MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:48:45 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:42:29 pm
Why do you care?
Why do you care enough to respond?

It has an impact on squad building. He's paid first 11 wages when he's a project
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,261
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:56:54 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:46:17 pm
Think the likelihood is that Slot just puts Mac Allister at six - he seems to want a proper footballer there, not a grock. Youd want us to go sign another option though.

Alexis isnt good enough defensively, brilliant footballer and probably one of the top 3 Number 10s in the premier league but hes not a 6
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:57:58 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:56:54 pm
Alexis isnt good enough defensively, brilliant footballer and probably one of the top 3 Number 10s in the premier league but hes not a 6

He's excellent defensively, weird take.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:09:41 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:14:27 pm
Wharton/Gray or Bajcetic/Nyoni?

In a world where we always want more signings, Im not fully prepared to say which pair I would prefer. Obviously we have a lot of midfielders besides this, but limiting it to just a couple of young options, maybe the lads we already have will prove to be better?

Wharton and Gray have played way more football
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

peachybum

  • orangeyface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:12:40 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:56:54 pm
Alexis isnt good enough defensively, brilliant footballer and probably one of the top 3 Number 10s in the premier league but hes not a 6

I would be pretty amazed if Alexis starts as the #10 for us. I'm expecting him to be first choice of the two deeper midfielders. Slot builds up by playing out through the centre and Alexis will be instrumental to that.
Logged
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:30:16 pm
Reading the thread in the main forum, it would appear that Alexis won't be playing in any position for the Reds. He'll be tarred and feathered.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,906
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:34:24 pm
We have two 10s who won't normally play together as they did yesterday.
We have five for the double pivot, one of whom is very young and coming back from a long period of injury following too much stress on his body too early, and one of whom is over 30 and slowing. We can use five but we could also do with upgrading one. Hence why I think Endo is vulnerable.
I'm assuming some of those will be versatile enough to play 10 if needs be, also.
Logged

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,021
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:59 am
Such as?
We spent all last summer trawling for one - whose emerged since?
At this point its way way more likely we play 2 CMs with decent defensive ability but with the ability to keep the ball rather than the one 6 destroyer every seems to want

It's been like this since Slot came in and anyone looking at his teams setup prior to his appointment would've seen it too but 'sign a 6' still keeps coming up...

And assuming that to be the case we have at least Jones/Endo/Macallister/Gravenberch for 2 positions, you definitely could improve on that but I could also see why he might keep it as is. Bajetic too if he's up to it physically.

Could be wrong but I don't think there's any chance MacAllister goes further up the pitch - don't think it gets the best of him at all (he's probably our best playmaker and I'd want him on the ball as much as possible) and we've already got Szobozlai/Elliott/Carvalho (if kept) among others (Gakpo?) who might fit there.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:15 pm by JP! »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,243
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:59:16 pm
I think any of our forwards except Nunez could do a great job at 10. Im more concerned with the wings in a 4231.
Salah ends up far from goal and with significant defensive duties. Do we have players with enough legs for that?
Logged

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,316
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:16:54 pm
Quote
Fabio Carvalho has revealed he has held talks over his future with Arne Slot and refused to rule out a Liverpool departure in the transfer window.

[@ptgorst]
Logged

kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:21:05 pm
with all the young lads i dont see a spot in the squad for fabio so we will sell to raise a few extra transfer funds
Logged

Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:36:39 pm
Carvalho seems to bring the same structural issues that Coutinho did years ago. You can't play him through the centre of the pitch (especially if you're playing two 8s) and there are players you'd much rather have over him on the left wing.
Logged

Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:29:52 pm
Going off our last game I think we need a striker
Logged

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,634
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:29:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:57:24 pm
Has Mac changed his stance yet on us needing a no.6?

If we do buy a No.6, he will have to be better than Mac Allister at the position and significantly more talented than Bajcetic. Otherwise, it makes no sense to spend big on a No.6 ...
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:39:47 pm
Yeah, Carvalho will probably be sold because he doesn't seem to fit in to the game plan.
Logged

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,261
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:44:21 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:57:58 pm
He's excellent defensively, weird take.

if hes so good as a 6 then why is everyone looking at bring in a starting 6? he was decent but got exposed badly at times last season, Endo looked the more solid option and whilst hes better than given credit for hes not in the same level as the best CDMs
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,403
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:02:55 pm
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ · 2m
Leicester and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak on loan. The 18-year-old Scotsman has a big decision to make over his future - he will sit down with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:03:29 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:02:55 pm
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ · 2m
Leicester and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak on loan. The 18-year-old Scotsman has a big decision to make over his future - he will sit down with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour

I'd be all over this.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:05:24 pm
If Slot is going to play with a 10, he just used Szobo and Elliott in that role. Many would say it is MacAllisters best position too. All that is to say, I just dont see how Carvalho is going to get a look in, as he will be well down the pecking order. A sale might be best for all concerned.

