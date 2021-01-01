« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 400004 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 10:07:34 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:01:43 am
Just over a month to go.

Whos confident we will still make some signings?
Considering Slot said he'd be surprised if we didn't sign somebody by the end of the window I'm more than sure we'll make a signing or two by the end of the window. 1 or 2 signings is all we need anyway.

Also let's not forget our squad that competed for the quadruple twice in the last 3 years is incredible and quite youthful.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 10:08:54 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:59:26 am
Ederson is 25, unlucky lad.

Weve become the Leonardo DiCaprio of player recruitment.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 10:11:23 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:03:43 am
One of the factors that led to Liverpool turning down the offer from Marseille for Endo was that they believe there are a lack of suitable, affordable and available No. 6s in the market. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Considering Liverpool have a young squad with potential, this was never going to be a busy summer. [@JamesPearceLFC]

If we actually dont sign anyone thats hilarious. The nerds will be on big time fraud watch Im afraid.

This PR stuff doesn't work anymore. We can take risks like what Klopp took with Endo and we don't need to recover all the fee we spend, we are a very rich club.

We can bring Joao Gomes or Ederson for example, players who are good with the ball and love to defend and try to mold the player into a 6. It's better than doing nothing.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9003 on: Today at 10:11:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:08:54 am
Weve become the Leonardo DiCaprio of player recruitment.

Hughes and Edwards to young players

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9004 on: Today at 10:13:08 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:11:50 am
Hughes and Edwards to young players


Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:08:54 am
Weve become the Leonardo DiCaprio of player recruitment.

 :wellin
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9005 on: Today at 10:13:42 am »
  "suitable, affordable and available No 6s in the market."

I wonder what Hughes and his  boys classify as affordable. Because everyone is overvalued eg Wharton suitable but £70m
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9006 on: Today at 10:18:35 am »
Why do we apply the 'affordable' measurement this year when we waved £110m in front of Brighton last?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9007 on: Today at 10:21:38 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:18:35 am
Why do we apply the 'affordable' measurement this year when we waved £110m in front of Brighton last?

We spent half of that on Endo and Gravenberch
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9008 on: Today at 10:33:41 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:11:50 am
Hughes and Edwards to young players



I read that as Huw Edwards at first :o
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9009 on: Today at 10:33:58 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:13:08 am
:wellin

I am just copying Barry's joke except with a meme, I really wish I thought of it first  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9010 on: Today at 10:35:59 am »
Weve had this debate before .. but the problem with the nerd algorithm (and this is me saying this) as a way to decide transfers is that football is not a static environment .. you need to win every year and your rivals are also trying to win and get better every year

So if Warren Buffet has a load of cash but thinks a market is over valued he can just wait, earn interest on his cash and invest a year or 5 years later
If we do that our good players get older and post peak, our rivals get stronger and the gap gets bigger and if we miss CL the coach gets fired and you have to spend even more to get back

You cant operate in a way that says X player generates Y production on the pitch so is worth Z  and if all the market prices are higher than my Z I wont buy anyone  because you just end up with holes in your team or squad

Sitting on your hands in a summer window because youve got players that will improve is just voluntarily making it harder to win.. like deciding to miss a turn in a board game while everyone else gets a go

Im assuming well still buy but the noises of the ground being prepared for project underwhelm are real

Im excited by the talent level weve got  but were the 3rd best team at the moment and the end result last season (comfortable 3rd, flaming out in the 2nd tier European competition) is a building block - repeating it isnt the acceptable level for the club

Would be awesome to hear a bit less about squad assessment and training drills and a bit more about how were getting back on top
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9011 on: Today at 10:38:59 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:01:43 am
Just over a month to go.

Whos confident we will still make some signings?

