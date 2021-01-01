« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 406799 times)

MBL?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9240 on: Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Great. In 5 years time he might be good enough to be sold for £20m to a Bundesliga side.
Why be negative? By all accounts he is one of if not the best in his age group. That means he's a good chance of playing league cup this season or next depending on how Slot wants to approach that competition and how many of the older lads he wants to loan out.
Avens

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9241 on: Yesterday at 11:12:31 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 02:16:18 pm
there's not a chance that it required seeing him in training to come to an assessment on Endo. This idea that these professionals require face to face viewing to assess a footballer's on ball ability is just a nonsense - the PR chat is being taken much too literally

Slot said the other day he's been really familiar with Bajcetic for over two years, because everyone saw his performances. You think since he interviewed for our job (and even before, in the bundesliga and for us) that he and his team (plus Hughes et al) didn't have enough of a sense of his footballing ability from the 1000s of minutes of video available to them (plus previous relevant analytical data you'd imagine was still held) to determine if he could be a regular starter

This is quickly becoming one of those comments people just make without actually thinking about what it means. Slot said he needs time to assess the squad, should that have been read as a metaphor instead? Why is it so hard to believe that he wants to spend a bit of time working with and talking to some of the players, particularly in positions that require a bit of a tweak in responsibilities?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Too early for flapjacks?

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9242 on: Yesterday at 11:27:37 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:07:22 pm
Why be negative? By all accounts he is one of if not the best in his age group. That means he's a good chance of playing league cup this season or next depending on how Slot wants to approach that competition and how many of the older lads he wants to loan out.

He's still waiting for his GCSE results. He's not going to playing for us this season. He'll go straight into the academy but will hopefully do well enough to earn training time with the first team and maybe join pre-season with the firsts next summer.
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9243 on: Yesterday at 11:31:59 pm
Does it count as our first signing?
KC7

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9244 on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 pm
If Klopp was still here we'd have definitely made at least one signing (a DM the first through the door) as he knew what was needed for the squad and his style of play.

It's a different story with Slot as he won't know what he needs until he sees all of them playing in his system. Totally understandable we've been quiet so far.

What we should be doing though is sorting out those with a year left on their contracts, Trent being priority number one.
Redknight60

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9245 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm
It will no doubt fall on deaf ears but if we do go the whole window without a signing then I will feel glad that we didn't desperately force something we didn't feel was right just for the sake of signing someone. We have had better success than almost anyone in Europe in transfer success over the last 5 years, IL be inclined to trust Edwards and co know what they are doing until proven otherwise.
Lubeh

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9246 on: Today at 12:00:03 am
Gomes (Wolves) -  Nouri (Wolves) - Gordon (Newcastle) would be my guess.

The thing is the club beleive there is a lack of no6 in the market for abillity and price yet surely Fofana 25 French international DM and on only 12k a week  - £25m gotta be stronger than Endo ?

https://fbref.com/en/players/822d51d7/Youssouf-Fofana
Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9247 on: Today at 12:08:30 am
I reckon it will be a DM not yet mentioned anywhere and Gordon.
Lubeh

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9248 on: Today at 12:12:40 am
Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9249 on: Today at 12:46:47 am
This Mark guy is apprently friends with Richard Hughes and is close in and around Bournemouth.

Quote
Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are looking to attack the market at some stage.

I can guarentee you Liverpool will sign players this summer.

[@markmcadamtv on @SkySportsNews]
Bobinhood

  Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9250 on: Today at 12:49:02 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 03:07:22 pm
Though if our Whingebag squad gets too bloated they will have to cull a few. Mingebags are fucked long season and will be over stretched and exhausted by the end and they are old fellas

All i need to see is a representative youth standing dead center in the middle of the bike path, back turned, head down texting or some similar brain dead human standing directly in the walk path at the gym (sidewalk, work, supermarket, train station, pub, everywhere really) sees you coming and instead of stepping politely to one side like a normal human being, hold the phone up to face and pretend they didn't see you and expect you to go around them, and any hint of minge exhaustion is long gone for weeks on end.

Yesterday i saw a young mother pushing a newborn in a stroller and she had her fucking phone in front of her face blocking out her view of the baby! wasn't just taking a call i went by her on my bike on the way back half an hour later same damn position. She was walking with the phone in front of her face like all the rest of ya she just happened to be pushing a brand new baby at the same time, which wasn't enough to engage her attention.  Thats TOO MUCH its an illness you crackheads are all f'd in the head and when im declared emperor im taking all the phones away but she alone has me ready to minge well past christmas my advanced age notwithstanding. Those of you who apply the things you think you've learned from your phones towards being whingebags who cant stand we haven't got any in yet be warned. Theres minge fuel aplenty to burn down the whole world but one of the phone idiots is sure to accidently press the button anyway, probably while trying to get a new super advanced amazon ai to make up a good fart joke. If we happen to survive till end of season i'll be shaking my fist at the clouds the whole way trust me.

how am i doing boss?  :lmao
Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9251 on: Today at 01:04:05 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:47 am
This Mark guy is apprently friends with Richard Hughes and is close in and around Bournemouth.

Hughes and Mcadam will know each other very well.

Mcadam covers afcb and is really spot on.

(Bournemouth fan on X).

Hughes also follows him on his private Instagram account.
Chris~

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #9252 on: Today at 01:07:41 am
Digging up information on Bournemouth journalists we're having such a boring window!
