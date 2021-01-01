It didnt work out well because we didnt win the league or Europa. I actually was optimistic at the start of last season I recognised our squad being one which could challenge for honours I actually said Ill back is to win the league if we signed a top class 6.



If winning the league is your only barometer of success you're gonna be in for disappointing season or two. If you take into consideration the sheer number of injuries and the emotion and upheaval of Jurgen going we did brilliantly even with our obvious faults.not to forget that some of our best moments were with youth in the side.We don't know if they will get fixed or not, but most of that will fall at Hughes' door.