Yes
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9012 on: Today at 10:41:24 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:35:59 am
Weve had this debate before .. but the problem with the nerd algorithm (and this is me saying this) as a way to decide transfers is that football is not a static environment .. you need to win every year and your rivals are also trying to win and get better every year

So if Warren Buffet has a load of cash but thinks a market is over valued he can just wait, earn interest on his cash and invest a year or 5 years later
If we do that our good players get older and post peak, our rivals get stronger and the gap gets bigger and if we miss CL the coach gets fired and you have to spend even more to get back

You cant operate in a way that says X player generates Y production on the pitch so is worth Z  and if all the market prices are higher than my Z I wont buy anyone  because you just end up with holes in your team or squad

Sitting on your hands in a summer window because youve got players that will improve is just voluntarily making it harder to win.. like deciding to miss a turn in a board game while everyone else gets a go

Im assuming well still buy but the noises of the ground being prepared for project underwhelm are real

Im excited by the talent level weve got  but were the 3rd best team at the moment and the end result last season (comfortable 3rd, flaming out in the 2nd tier European competition) is a building block - repeating it isnt the acceptable level for the club

Would be awesome to hear a bit less about squad assessment and training drills and a bit more about how were getting back on top

We will see how it goes but I am hopeful (or naive) that the main thing holding us right now is assessing the squad rather than sitting on our hands.

The comment about it fitting Slot's needs as well may mean that the 6's available don't suit what he wants to do if he wants to play the double pivot. Maybe we think a midfield of Jones and Mac Allister is the way we want to go so rather than it being an upgrade on Endo it has to be an upgrade on Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch etc. Which I think we can agree is a much harder task.

I am hopeful for some movement in August
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9013 on: Today at 10:44:34 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:41:24 am
We will see how it goes but I am hopeful (or naive) that the main thing holding us right now is assessing the squad rather than sitting on our hands.

The comment about it fitting Slot's needs as well may mean that the 6's available don't suit what he wants to do if he wants to play the double pivot. Maybe we think a midfield of Jones and Mac Allister is the way we want to go so rather than it being an upgrade on Endo it has to be an upgrade on Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch etc. Which I think we can agree is a much harder task.

I am hopeful for some movement in August

We are also clearly back to operating in utter silence, we rejected bids for Endo and Van Den Berg over a week after it became public knowledge.

Which has put a right shitter on all the fake ITKs as none mentioned the above, probably why they now push the anti-FSG rhetoric, gotta keep them clicks up.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 10:44:57 am »
We got 82 points last season and went deep in the cups winning one. And thats with proper injuries to Ali, Trent, Robbo, Bajetic, Konate, Salah and Jota. And we have a very young squad with huge potential in quite a few.

Is it really hard to believe the club look at that and say this squad without editions has 90+ points in it with a little more luck with injuries.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 10:45:20 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:35:59 am
Weve had this debate before .. but the problem with the nerd algorithm (and this is me saying this) as a way to decide transfers is that football is not a static environment .. you need to win every year and your rivals are also trying to win and get better every year

So if Warren Buffet has a load of cash but thinks a market is over valued he can just wait, earn interest on his cash and invest a year or 5 years later
If we do that our good players get older and post peak, our rivals get stronger and the gap gets bigger and if we miss CL the coach gets fired and you have to spend even more to get back

You cant operate in a way that says X player generates Y production on the pitch so is worth Z  and if all the market prices are higher than my Z I wont buy anyone  because you just end up with holes in your team or squad

Sitting on your hands in a summer window because youve got players that will improve is just voluntarily making it harder to win.. like deciding to miss a turn in a board game while everyone else gets a go

Im assuming well still buy but the noises of the ground being prepared for project underwhelm are real

Im excited by the talent level weve got  but were the 3rd best team at the moment and the end result last season (comfortable 3rd, flaming out in the 2nd tier European competition) is a building block - repeating it isnt the acceptable level for the club

Would be awesome to hear a bit less about squad assessment and training drills and a bit more about how were getting back on top

Agree with this. But it goes back to being reactive rather than proactive. We are always looking for best value rather than asking ourselves what do we need to win.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 10:46:07 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:21:38 am
We spent half of that on Endo and Gravenberch

We have had investment from Dynasty, offloaded a load of wages, signed lucrative blue chip commercial deals, qualified for the Champions League, and have the increased revenues from the ARE coming on tap since then.

Yet we still need to scramble around and look for value signings.

Having a youthful squad with good depth in most positions surely affords the opportunity to go big in the areas we need to improve. Otherwise, what is the point and more importantly if we don't go big in the market where are our revenues going?

