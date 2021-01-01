« previous next »
https://youtu.be/ryHjMu64s-M?si=z8nCjjLbQjMxi1as

David Lynch basically saying that he's for sale.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:03:00 pm
I don't really think we do "transfer budgets" in the sense of having X to spend each window, I think the club essentially look at:
a) gaps in the squad, against which we look at the best targets available for a price that the club is content to spend (eg VVD, Alisson, Szoboszlai); and
b) opportunities to buy people at a cost the club think represents good business / low risk insofar as we either get a talent or a return on our money (eg. Gakpo).

However, the club could by all means raise £50m or so quite promptly this summer by selling Endo (c£15m?), Morton (£15m?) and VDB (c£18m?). We've apparently set asking prices of £20m each for the latter pair but I'd be surprised if we didn't do deals for a little less for the right structure, or if the right clauses were included. That would give the club a huge chunk of money towards a new holding midfielder. If you assume that we have enough in the bank for a centre back too, then we should be able to address two key areas of relative weakness quite effectively. Anything beyond that I'd expect would be predicated on a player leaving - eg we might move for Gordon if we sold Diaz.

I feel the same we probably have to sell someone to make room , also we have alot and I mean alot of good young players coming through, the only problem seems to be all the good ones appear to be midfielders in the 8 type of role, if we want players like Nyoni and the chelsea lad coming to us to progress, aswell as koumas, Morton, Clark , gravenberch etc etc then we need to maybe sell players like Jones who are quite often injured and maybe playing a secondary role to players like Szobo and Macca. *edit forgot players like Macconell. Danns(not mid but you see what i mean )
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm
Endo seemed to struggle in the Betis match and in the training live stream. He looks like a duck out of water in this system. Moving on might be the right decision for all. We need a 6 who is really good on the ball if we are playing out from the back and through the opposition's shape.


He also did when he signed last August. It took him a couple of months to adapt before he was really trusted to play outside Europa League games (only started twice before December in the league). But at the same time he was signed to be back up and then was overplayed.

Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 10:26:23 pm
Slot will build his team around Curtis Jones.

I mean ...we've all had a drink, but come on...
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
I mean ...we've all had a drink, but come on...

I dont drink anymore but when was reading that i thought I had been!
We need a top quality defensive midfielder who will go straight into the first 11 if we want to be serious this season. To me that's the biggest hole in the squad.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:18:14 pm
https://youtu.be/ryHjMu64s-M?si=z8nCjjLbQjMxi1as

David Lynch basically saying that he's for sale.

Also says:

"It's my understanding that the player hasn't quite worked his way into Slot's plans so far in this pre season."
I wonder if Arne doesn't rate Endo as much as some on Rawk do. Interesting to see what happens
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 11:31:15 pm
Also says:

"It's my understanding that the player hasn't quite worked his way into Slot's plans so far in this pre season."

Judging solely on the Betis game he did look very much a Dofur (do for now) option but I think by season start he may well be replaced, a shame as i like him but i think he may well be too slow of pace and maybe even mind, to play this new way. (not saying he is stupid just saying game intelligence and real intelligence are two different things.
Assuming weve identified someone else for his spot or we believe Bajcetic is ready to the step up, I can see why we would do this. Endo had more of an impact than I expected, but hes a year older and we have an opportunity to almost break even.
Frees up a squad spot if he's not rated.  There are already Mac/Jones/Grav/Bajcetic in the mix.  I doubt Morton's one but it does seem to have gone quiet on him leaving.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 12:14:09 am
Frees up a squad spot if he's not rated.  There are already Mac/Jones/Grav/Bajcetic in the mix.  I doubt Morton's one but it does seem to have gone quiet on him leaving.
Or maybe Morton for Ederson swap rumors have wings...
Endo stuff is weird. They are unexpectedly ruthless, I guess Endo was never a data driven signing so they don't mind getting rid.
Endo sale makes sense. He isnt good enough to be a starter, but could potentially block developing players getting minutes, and given we have Bajcetic, Morton, Nyoni and Jones vying for minutes in the number 6 role, getting Endo out and replacing him with a top level operator to partner Mac Allister would be smart.
I would also suggest the fact that the Endo bid occurred a couple of weeks ago, but the club are only now making it known, suggests we might be close to signing a new midfielder and we are happy to let Endo leave.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 01:21:59 am
I would also suggest the fact that the Endo bid occurred a couple of weeks ago, but the club are only now making it known, suggests we might be close to signing a new midfielder and we are happy to let Endo leave.
or alternatively that other clubs haven't emerged out of the woodwork since Marseille, and so they're trying to entice bids
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 03:13:38 pm
I call a spade a spade, Lucas is a cult hero, a great bloke and a wonderful
professional but people go to extremes with some of the OTT praise about him

Think that's accurate.

