Yes. All this talk of number 10's when Slot said we won't play with them, we'll have a number 9. Will be interesting to see how he eventually sets the team up, especially with respect to Trent.



No that's not what he said, he said he played with 2 10s because he didn't have a number 9.Andy posted this article in another thread."Elliott played as one of two number 10s with Dominik Szoboszlai against Betis as the Reds had no senior strikers available for their opening match.Slot explained last time out that he sees the pair competing for that spot in attacking midfielder and, when asked whether a new role could help him make his England debut, Elliott continued: "I hope so. It's just down to me to put in the work, put in the performances."