Part of the Dynasty investment was used to pay down the debt. So with markedly increased revenues and lower costs, what will happen to the surplus?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9017 on: Today at 10:49:21 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:35:59 am
Weve had this debate before .. but the problem with the nerd algorithm (and this is me saying this) as a way to decide transfers is that football is not a static environment .. you need to win every year and your rivals are also trying to win and get better every year

So if Warren Buffet has a load of cash but thinks a market is over valued he can just wait, earn interest on his cash and invest a year or 5 years later
If we do that our good players get older and post peak, our rivals get stronger and the gap gets bigger and if we miss CL the coach gets fired and you have to spend even more to get back

You cant operate in a way that says X player generates Y production on the pitch so is worth Z  and if all the market prices are higher than my Z I wont buy anyone  because you just end up with holes in your team or squad

Sitting on your hands in a summer window because youve got players that will improve is just voluntarily making it harder to win.. like deciding to miss a turn in a board game while everyone else gets a go

Im assuming well still buy but the noises of the ground being prepared for project underwhelm are real

Im excited by the talent level weve got  but were the 3rd best team at the moment and the end result last season (comfortable 3rd, flaming out in the 2nd tier European competition) is a building block - repeating it isnt the acceptable level for the club

Would be awesome to hear a bit less about squad assessment and training drills and a bit more about how were getting back on top

Bang on the money.

The lack of investment in transfers after the CL and title wins show what happens when you miss out on windows. Your squad becomes old, stale and crucially your better players eventually fall off a cliff.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9018 on: Today at 10:50:53 am »
A player who the manager does know Koopmeiners would he fit into the double pivot or is he to similar to Macca ?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9019 on: Today at 10:56:16 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:18:35 am
Why do we apply the 'affordable' measurement this year when we waved £110m in front of Brighton last?

Literally none of the people who made the Caicedo call are at the club anymore - it's irrelevant.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9020 on: Today at 10:56:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:46:07 am
We have had investment from Dynasty, offloaded a load of wages, signed lucrative blue chip commercial deals, qualified for the Champions League, and have the increased revenues from the ARE coming on tap since then.

Yet we still need to scramble around and look for value signings.

Having a youthful squad with good depth in most positions surely affords the opportunity to go big in the areas we need to improve. Otherwise, what is the point and more importantly if we don't go big in the market where are our revenues going?

Part of the Dynasty investment was used to pay down the debt. So with markedly increased revenues and lower costs, what will happen to the surplus?

We won't be paying off debt just to increase debt again. These extra revenues will be used to pay off more debt from the stadium. I don't think the investment was that much? £80m?

There's a max £105m loss limt over 3 years. We aim to get that as close to zero as possible and keep debt low.

All being said 2 players and contract renewels would still be a great summer. Just the contracts and 2 signings is a lot do for us in a month.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9021 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 10:50:53 am
A player who the manager does know Koopmeiners would he fit into the double pivot or is he to similar to Macca ?

I think he would fit honestly. Depending on price as well I think he is worth breaking the age limit for.

But then again the question would be is he better/however much we would have to pay better than Jones in the role to go ahead with it, if we think Jones is suitable for the role to reach the goals we wish to achieve
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9022 on: Today at 10:58:49 am »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 10:44:57 am
We got 82 points last season and went deep in the cups winning one. And thats with proper injuries to Ali, Trent, Robbo, Bajetic, Konate, Salah and Jota. And we have a very young squad with huge potential in quite a few.

Is it really hard to believe the club look at that and say this squad without editions has 90+ points in it with a little more luck with injuries.

Agree with your first sentence as an important perspective check but I think your second sentence is wishful thinking. 82 pts was an entirely fair reflection of where we were, an excellent side that wasn't yet ready to win the title.

We actually had most of our squad back well before that horrific run that started with the Man U away game in the league. Anyone who sat through that series of games (Man U, Palace, Atalanta, Everton, West Ham) will remember how easy it was for our opponents to play through us on the break and create big chances. We desperately missed a DM with the legs to protect our high line and it was unfair to expect Endo to be a complete solution for that.  We also spurned so many big chances that I don't think we can put that down purely to statistical variance. The solution there is less clear however and we can afford to wait. I have my doubts that Darwin is ever going to be good enough at the very highest level but we can afford to give him another year provided that we resolve the DM issue.  If we simply rock up with the same midfield, we will see similar failings even allowing for Slot's different style of playing.

