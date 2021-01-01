« previous next »
We don't have any player capable of doing it on his own. Mac gets dribbled past and outmuscled too often and Endo lacks to technique (they are pressed intensively, sometimes with two players) and positioning.

We might need to build a new one inhouse in Baj. He has all the qualities to eventually do it.

This year feels like its going to be a tricky one for the midfield in adjusting to the new setup.

Personally Id loan Bajcetic out for 12 months. Thats probably not popular here and itll depend on how his body is doing, but hes just lost the best part of a year of development because of injuries, and this will be a high pressure season for the players to settle with Slots tactics. I think he could really do with going away and playing regularly somewhere with the spotlight off him a bit.

Im not sure where Gravenberch fits in the new system. If its a double pivot and a 10, Id argue hes not really either, he seems like more like an 8 than a 6 or a 10. But hes clearly technically talented so itll be interesting to see how he / we adapt.

I would be really tempted to invest significantly in a new number 6 who ticks all of the boxes were looking for, and I appreciate theyre hard to come by. Strong, athletic, press resistant and good on the ball. Could be really transformative for our team.
Lot of apples and oranges here. All is true about positioning and pressing etc. But that is for front foot defending if you will (i.e. anticipating, cutting out, boxing in etc.) The problem is recovery defending, i.e. when a player breaks lines or escapes the press, the midfield is not physical or mobile enough to stop those kind of attacks.

The value of Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum etc. was they were quick to respond and arrive to a problem to help solve it. Last season Liverpool were compact and well-organised, right up tot the point where the system was broken, at which point they were all at sea and incredibly open to transitions and counter attacks. A missed tackle or a slow response heralded disaster disproportionate to the actual problem itself, simply bvecause it took the midfield too long to react and get new shape and structure.

TL:DR the midfield is good when it works, but awful when it doesn't. Another athlete, or the option thereof (off the bench) would firm up some of the holes that are punched too easily through the middle.

I get that people expect a double pivot will solve a lot of problems, but that will come at the expense of attacking verve. We are set to become a slow passing, lower scoring side. Having the option of a tough athlete might give more attacking options by sacrificing a double pivot if needed in a match.

I posted this in the Slot thread yesterday but I think its a pretty good read from Josh Williams:

https://distancecovered.substack.com/p/patience-palm-trees-and-curtis-jones

Its not a slight against Jurgen, we were chasing a lot of games last year so we almost went full chaos for so many games, it was brilliant until it wasnt and those cracks we were papering over reared their head at the worst moment. We all know why, injuries etc but Josh speaks really well on how our lack of control impacts us. A few of the videos embedded on the piece taken at varying points last season illustrate the point well.

I also mentioned one of the comments on the piece by Andrew Beasley which Ill quote below:

Quote
There's a stat - there's always a stat! - which frames the issue quite neatly, and it's ground duels, which accounts for dribbles, fouls and tackles.

Liverpool contested 2,746 last season, around 84th percentile for volume by Premier League standards. High, but not super high.

However, they only won 41.7% of them. If you look for a team that contested at least as many while winning such low a proportion, you find Bielsa's Leeds twice and Andoni's Bournemouth.

Liverpool's three lowest ground duel totals since 2011/12 were 2021/22 (2,263), 2018/19 (2,299) and 2019/20 (2,309), the three seasons in which they broke 90 points. More ground duels = more chaos, more transitions. No single stat explains everything, of course, but I think there's a very good chance Liverpool contest fewer ground duels than in many Klopp seasons in 2024/25 as they should have more control of proceedings

In simple terms, we need to contest less duels (by being better with the ball) and we obviously need to win more. I think as our midfield gets more experienced and stronger, that should naturally improve, but if Slot can add more control and discipline to our play - and thats a huge if with a whole squad signed by Jurgen - we should be able to solve a few of our headaches with conceding goals/chances.
Nah. Lucas had a much longer period when he was everything youd want in a holding midfielder. Kenny played him in a game he should have been rested - a cup tie - and he was never the same afterwards. You damning him with faint praise isnt calling a spade a spade, its archetypical of your mean-spirited posting style.

if we couldve signed a prime Ngolo Kante or Rodri youd turn them down in favour of Lucas?

if we couldve signed a prime Ngolo Kante or Rodri youd turn them down in favour of Lucas?



Thats whataboutery at its finest. You claimed Lucas had only two games when he looked the real deal. You were being typically dismissive about a Liverpool player; and you were wrong. The Lucas before the injury was a player we could definitely do with now.
if we couldve signed a prime Ngolo Kante or Rodri youd turn them down in favour of Lucas?



Thats a ridiculous question given what was put to you. Lucas was a talented player who improved steadily throughout his time at LFC, and in the season before he got injured he looked excellent. Then, sadly, he never recovered. Hes not the best DM ever but he was on the right trajectory before the injury. Given all he gave to the club he deserves a fair bit more respect than this too.
This year feels like its going to be a tricky one for the midfield in adjusting to the new setup.

Personally Id loan Bajcetic out for 12 months. Thats probably not popular here and itll depend on how his body is doing, but hes just lost the best part of a year of development because of injuries, and this will be a high pressure season for the players to settle with Slots tactics. I think he could really do with going away and playing regularly somewhere with the spotlight off him a bit.

Im not sure where Gravenberch fits in the new system. If its a double pivot and a 10, Id argue hes not really either, he seems like more like an 8 than a 6 or a 10. But hes clearly technically talented so itll be interesting to see how he / we adapt.

I would be really tempted to invest significantly in a new number 6 who ticks all of the boxes were looking for, and I appreciate theyre hard to come by. Strong, athletic, press resistant and good on the ball. Could be really transformative for our team.
That's fair.

Baj will need regularly minutes and he'll need to fill out a bit. I agree about Grav too. Don't just see where he fits because his current game doesn't suit that number 6 role. That combined with his hefty wages (he can't be a squad player on that money) is why I wouldn't be shocked if we moved him on.
if we couldve signed a prime Ngolo Kante or Rodri youd turn them down in favour of Lucas?



I would listen to Kenny who said Lucas was the best player he ever managed.

Lucas was an absolute freak. He has made the 2nd most tackles in the Premier League era. 978 tackles in 247 games. The only player with more tackles was Gareth Barry who made 1028 takes in 653 appearances.

His tackle success rate 72%.
Are we signing Lucas?
