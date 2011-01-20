This is why I like the though of 4231. It allows Szoboszlai and Elliott to use their creativity and hard running but it let's them off for being soft arses in the 50/50. On the right side of our team in a 433 we had Trent and Salah and adding Elliott or Szoboszlai into the right of a three quite frankly makes us soft.



So to fix that I think you go to 4231 and you find a shithouse midfielder to win the duels. It allows Trent to be trent, Salah to be Salah and Elliott and Szoboszlai to move to 10.



It's an unpopular opinion but you basically need a prime Henderson or Fabinho to charge around and muscle people to make up for the soft arses.