It is clear that Slot believes some transfer business is necessary and I see his statement as being directed at Hughes and the owners as it will be embarrassing for Slot if we don't then do the business that he considers necessary.  I don't think we need a whole lot but if we stand pat, we'll do well to not go backwards.  We still have 2/3 weeks before the start of the season so hopefully we'll conclude some business before then.
 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9023 on: Today at 11:04:24 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 09:06:15 am
So no Kalvin Phillips for you 😪

There will always be room for exceptions when it comes to elite talent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9024 on: Today at 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 08:10:59 am
I think it's more about the potential no? I'd rather see Sepp, Bajcetic etc play than some random buy just to fill up the squad.

The thing is though, it feels like we already have a 'squad' in the sense of good depth in most positions.

What I personally wanted to see this summer was incomings in a few positions I believe we could realistically improve in. For me that meant defensive midfield and left back, plus maybe left wing. I'm not too bothered about a left winger signing now and think we have a couple of good players there but I certainly believe we can improve in the other two positions. Oh, and we can obviously find someone better than Van Den Berg but at the end of the day he's a 5th choice centre half so pointless moaning about him if he stays.

A quiet summer then. This club fucking adores a quiet summer. If we lose two of the three out of contract over the next year I'm fucking petrified of where this side will find itself in a couple of years time. It'll be expensive replacing them with players more than likely to be inferior, and in that time other gaps will no doubt pop up. As for the time being, looks like we'll go in a couple of ingredients short of the full cake once again. I expect they'll sign two of them up to new contracts and dub it another super duper contract summer as if that's going to be anywhere near adequate enough.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9025 on: Today at 11:08:48 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:56:29 am
All being said 2 players and contract renewels would still be a great summer. Just the contracts and 2 signings is a lot do for us in a month.

Is it a lot to do?

Im assuming we arent starting contract renewals or player acquisition from a starting point of 0. Surely well have had preliminary discussion around contract extensions even if not formal discussions. Similarly well know our pool of targets. We likely have engaged with their agents and/or club to understand availability (which can change depending on other factors), likely price range (which can change) and approximate wage demands ( which can change depending on other factors).


Maybe we havent done any of the above and well spring into action on August 1st.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9026 on: Today at 11:09:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:35:59 am
Would be awesome to hear a bit less about squad assessment and training drills and a bit more about how were getting back on top

Why are the ideas of assessing a squad and training held in opposition to improving? Not saying we don't need a bit of player investment, but I'm not sure why these are mutually exclusive philosophies in your mind.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9027 on: Today at 11:13:50 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:56:29 am
We won't be paying off debt just to increase debt again. These extra revenues will be used to pay off more debt from the stadium. I don't think the investment was that much? £80m?

There's a max £105m loss limt over 3 years. We aim to get that as close to zero as possible and keep debt low.

All being said 2 players and contract renewels would still be a great summer. Just the contracts and 2 signings is a lot do for us in a month.

The investment was rumoured to be between $100m and $200m.

We haven't been anywhere near reaching PSR limits. The truth is we have been posting pretty neutral profit and loss numbers in the accounts £9m profit 2022, £7.5m loss 2023 whilst paying off huge chunks of the infrastructure costs. We have been using the revolver and the clubs revenues to pay off huge chunks of the COVID losses, the AXA and the ARE.

We simply won't have those costs anymore, we will have reduced the wage bill and will have a massive increase in revenues for new commercial deals, the CL and increased revenues from the ARE.

It won't be a case of increasing debt it will be about using our revenues to strengthen the playing squad. Hogan has admitted that further expansion of Anfield isn't going to happen and repayment of infrastructure will either have finished or will finish in the near future.

We are in rude health. We should be looking to use our revenues to maximise our chances of catching and overtaking City and Arsenal.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9028 on: Today at 11:15:41 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:01:43 am
Just over a month to go.

Whos confident we will still make some signings?

We will. It has been a slower than usual transfer market across the board. Something our DoF pointed out would be the case
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9029 on: Today at 11:17:01 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:56:16 am
Literally none of the people who made the Caicedo call are at the club anymore - it's irrelevant.

That isn't true.

Jorge was sidelined from the Caicedo deal and Hogan did the negotiations.

While all the noise was around Chelseas efforts to sign Caicedo, it is understood Reds chief executive Billy Hogan worked quietly behind the scenes to get this deal in place.

Brighton had a figure they wanted for Caicedo  someone they believe could go on to become one of the worlds best  and Hogans approach allowed Liverpool to get there.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9030 on: Today at 11:17:02 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:06:55 am
The thing is though, it feels like we already have a 'squad' in the sense of good depth in most positions.

