God you're here to balance out the lack of insight from other posters though, hey Del.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:52:45 pm
I'm not angry at all, I just can't understand why people can't grasp basic concepts and people are having to say the same things ad nauseam.  If you disagree feel free to respond with some actual points rather than your usual sarky shite.

Your better get working on your mingebags starting 11 the whingebags 11 is looking good. When is kickoff 1st August or 1st September
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 01:15:04 pm
Your better get working on your mingebags starting 11 the whingebags 11 is looking good. When is kickoff 1st August or 1st September

Kickoff is all day every day mate :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
The Gordon deal is dead IMO, I dont see FSG spending £80M+ on Gordon in a cash only deal, including players would've worked for us
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:52:51 pm
Yeah but Gomez for £45m given his injury history and being more of a squad player is also a bit mad, so it evens out.

Not sure its that crazy in comparison to be honest. Hes had an injury free season, versatile and a proven winner at the peak of his career age wise for a defender.

West Ham just paid the same amount for someone from Wolves.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
It might be a good time to sell high on Gomez, he had an injury-free consistent season and it's been a while since he had either. If someone's chucking 45m at us for him I'd probably take it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:16:48 pm

The Gordon deal is dead IMO, I dont see FSG spending £80M+ on Gordon in a cash only deal, including players would've worked for us

I still think something may happen considering the amount of journalists who keeps bringing him up. Now it might slide into next season, but I think the club will wait and see how Anthony Gordon plays it coming back to pre season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:49:26 pm
Is quite funny how its gone from cant go for anyone as the manager has to assess Liverpool tried to sign Gordon in June so thats not true oh yeah, well thats normal, we just meant he was assessing part of the squad not all of it  ;D

Yeah the goalpost shifting is quite amusing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:44:30 pm
Bloody bots.

Just like to point out mine was first
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Paul Gorst says Gordon still wants to join Liverpool and that a deal is far from dead in the water.
