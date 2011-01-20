« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8400 on: Today at 12:16:30 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:11:05 am
Before his acl injury there was a good few games where Lucas was absolutely incredible. He never got back to that level.

Mascherano was the more mobile of the two though. Lucas relied a great deal on his reading of the game, as he was never more than on the high end of normal in terms of mobility, whereas Mascherano was by some distance the superior athlete. Where Lucas was better was as a playmaker. Mascherano was a passing option, whereas Lucas could play as a bona fide playmaker.

With our current squad composition, we need a Mascherano type rather than a Lucas type. If we can find a Lucas type, we can replace one or more of our current CMs. But we need a Mascherano type in addition to our current CMs.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,863
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8401 on: Today at 12:34:36 am
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:11:38 am
This is why I like the though of 4231. It allows Szoboszlai and Elliott to use their creativity and hard running but it let's them off for being soft arses in the 50/50. On the right side of our team in a 433 we had Trent and Salah and adding Elliott or Szoboszlai into the right of a three quite frankly makes us soft.

So to fix that I think you go to 4231 and you find a shithouse midfielder to win the duels. It allows Trent to be trent, Salah to be Salah and Elliott and Szoboszlai to move to 10.

It's an unpopular opinion but you basically need a prime Henderson or Fabinho to charge around and muscle people to make up for the soft arses.

Not just soft but also incredibly narrow, it was quite frustrating at times watching the three of them pass the ball two feet to each other when there was a huge space on the overlap for anyone who could be bothered to exploit it.
Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,351
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8402 on: Today at 12:40:51 am
We don't necessarily need a double pivot destroyer to play alongside a playmaker, just someone athletic who's press resistant because as much as I like Endo he's neither of those. Are we sure we will be playing a double pivot primarily anyway? Slot said he plays 433 and although it's more fluid to change to a 4231 or 442  surely we will need a single pivot more?  Tbf Mac and Endo did OK there last year but think we definitely need a more defensive athletic runner in there who's comfortable on the ball, doesn't have to be Rodri quality though if it really will be more a double pivot. Got to be a player like that out there surely?
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8403 on: Today at 01:01:33 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:34:36 am
Not just soft but also incredibly narrow, it was quite frustrating at times watching the three of them pass the ball two feet to each other when there was a huge space on the overlap for anyone who could be bothered to exploit it.


Then Bradley came into the side and we looked revitalised and full of ideas again

That width was a breath of fresh air
slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8404 on: Today at 01:48:31 am
Koopmeiners makes too much sense. Super aggressive, physical and presser off the ball and more than enough quality on it. Scores goals from midfield and is a captain leader type similar to Mac and Slot has managed him before. I know he missed the euros with injury and maybe that has slowed down his potential departure from Atalanta. Could be a opportunity for LFC to step in.
rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,721
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8405 on: Today at 02:25:41 am
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 01:48:31 am
Koopmeiners makes too much sense. Super aggressive, physical and presser off the ball and more than enough quality on it. Scores goals from midfield and is a captain leader type similar to Mac and Slot has managed him before. I know he missed the euros with injury and maybe that has slowed down his potential departure from Atalanta. Could be a opportunity for LFC to step in.

His departure has been slowed down by the fact Juventus can't seem to raise enough money. I'd very surprised if he doesn't end up with Juventus
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,381
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8406 on: Today at 03:03:23 am
Thinking about it again the three signings I would like to see this summer are Bruno Guimarães, Mohammed Kudus, and Rayan Aït-Nouri. I'd sell Diaz, Robbo, Carvalho, Endo, and Morton to fund it.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8407 on: Today at 03:28:55 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 03:03:23 am
Thinking about it again the three signings I would like to see this summer are Bruno Guimarães, Mohammed Kudus, and Rayan Aït-Nouri. I'd sell Diaz, Robbo, Carvalho, Endo, and Morton to fund it.

Those 4 wouldn't touch the sides for that. Those 3 would cost about £200 to £260 million.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,552
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8408 on: Today at 04:04:10 am
So, to summarise, Ben Doak is cup tied?
