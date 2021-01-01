We're looking for decent offers but the wording is key as it doesn't make us look desperate.



Got to respect the player as well who I assume isn't agitating to leave. From what Pearce has said then, between the lines, we're looking to sell him.Was similar when the Saudi interest came in for Fabinho and Henderson, although it quickly became apparent they did want to leave for the money on offer there, the briefings from the club were never "not for sale" "club want to keep him". I think we were quite happy to get two bad contracts off our books and decent fees for players whose legs had gone.