Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 397278 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8920 on: Yesterday at 09:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:14:56 pm
Only one person brought up free season...

Happens constantly in this thread. People make up hypothetical scenarios and then others start shitting on the club as if it's 100% the case.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8921 on: Yesterday at 09:33:27 pm »
It's always the same, the depression before the euphoric storm. Once there are a few genuine links to someone like Kalvin Phillips, this thread will be rocking.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,456
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8922 on: Yesterday at 09:34:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:28:29 pm
Happens constantly in this thread. People make up hypothetical scenarios and then others start shitting on the club as if it's 100% the case.

I know, its mental. Dont know how people are going to handle the fact Trent is leaving on a free next season due to FSG introducing a wage cap.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8923 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:34:20 pm
I know, its mental. Dont know how people are going to handle the fact Trent is leaving on a free next season due to FSG introducing a wage cap.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,839
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8924 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
What if they sell Alisson and Trent to fund buying a second club?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8925 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
What if they sell Alisson and Trent to fund buying a second club?
Good business that.

Remember when I was a kid. Sold some lead to a scrap yard. Carried it aboot 4 miles with a mate and got nearly £20. Took the money and went to bookers cash n carry. Bought a load of chewing gum etc and sold it at school and made almost 3 times the amount.

If John Henry can make 37 quid profit  I say go for it

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8926 on: Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:16:21 pm
And it's some random guy...
Whats goin on ? Been said etc?
Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 972
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8927 on: Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
Good business that.

Remember when I was a kid. Sold some lead to a scrap yard. Carried it aboot 4 miles with a mate and got nearly £20. Took the money and went to bookers cash n carry. Bought a load of chewing gum etc and sold it at school and made almost 3 times the amount.

If John Henry can make 37 quid profit  I say go for it

I always find the school tuck shop empire stories mad. The only thing kids sold at my school was bifters. 50p for 1, 3 for £1, all from a packet of lambert with Spanish writing on the front.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,390
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8928 on: Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:04:37 pm
Whats goin on ? Been said etc?

Someone said it might be a free season for Slot and then these dickheads just kicked off.  ;D
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8929 on: Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:11:18 pm
Not sure what this free season bull shite is all about but would Abu Dhabi or Real Madrid accept that. No. Before you know it will be ah well maybe another season with his own players etc etc. and then your mid table mediocrity.


Guardiola spent £200m in his first summer and finished 3rd on 78 points.
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8930 on: Yesterday at 10:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm
Someone said it might be a free season for Slot and then these dickheads just kicked off.  ;D
no change there then   ;D
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,130
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8931 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
What if they sell Alisson and Trent to fund buying a second club?

You will defend it. ;)
Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8932 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:53:26 pm
1. Its impossible to say if any club has improved their squad. New signings doesn't equal improvement.

Are you sure about that? Because our learned friends on RAWK tell us that our rivals strengthen every year. So this Chelsea side must therefore be way better than the 04-06 one?
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8933 on: Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
I always find the school tuck shop empire stories mad. The only thing kids sold at my school was bifters. 50p for 1, 3 for £1, all from a packet of lambert with Spanish writing on the front.
my dad used to get me bags of stuff from his mate who worked at the chewitt factory on Virginia street. Id have all sorts to sell. Gbstoppers, wham bars, battle of the planets  bars, chewitts the fucking lot. Id make a mint. Alls Id spend my money on was trainers. I was loaded.  Had one of them Head bags with a lock on. My parents also had shops so had a card for the cash n carry I mentioned when Id have spare money an was out of stock. Was only over  the rd from my school on butts lane Fnar Fnar
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,130
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8934 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Are you sure about that? Because our learned friends on RAWK tell us that our rivals strengthen every year. So this Chelsea side must therefore be way better than the 04-06 one?

Yeah they are as the 04-06 are in their 40's or 50's.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,839
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8935 on: Yesterday at 10:51:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
You will defend it. ;)

As long as CraigDSino gets a job on which ever Italian club they buy version of RAWK.
Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,731
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8936 on: Yesterday at 10:55:43 pm »
Interesting to see that Palace are less than 2 hours down the road right now from Liverpool over in the USA. Wharton has flown in early.
Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8937 on: Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm
my dad used to get me bags of stuff from his mate who worked at the chewitt factory on Virginia street. Id have all sorts to sell. Gbstoppers, wham bars, battle of the planets  bars, chewitts the fucking lot. Id make a mint.

Wouldn't it be easier to make a mint using After Eights rather than the above?
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,839
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8938 on: Yesterday at 11:01:47 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:55:43 pm
Interesting to see that Palace are less than 2 hours down the road right now from Liverpool over in the USA. Wharton has flown in early.

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8939 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:01:39 pm
Wouldn't it be easier to make a mint using After Eights rather than the above?
thatd mean buying that company, maintaining the equipment. Buying new equipment when that equipment fails. Hiring staff, firing staff. Do whatever shite with shareholders.