He was never a defensive mid in a month of sundays. Being converted to one doesn't make you one. Paul Warhurst was never a striker despite being played there for a period. Lucas was bought as a midfielder who made forward runs, problem is that worked in the much slower, and much weaker, Brazilian league. He also played for Gremio at a time when the Brazilian league was now emptied of its major stars, a trend that has continued with Brazilian prospects leaving Brazil very early. That is why its dicey buying straight from Brazil as the test there isn't good enough.

My abiding memory of him is him coming on as sub in the comeback game vs Dortmund and getting caught wrong side of the Dortmund player to give away a free kick from the edge of the penalty area right at the end which they almost scored from. He also came in for Hendo in the Chelsea game in 2014 (not blaming him of course, as Rodgers couldn't set a team up defensively to save his life, but the energy that Hendo brought in contrast to Lucas was vast). Also have the image of Nasri skipping past him at the Emirates in one of his last games for Arsenal.

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
I wonder if Arne doesn't rate Endo as much as some on Rawk do. Interesting to see what happens

Think the Lucas comparison applies.

Good solid pros, but not what we need if we aspire to go toe to toe with the others.

Endo as a back up though, the Milner role late in his career, that could be useful. He's technically good, and coming on with fresh legs while others have done 70 would mean he's not at the same disadvantage physically as he is when he starts. He came on with 10 to go vs Fulham and the energy (plus the great finish) was instrumental in turning that game around.
I dont mind if Endo is sold. Did well when called on - and to be fair he did see plenty of action given the injuries we had, but the cold truth is he is not elite, and is more of a squad man. At that point his position is much better filled by youngsters who need to see some action to grow.

The point is well made that a top class 6 coming in would give us great balance.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:37:13 pm
I wonder if Arne doesn't rate Endo as much as some on Rawk do. Interesting to see what happens

a bit ruthless arent we. we all knew he wasn't good enough but was just an able squad player.

looks like a proper no 6 is back on the menu.

so thats endo and sepp being sold. hope we get a no 6 and a CB at least.

i do think that there will be some surprise outgoings and incomings as slot will try to shape the team to his image.
Interesting to hear that Williams to Barcelona may be off and he's going back to Bilbao.  A proper #6 would still my first priority for our team, but after that position is sorted Williams would be the next signing I'd love to see here.  Looks like Mane 2.0 and would lock up that position long term given his age.
Quote from: cipher on Today at 05:01:53 am
Interesting to hear that Williams to Barcelona may be off and he's going back to Bilbao.  A proper #6 would still my first priority for our team, but after that position is sorted Williams would be the next signing I'd love to see here.  Looks like Mane 2.0 and would lock up that position long term given his age.

Pretty sure Ive read/heard that he has zero interest in leaving Spain. Its Barcelona or he stays at Bilbao where hes really happy. A lot of clubs want him but its not a case of making him an offer he cant refuse, he simply isnt interested.
This suggests were either giving Bajcetic substantial minutes or weve lined up a 6, or both. Preferably the latter.

Endo did alright last season. Had some very good games, was badly exposed in others. At 31 and having cost £16m, if were selling for £12m I can absolutely see the value of breaking even on him, or even squeezing a small PSR profit against his book value and contract left. Shouldnt sell if we dont have a body to replace him and one Slot actually wants to work with.

Ive had a sneaking suspicion that Endos lack of speed on the turn and ability to receive the ball in between spaces might have made minutes harder for him to come by without injuries to others this season.
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 01:33:45 am
He was never a defensive mid in a month of sundays.

You write a lot of words for someone so clueless!

Imagine thinking prime Lucas was never a defensive midfielder ffs ;D
