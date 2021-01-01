I still think we will get three players
Ederson - Nouri - Gordon
Sell
Kelleher as he wants to go, SVDB wants to go, Diaz , Endo wih maybe someone like Gomez or Jones to Newcastle in the Gordon Deal.
So out midfield would be
Macca - Ederson - Szobo
I can see maybe one or two midfielders going for me that would be Endo and Jones.
AS for Virg if he stays then great if not get maybe Guehi or Inacio (pref)
Allison
Trent/Bradley - Quansah/Konate - Virg/Inacio - Robbo/Nouri
Szobo /Elliot Ederson/Baj Macca/?Nyoni (otheer youth guys)?
Salah / ?Doak? Nunez/Jota Gordon/Gakpo
That for me looks pretty good.