Before his acl injury there was a good few games where Lucas was absolutely incredible. He never got back to that level.
This is why I like the though of 4231. It allows Szoboszlai and Elliott to use their creativity and hard running but it let's them off for being soft arses in the 50/50. On the right side of our team in a 433 we had Trent and Salah and adding Elliott or Szoboszlai into the right of a three quite frankly makes us soft.So to fix that I think you go to 4231 and you find a shithouse midfielder to win the duels. It allows Trent to be trent, Salah to be Salah and Elliott and Szoboszlai to move to 10.It's an unpopular opinion but you basically need a prime Henderson or Fabinho to charge around and muscle people to make up for the soft arses.
Not just soft but also incredibly narrow, it was quite frustrating at times watching the three of them pass the ball two feet to each other when there was a huge space on the overlap for anyone who could be bothered to exploit it.
Koopmeiners makes too much sense. Super aggressive, physical and presser off the ball and more than enough quality on it. Scores goals from midfield and is a captain leader type similar to Mac and Slot has managed him before. I know he missed the euros with injury and maybe that has slowed down his potential departure from Atalanta. Could be a opportunity for LFC to step in.
Thinking about it again the three signings I would like to see this summer are Bruno Guimarães, Mohammed Kudus, and Rayan Aït-Nouri. I'd sell Diaz, Robbo, Carvalho, Endo, and Morton to fund it.
