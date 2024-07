If Klopp was still here we'd have definitely made at least one signing (a DM the first through the door) as he knew what was needed for the squad and his style of play.



It's a different story with Slot as he won't know what he needs until he sees all of them playing in his system. Totally understandable we've been quiet so far.



What we should be doing though is sorting out those with a year left on their contracts, Trent being priority number one.