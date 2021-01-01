I call a spade a spade, Lucas is a cult hero, a great bloke and a wonderful

professional but people go to extremes with some of the OTT praise about him



I wonder if Arne doesn't rate Endo as much as some on Rawk do. Interesting to see what happens



Think that's accurate.He was never a defensive mid in a month of sundays. Being converted to one doesn't make you one. Paul Warhurst was never a striker despite being played there for a period. Lucas was bought as a midfielder who made forward runs, problem is that worked in the much slower, and much weaker, Brazilian league. He also played for Gremio at a time when the Brazilian league was now emptied of its major stars, a trend that has continued with Brazilian prospects leaving Brazil very early. That is why its dicey buying straight from Brazil as the test there isn't good enough.My abiding memory of him is him coming on as sub in the comeback game vs Dortmund and getting caught wrong side of the Dortmund player to give away a free kick from the edge of the penalty area right at the end which they almost scored from. He also came in for Hendo in the Chelsea game in 2014 (not blaming him of course, as Rodgers couldn't set a team up defensively to save his life, but the energy that Hendo brought in contrast to Lucas was vast). Also have the image of Nasri skipping past him at the Emirates in one of his last games for Arsenal.Think the Lucas comparison applies.Good solid pros, but not what we need if we aspire to go toe to toe with the others.Endo as a back up though, the Milner role late in his career, that could be useful. He's technically good, and coming on with fresh legs while others have done 70 would mean he's not at the same disadvantage physically as he is when he starts. He came on with 10 to go vs Fulham and the energy (plus the great finish) was instrumental in turning that game around.