Why dont you fuck off mate. Ive just lost all my hair just thinking aboot it.  ;D

I was only saving up for a pair of trimm trabs ya tit  ;D
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,979
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8940 on: Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm »
Fabrizio Romano with some LFC stuff:

Liverpools interest in Anthony Gordon remains STRONG. He is a player they really rate internally!

Internally Liverpool are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon in case they do something in offensive positions.

Gordon gave Green light to the move in June.

We know that this summer Liverpool are looking at the midfield and they are also looking at centre backs.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8941 on: Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm
Fabrizio Romano with some LFC stuff:

Liverpools interest in Anthony Gordon remains STRONG. He is a player they really rate internally!

Internally Liverpool are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon in case they do something in offensive positions.

Gordon gave Green light to the move in June.

We know that this summer Liverpool are looking at the midfield and they are also looking at centre backs.

But what does that all mean, Fabrizio's like an old gypsy fortune teller there.  All angles covered forwards midfield and defense.  So no goalkeeper likely
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,147
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8942 on: Yesterday at 11:14:08 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
But what does that all mean, Fabrizio's like an old gypsy fortune teller there.  All angles covered forwards midfield and defense.  So no goalkeeper likely

Unless Kelleher leaves but hell be back in with more vague predictions then.
Offline tray fenny

  • virtue signaling keyboard warrior
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8943 on: Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:07:43 pm
I always find the school tuck shop empire stories mad. The only thing kids sold at my school was bifters. 50p for 1, 3 for £1, all from a packet of lambert with Spanish writing on the front.
i can remember buying loosies from the newsagent next to hunts cross train station. Embassy No6, 10p each. Wearing our school uniforms btw.
Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8944 on: Yesterday at 11:31:55 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 10:55:43 pm
Interesting to see that Palace are less than 2 hours down the road right now from Liverpool over in the USA. Wharton has flown in early.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,390
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8945 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm »
There is no hope.
Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,448
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8946 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:37:06 pm
There is no hope.

Thank you. 
Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8947 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »

How long before were spinning Endo not going as effectively a new transfer.

Bajetic being fit is obviously equivalent to two.
Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8948 on: Yesterday at 11:49:09 pm »
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,119
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8949 on: Yesterday at 11:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
How long before were spinning Endo not going as effectively a new transfer.

Bajetic being fit is obviously equivalent to two.
Not my style cos Im not a bad fucking fanny

Love these c*nts who predict shit from a negative point of view. Cos theyre oh so fucking positive with their dreary c*nt we cant do anythiing right shite . Ya dead clever predicting shite that never comes true year after year like some brain dead fucking simpleton. Must be boss being a misery arse all ya fucking life
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,652
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8950 on: Today at 12:08:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:51:31 pm
Liverpool have indentified Joey Veerman as a potential option for the No.6 position.

Interesting idea, if true. He used to be a very talented No.6 at younger age, but over the last few seasons he's been used mostly as a No.8. Szoboszlai and Veerman next to Mac Allister could be a very good midfield ...
Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,321
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 12:17:45 am »
That the fella who was taken off after about 25 minutes at the euros cause he was woeful?
Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,979
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8952 on: Today at 12:21:28 am »
PSV insider have already denied it.
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,380
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8953 on: Today at 12:52:09 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:12:12 pm
But what does that all mean, Fabrizio's like an old gypsy fortune teller there.  All angles covered forwards midfield and defense.  So no goalkeeper likely
Sounds to me he hasnt got a clue whats happening and is just saying vague things in the hope hes covered any eventuallity
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,839
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8954 on: Today at 01:01:45 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:52:09 am
Sounds to me he hasnt got a clue whats happening and is just saying vague things in the hope hes covered any eventuallity

Twitter football transfer knobheads are the modern day clairvoyants. Pray on the weak and easily manipulated.

Like Samie.
Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,256
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8955 on: Today at 01:16:23 am »
I take it Frendrup is media story only?
Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,285
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8956 on: Today at 01:33:36 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:03:58 am
Of course but if you leave it open it suggests there's a possibility for a deal

Turning it down leaves you in a worse position to negotiate

Seriously what is this shit?
Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8957 on: Today at 01:59:14 am »
At this point is it wise to bring someone in new, with pre season already under way?.
I mean all the anti Endo fans seemingly come out in force in a lot of places expecting us to sell him for 5 p then spent gobs of cash buying in a weak DM market.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,388
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8958 on: Today at 02:17:42 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm
Fabrizio Romano with some LFC stuff:

Liverpools interest in Anthony Gordon remains STRONG. He is a player they really rate internally!

Internally Liverpool are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon in case they do something in offensive positions.

Gordon gave Green light to the move in June.

We know that this summer Liverpool are looking at the midfield and they are also looking at centre backs.
This is an amalgamation of what other jurnos have been reporting in the last week added with murmurings from Sepp and Gordon's camp
