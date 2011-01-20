Only one person brought up free season...
Happens constantly in this thread. People make up hypothetical scenarios and then others start shitting on the club as if it's 100% the case.
I know, its mental. Dont know how people are going to handle the fact Trent is leaving on a free next season due to FSG introducing a wage cap.
What if they sell Alisson and Trent to fund buying a second club?
And it's some random guy...
Good business that. Remember when I was a kid. Sold some lead to a scrap yard. Carried it aboot 4 miles with a mate and got nearly £20. Took the money and went to bookers cash n carry. Bought a load of chewing gum etc and sold it at school and made almost 3 times the amount.If John Henry can make 37 quid profit I say go for it
Whats goin on ? Been said etc?
Not sure what this free season bull shite is all about but would Abu Dhabi or Real Madrid accept that. No. Before you know it will be ah well maybe another season with his own players etc etc. and then your mid table mediocrity.
Someone said it might be a free season for Slot and then these dickheads just kicked off.
1. Its impossible to say if any club has improved their squad. New signings doesn't equal improvement.
I always find the school tuck shop empire stories mad. The only thing kids sold at my school was bifters. 50p for 1, 3 for £1, all from a packet of lambert with Spanish writing on the front.
Are you sure about that? Because our learned friends on RAWK tell us that our rivals strengthen every year. So this Chelsea side must therefore be way better than the 04-06 one?
You will defend it.
my dad used to get me bags of stuff from his mate who worked at the chewitt factory on Virginia street. Id have all sorts to sell. Gbstoppers, wham bars, battle of the planets bars, chewitts the fucking lot. Id make a mint.
Interesting to see that Palace are less than 2 hours down the road right now from Liverpool over in the USA. Wharton has flown in early.
Wouldn't it be easier to make a mint using After Eights rather than the above?
Fabrizio Romano with some LFC stuff:Liverpools interest in Anthony Gordon remains STRONG. He is a player they really rate internally! Internally Liverpool are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon in case they do something in offensive positions. Gordon gave Green light to the move in June. We know that this summer Liverpool are looking at the midfield and they are also looking at centre backs.
But what does that all mean, Fabrizio's like an old gypsy fortune teller there. All angles covered forwards midfield and defense. So no goalkeeper likely
There is no hope.
How long before were spinning Endo not going as effectively a new transfer.Bajetic being fit is obviously equivalent to two.
Liverpool have indentified Joey Veerman as a potential option for the No.6 position.
Sounds to me he hasnt got a clue whats happening and is just saying vague things in the hope hes covered any eventuallity
Of course but if you leave it open it suggests there's a possibility for a deal Turning it down leaves you in a worse position to negotiate
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.77]