It's because other clubs are prepared to pay top end wages for these top end prospects. Take that Yoro, it's one thing paying the fee but then United will be paying him more than most of our players are on which causes us more problems down the line if we match that. We'd have liked Sancho but United paid him, at the time, more than any of our players were getting and we have a competitive wage bill. It's other clubs ruining the market, but then we're forced to compete in it.



I'll tell you this for free. Teams do generally know how good certain youth players are going to be. It's the reason why they're offered incentives to stay and the parents of those players know they have the ability to say "...well, we'll take him to Everton or United instead" if they don't get their way.



As someone has already mentioned, it isn't an exact science and plenty of other factors hinder players - injuries, work rate, lifestyle etc. Another potential issue is that the players who are most likely to catch the eye at that level are those who have developed earlier, rather than those who are the most technically gifted. Lukaku, for instance, was probably the greatest 14 year old to play the game.



So yes and no. There are a lot mitigating circumstances, but it isn't usually a total shot in the dark either.



I can never quite understand it - we're regularly cited as having one of the biggest wage bills in world football but when you start looking at individual players, none of them are really on that much? Salah aside of course, our highest earners (by some distance) are the likes of VVD/Ali/Trent (as you'd expect) but they're all on wages in the region of £200k (reportedly). Meanwhile over at Arsenal you've got loads of players hitting that mark and well above it - both Jesus and Havertz are on a reported £250k+ a week and Rice is only coming in just below that. We know fine well we wouldn't sign a new player on those wages, yet Arsenal are somehow making it work with far less revenue than us. Comparisons to other clubs are arguably less useful - City are undoubtedly paying players off the books, Utd have PSR problems stemming in part from profligate spending and Madrid are on a different planet really commercially. That said, I think we must be able to stretch a little further?Yeah that feels about right - the very, and I mean very best youth players probably have more predictable trajectories, whereas those who are good or very good but maybe not in that absolute top bracket, it could go either way. It feels like the biggest jump is from youth football to senior football, more so that say stepping up leagues. There's just far greater certainty in buying players who are already playing competitive senior football than there is buying players who are showing great potential in youth teams, not least because as you say youth football tends to favour those with athletic gifts. Equally though, you can be as technically gifted as you like, but if you don't have the physicality then that probably limits your potential and there will be players who can get away with that at youth level who can't when stepping up to play against grown adults - Wilson a great example of a player who excelled in our youth sides but who was never going to make it for us at senior level due to his lack of physical gifts (I fear a little for Morton on similar grounds).