What I personally wanted to see this summer was incomings in a few positions I believe we could realistically improve in. For me that meant defensive midfield and left back, plus maybe left wing. I'm not too bothered about a left winger signing now and think we have a couple of good players there but I certainly believe we can improve in the other two positions. Oh, and we can obviously find someone better than Van Den Berg but at the end of the day he's a 5th choice centre half so pointless moaning about him if he stays.

A quiet summer then. This club fucking adores a quiet summer. If we lose two of the three out of contract over the next year I'm fucking petrified of where this side will find itself in a couple of years time. It'll be expensive replacing them with players more than likely to be inferior, and in that time other gaps will no doubt pop up. As for the time being, looks like we'll go in a couple of ingredients short of the full cake once again. I expect they'll sign two of them up to new contracts and dub it another super duper contract summer as if that's going to be anywhere near adequate enough.

Left back and DM were 2 positions I wanted investment (and still do).

Basically improve on Tsimikas and Endo.

Id also like a better 4/5th choice CB option.

Beyond the DM position, where we all know the difficulties in finding a good one, the other 2 positions were always likely to be depth acquisitions for the 2024/25 season. Maybe younger players who grow into the starting role over time.


Was the expectation from some that wed buy 3, 4, 5 players who go into the starting XI?

For me the success of next season was always going to be about Slot and the growth of the current squad. Acquisitions were always going to be complementary to that IMO. Said the same much earlier in the window.  Ivey the impression others think or expected player acquisition to be at the core and principally the reason how we improve this summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9031 on: Today at 11:17:53 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:09:43 am
Why are the ideas of assessing a squad and training held in opposition to improving?

Because that happens at every professional club every summer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9032 on: Today at 11:17:57 am »
Yes we got 82 points and had injuries, especially in the second half of the last season. But lets not bury our heads in the sand and pretend that we weren't a bit shaky defensively all season and were constantly falling behind in games requiring late miracles and Ali/Kelleher to keep us in games. Add in we have 3-4 guys who are all getting on a bit in football terms it would be silly to go into next season with the bare minimum 1 or 2 additions to the squad that some journos seem to be hinting at.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9033 on: Today at 11:18:38 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:06:55 am

A quiet summer then. This club fucking adores a quiet summer. If we lose two of the three out of contract over the next year I'm fucking petrified of where this side will find itself in a couple of years time.

Why? When the time really comes for the club to recruit they do it really really well. All our midfielders from our great team under Klopp have gone. Two of our world beating front 3 have left. We lost Milner, Hendo and Fabinho in one go a year ago. And guess what, the club rebuilt the midfield and we were in the title fight and in with a real shout of all the cups.

I don't know why anything the club has done in the past several years would make you petrified. If, and it's a big if, Virgil, Trent and Mo all leave they'll be quality replacements.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9034 on: Today at 11:19:29 am »
I think we'll buy a 6 for the first 11 and Endo will end up leaving. And van den Berg will also leave and we'll buy a similar profile of CB to supplement the 4 we already have. And we'll obviously replace Kelleher if he leaves. Beyond that I don't think we'll see any material exits or incomings.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9035 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:17:53 am
Because that happens at every professional club every summer

Not when you've changed the entire structure just before the window opens.

Look at the much discussed "6" position, it now looks like what Slot wants is different than what Klopp wanted.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9036 on: Today at 11:21:04 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:17:57 am
Yes we got 82 points and had injuries, especially in the second half of the last season. But lets not bury our heads in the sand and pretend that we weren't a bit shaky defensively all season and were constantly falling behind in games requiring late miracles and Ali/Kelleher to keep us in games. Add in we have 3-4 guys who are all getting on a bit in football terms it would be silly to go into next season with the bare minimum 1 or 2 additions to the squad that some journos seem to be hinting at.
1 or 2 players that improve the first 11 are standard for a team like us. City and Arsenal don't change their 11 much and they tend to ease new buys in.

We already have a massive squad but that's assuming that we plan to pursue our strategy of promoting kids. It's about quality not quantity.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #9037 on: Today at 11:22:16 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:20:58 am
Not when you've changed the entire structure just before the window opens.

Look at the much discussed "6" position, it now looks like what Slot wants is different than what Klopp wanted.
I already said it last week that might need to compromise on this position because there are very few complete ones. Players like that are very rare.
