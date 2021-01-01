We got 82 points last season and went deep in the cups winning one. And thats with proper injuries to Ali, Trent, Robbo, Bajetic, Konate, Salah and Jota. And we have a very young squad with huge potential in quite a few.



Is it really hard to believe the club look at that and say this squad without editions has 90+ points in it with a little more luck with injuries.



Agree with your first sentence as an important perspective check but I think your second sentence is wishful thinking. 82 pts was an entirely fair reflection of where we were, an excellent side that wasn't yet ready to win the title.We actually had most of our squad back well before that horrific run that started with the Man U away game in the league. Anyone who sat through that series of games (Man U, Palace, Atalanta, Everton, West Ham) will remember how easy it was for our opponents to play through us on the break and create big chances. We desperately missed a DM with the legs to protect our high line and it was unfair to expect Endo to be a complete solution for that. We also spurned so many big chances that I don't think we can put that down purely to statistical variance. The solution there is less clear however and we can afford to wait. I have my doubts that Darwin is ever going to be good enough at the very highest level but we can afford to give him another year provided that we resolve the DM issue. If we simply rock up with the same midfield, we will see similar failings even allowing for Slot's different style of playing.It is clear that Slot believes some transfer business is necessary and I see his statement as being directed at Hughes and the owners as it will be embarrassing for Slot if we don't then do the business that he considers necessary. I don't think we need a whole lot but if we stand pat, we'll do well to not go backwards. We still have 2/3 weeks before the start of the season so hopefully we'll conclude some business before then.