We don't have any player capable of doing it on his own. Mac gets dribbled past and outmuscled too often and Endo lacks to technique (they are pressed intensively, sometimes with two players) and positioning.



We might need to build a new one inhouse in Baj. He has all the qualities to eventually do it.



This year feels like its going to be a tricky one for the midfield in adjusting to the new setup.Personally Id loan Bajcetic out for 12 months. Thats probably not popular here and itll depend on how his body is doing, but hes just lost the best part of a year of development because of injuries, and this will be a high pressure season for the players to settle with Slots tactics. I think he could really do with going away and playing regularly somewhere with the spotlight off him a bit.Im not sure where Gravenberch fits in the new system. If its a double pivot and a 10, Id argue hes not really either, he seems like more like an 8 than a 6 or a 10. But hes clearly technically talented so itll be interesting to see how he / we adapt.I would be really tempted to invest significantly in a new number 6 who ticks all of the boxes were looking for, and I appreciate theyre hard to come by. Strong, athletic, press resistant and good on the ball. Could be really transformative for our team.