I always find the school tuck shop empire stories mad. The only thing kids sold at my school was bifters. 50p for 1, 3 for £1, all from a packet of lambert with Spanish writing on the front.



my dad used to get me bags of stuff from his mate who worked at the chewitt factory on Virginia street. I’d have all sorts to sell. Gbstoppers, wham bars, battle of the planets bars, chewitts the fucking lot. I’d make a mint. Alls I’d spend my money on was trainers. I was loaded. Had one of them Head bags with a lock on. My parents also had shops so had a card for the cash n carry I mentioned when I’d have spare money an was out of stock. Was only over the rd from my school on butts lane Fnar Fnar