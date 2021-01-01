The thing is though, it feels like we already have a 'squad' in the sense of good depth in most positions.
What I personally wanted to see this summer was incomings in a few positions I believe we could realistically improve in. For me that meant defensive midfield and left back, plus maybe left wing. I'm not too bothered about a left winger signing now and think we have a couple of good players there but I certainly believe we can improve in the other two positions. Oh, and we can obviously find someone better than Van Den Berg but at the end of the day he's a 5th choice centre half so pointless moaning about him if he stays.
A quiet summer then. This club fucking adores a quiet summer. If we lose two of the three out of contract over the next year I'm fucking petrified of where this side will find itself in a couple of years time. It'll be expensive replacing them with players more than likely to be inferior, and in that time other gaps will no doubt pop up. As for the time being, looks like we'll go in a couple of ingredients short of the full cake once again. I expect they'll sign two of them up to new contracts and dub it another super duper contract summer as if that's going to be anywhere near adequate enough.
Left back and DM were 2 positions I wanted investment (and still do).
Basically improve on Tsimikas and Endo.
Id also like a better 4/5th choice CB option.
Beyond the DM position, where we all know the difficulties in finding a good one, the other 2 positions were always likely to be depth acquisitions for the 2024/25 season. Maybe younger players who grow into the starting role over time.
Was the expectation from some that wed buy 3, 4, 5 players who go into the starting XI?
For me the success of next season was always going to be about Slot and the growth of the current squad. Acquisitions were always going to be complementary to that IMO. Said the same much earlier in the window. Ivey the impression others think or expected player acquisition to be at the core and principally the reason how we improve this summer.