« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 385694 times)

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8640 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:59:41 pm
Didnt he break the news of Endo signing for us ?
I believe that was Ornstein.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8641 on: Today at 10:11:55 pm »
There was talk a few weeks ago we tried to hijack the Wieffer deal to BHAFC. No idea if accurate but makes a bit more sense if we were thinking of moving Endo on.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8642 on: Today at 10:13:13 pm »
Endo is a good player and overall was good in patches last season.

Is he good enough to start for a team who's aim is to win the title? No. If we need to sell him to bring a player in then we should.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,771
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8643 on: Today at 10:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:59:41 pm
Didnt he break the news of Endo signing for us ?

No. Ornstein.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,956
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8644 on: Today at 10:15:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:06:25 pm
We're looking for decent offers but the wording is key as it doesn't make us look desperate.

Got to respect the player as well who I assume isn't agitating to leave. From what Pearce has said then, between the lines, we're looking to sell him.

Was similar when the Saudi interest came in for Fabinho and Henderson, although it quickly became apparent they did want to leave for the money on offer there, the briefings from the club were never "not for sale" "club want to keep him". I think we were quite happy to get two bad contracts off our books and decent fees for players whose legs had gone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,725
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8645 on: Today at 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:04:19 pm
Why has Romano only mentioned it today after Pearce like you say.

He is an utter c*nt and clearly has some AI on the go with smaller journos.

I'm reading it as Romano asked his contacts today and they told him it collapsed weeks ago. He knew fuck all about it
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,956
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8646 on: Today at 10:18:05 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:13:13 pm
Endo is a good player and overall was good in patches last season.

Is he good enough to start for a team who's aim is to win the title? No. If we need to sell him to bring a player in then we should.

He's the DM version of Tsimikas. Ideal back up, but you don't want him having to start every week.

I wouldn't want to sell him necessarily but we definitely need an upgrade.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8647 on: Today at 10:20:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:15:35 pm
I'm reading it as Romano asked his contacts today and they told him it collapsed weeks ago. He knew fuck all about it

Possibly but he is a complete tosser and he likes to put things in a vague way too as if he knew about it.

Endo is possibly off the if Pearce has mentioned it he isnt top tier for LFC now but he is close enough I think.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8648 on: Today at 10:23:12 pm »
I still think we will get three players

Ederson - Nouri  - Gordon

Sell

Kelleher as he wants to go, SVDB wants to go,  Diaz , Endo wih maybe someone like Gomez or Jones to Newcastle in the Gordon Deal.

So out midfield would be

Macca -  Ederson - Szobo

I can see maybe one or two midfielders going for me that would be Endo and Jones.

AS for Virg if he stays then great if not get maybe Guehi or Inacio (pref)

                                   Allison

Trent/Bradley - Quansah/Konate - Virg/Inacio      - Robbo/Nouri

Szobo  /Elliot                  Ederson/Baj                      Macca/?Nyoni (otheer youth guys)?

Salah / ?Doak?                     Nunez/Jota                     Gordon/Gakpo


That for me looks pretty good.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:57 pm by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,064
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8649 on: Today at 10:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:23:12 pm
I still think we will get three players

Ederson - Nouri  - Gordon

Sell

Kelleher as he wants to go, SVDB wants to go,  Diaz , Endo wih maybe someone like Gomez or Jones to Newcastle in the Gordon Deal.

So out midfield would be

Macca -  Ederson - Szobo

I can see maybe one or two midfielders going for me that would be Endo and Jones.

AS for Virg if he stays then great if not get maybe Guehi or Inacio (pref)

                                   Allison

Trent/Bradley - Quansah/Konate - Virg/Inacio      - Robbo/Nouri

Szobo  /Elliot                  Ederson/Baj                      Macca/Nyoni (otheer youth guys)

Salah / ?Doak?                     Nunez/Jota                     Gordon/Gakpo


That for me looks pretty good.


Jones wont leave.

Grav is also a midfielder.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:29:10 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,549
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8650 on: Today at 10:26:23 pm »
Slot will build his team around Curtis Jones.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,781
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8651 on: Today at 10:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 10:11:19 pm
I believe that was Ornstein.

Pretty sure it wasnt
Logged

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
  • Sound
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8652 on: Today at 10:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:23:12 pm
I still think we will get three players

Ederson - Nouri  - Gordon

Sell

Kelleher as he wants to go, SVDB wants to go,  Diaz , Endo wih maybe someone like Gomez or Jones to Newcastle in the Gordon Deal.

So out midfield would be

Macca -  Ederson - Szobo

I can see maybe one or two midfielders going for me that would be Endo and Jones.

