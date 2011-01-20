I always find the school tuck shop empire stories mad. The only thing kids sold at my school was bifters. 50p for 1, 3 for £1, all from a packet of lambert with Spanish writing on the front.



my dad used to get me bags of stuff from his mate who worked at the chewitt factory on Virginia street. Id have all sorts to sell. Gbstoppers, wham bars, battle of the planets bars, chewitts the fucking lot. Id make a mint. Alls Id spend my money on was trainers. I was loaded. Had one of them Head bags with a lock on. My parents also had shops so had a card for the cash n carry I mentioned when Id have spare money an was out of stock. Was only over the rd from my school on butts lane Fnar Fnar