AS for Virg if he stays then great if not get maybe Guehi or Inacio (pref)

                                   Allison

Trent/Bradley - Quansah/Konate - Virg/Inacio      - Robbo/Nouri

Szobo  /Elliot                  Ederson/Baj                      Macca/?Nyoni (otheer youth guys)?

Salah / ?Doak?                     Nunez/Jota                     Gordon/Gakpo


That for me looks pretty good.


VDB has been interviewed and said he's happy to see how things go, on camera
Logged

Online kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8653 on: Today at 10:31:00 pm »
who is the best number 6 we can realistically get after we have sold a few players to raise extra cash ?

im guessing we will get forward player after the number 6
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8654 on: Today at 10:32:05 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 10:26:23 pm
Slot will build his team around Curtis Jones.

I dont think he will, the team will be built around Macca in my opinion, I THINK we over rate Curtis quite alot as he is Scouse, I love the guy but for me he loses the ball too much and dawdles on the ball ( this is not hate this is just what i think) slowing the play down alot.

I guess we will see if Trent remains a right back *i guess he will*  if not then the Team would be Built around a Trent Midfield.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,956
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8655 on: Today at 10:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:28:19 pm
VDB has been interviewed and said he's happy to see how things go, on camera

Personally, I hope VDB and Kelleher give Slot a season, or at least until Jan, and we sign a starting level DM, maybe A-Nouri and a forward.

I think if we sell VDB and Kelleher we'll end up downgrading, or not improving, on what are two homegrown lads. I'd understand Kelleher wanting to go though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,064
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8656 on: Today at 10:32:39 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:31:00 pm
who is the best number 6 we can realistically get after we have sold a few players to raise extra cash ?

im guessing we will get forward player after the number 6

Ederson from Atalanta.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,956
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8657 on: Today at 10:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:32:05 pm
I dont think he will, the team will be built around Macca in my opinion, I THINK we over rate Curtis quite alot as he is Scouse, I love the guy but for me he loses the ball too much and dawdles on the ball ( this is not hate this is just what i think) slowing the play down alot.

I guess we will see if Trent remains a right back *i guess he will*  if not then the Team would be Built around a Trent Midfield.

Is it plausible that Trent is earmarked to be the 6?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,064
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8658 on: Today at 10:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:32:05 pm
I dont think he will, the team will be built around Macca in my opinion, I THINK we over rate Curtis quite alot as he is Scouse, I love the guy but for me he loses the ball too much and dawdles on the ball ( this is not hate this is just what i think) slowing the play down alot.

I guess we will see if Trent remains a right back *i guess he will*  if not then the Team would be Built around a Trent Midfield.

Jones rarely loses the ball. Thats his strength.

Trent wont play midfield as he isnt a midfielder. Get him back to RB.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8659 on: Today at 10:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 10:32:05 pm
I dont think he will, the team will be built around Macca in my opinion, I THINK we over rate Curtis quite alot as he is Scouse, I love the guy but for me he loses the ball too much and dawdles on the ball ( this is not hate this is just what i think) slowing the play down alot.

I guess we will see if Trent remains a right back *i guess he will*  if not then the Team would be Built around a Trent Midfield.

He does not lose the ball a lot at all he has great ball rentention.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8660 on: Today at 10:34:46 pm »
There maybe smoke to the Ederson fire.
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8661 on: Today at 10:34:47 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:31:00 pm
who is the best number 6 we can realistically get after we have sold a few players to raise extra cash ?

im guessing we will get forward player after the number 6

for me Zubimendi / Ederson or a guy I relly like Fofana though i think he might be 25 but is on like 12k a week and cost about 30M euros so about £25m for a french international.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,064
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8662 on: Today at 10:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:36 pm
Is it plausible that Trent is earmarked to be the 6?

Hes never played as a 6 so why would that even be an option?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8663 on: Today at 10:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:36 pm
Is it plausible that Trent is earmarked to be the 6?

I hope not
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8664 on: Today at 10:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:33:36 pm
Is it plausible that Trent is earmarked to be the 6?

I was thinking that too Fromola in a Double 6 with say Macca though Slot seems to think Szobo would be a great 6 but i dont think Szobo wants to play there, Gravenberch is another who would suit the 6 as previous managers have said he would be good there but again he wants to be an 8 or 10 same as Szobo
Logged

Online Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8665 on: Today at 10:38:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:35:03 pm
Hes never played as a 6 so why would that even be an option?

I thought Trent started as a six and got moved back to right back, however than was in his youth set up.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8666 on: Today at 10:41:17 pm »
It was the last few days of the window and after the suits messed up the Lavia pursuit they allowed Klopp to pick a cheap stop gap of his choice. Klopp isn't here anymore so if there is an opportunity to sell Endo and replace him with someone the data nerds and Slot like then we should do it. He's 31 now so I think a small loss wouldn't be unreasonable.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Up
« previous next »
 