Logged

G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:10:26 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:09:41 pm
Wharton and Gray have played way more football

Absolutely. They are more advanced in their development. If we signed the pair right now it would cost a fortune, and Im not even sure they would play. Arguably Wharton might, but Im not sure at this stage.

I wonder how Bajcetic and Nyoni might stack up once theyve had a chance to come through? Just positing a thought, but I think weve got a couple of crackers there, even if they havent played much yet.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:15:13 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:44:21 pm
if hes so good as a 6 then why is everyone looking at bring in a starting 6? he was decent but got exposed badly at times last season, Endo looked the more solid option and whilst hes better than given credit for hes not in the same level as the best CDMs

Coz he's got loads of abilities to play further forward too so it feels a bit of a waste in some respects and in an ideal world you'd want a bit more size/speed there, I think his performances as a 6 were underrated, any mistake was picked up on as "see not a 6" when similar things could happen with Fabinho there, we got overrun loads with the "more solid" Endo there too. I don't think there's anything Endo is better than him at defensively other than heading.

I'd sign one as he's the only player in the squad that can play it to a high level compared to the 8s and I'd prefer him further forward if forced to choose but he's good there.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,233
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:23:36 pm
The Mac isnt good defensively is such an odd perspective for some of our fans to have
He put elite defensive numbers (4.6 tackle + int without adjusting for possession  top tier pressure numbers ) plus you saw him play?! Until the last few games when he obv tired he was relentless off the ball for us
Logged

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,860
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:28:37 pm
Mac Allister is great as a 6 when we remain compact. Ppeople want us to sign someone else as a 6 is because having someone quick and strong in that position offers a huge safety net when things go wrong, and on top of that Mac is a probably our best midfielder in every position so it's not like he'd be relegated to the bench.
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,049
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:30:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:02:55 pm
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ · 2m
Leicester and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak on loan. The 18-year-old Scotsman has a big decision to make over his future - he will sit down with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour

'Over his future' suggests something permanent but he's highly rated by the club so hopefully there's a pathway for him to start becoming a regular over the next few years, particularly with Salah getting on and potentially not being here next year. If he's not going to be playing in the first team here and the plan is to send on him loan, then either of those clubs would be terrific.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:36:07 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:02:55 pm
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ · 2m
Leicester and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak on loan. The 18-year-old Scotsman has a big decision to make over his future - he will sit down with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour
The key is for him to play regularly and I think that's more likely at Southampton.
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:38:06 pm
Appreciate its just one game but does Salah playing off the right suggest theres no likelihood of him moving to 9 or 10 as some had speculated? Feel if that was the move wed be trying it immediately in pre season. Reckon it means if we do sign a left-footed RW itll be to backup Mo rather than to start lots of games.
Logged

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:42:25 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:23:36 pm
The Mac isnt good defensively is such an odd perspective for some of our fans to have
He put elite defensive numbers (4.6 tackle + int without adjusting for possession  top tier pressure numbers ) plus you saw him play?! Until the last few games when he obv tired he was relentless off the ball for us

Think hes suffered from a few occasions where he got sloppy on the ball and let the other team in. Definitely happened a few times, but I agree the overall numbers tell a different story. There was also the very amusing game where he played DM on the 12.30 kickoff after the international break (having played miles anice sea level in Bolivia) and looked about as fit as me.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,403
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:51:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:30:24 pm
'Over his future' suggests something permanent but he's highly rated by the club so hopefully there's a pathway for him to start becoming a regular over the next few years, particularly with Salah getting on and potentially not being here next year. If he's not going to be playing in the first team here and the plan is to send on him loan, then either of those clubs would be terrific.

I thought it more meant would he go out on loan or stay as 5/6th choice.

Yep, considering he's 18 to be getting Premiership loan offers is pretty incredible. Looks like he's grown and bulked up whilst out injured.
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:54:37 pm
I don't see him playing through the middle as a 10 because there are a lot more defensive responsibilities there.

For Mac, I think he's better in a double pivot because a single pivot has to be very good in the air. Also, he was one of the most dribbled past players last season.

He can sit and dictate play with a more defensive partner next to him. A single pivot is one of the toughest positions to play because the player has to be more rounded. They are like unicorns and even a player like Kanté couldn't play in a single pivot.

Even Declan Rice can't do it be he's not good enough on the ball. A player like Fab had the height, strength, technique and the positioning to hold the midfield. Most midfielders can't and that's why there appears to be a dearth of true number 6 players.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:33 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:55:37 pm
For Doak, I remember people saying he wasn't HG at Liverpool yet which is a key factor.
Logged

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,903
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:00:39 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:44:21 pm
if he’s so good as a 6 then why is everyone looking at bring in a starting 6? he was decent but got exposed badly at times last season, Endo looked the more solid option and whilst he’s better than given credit for he’s not in the same level as the best CDMs
:o insert Seinfeld gif

Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:02:55 pm
Lewis Steele @LewisSteele_ · 2m
Leicester and Southampton are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Liverpool youngster Ben Doak on loan. The 18-year-old Scotsman has a big decision to make over his future - he will sit down with Arne Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour
be nice for him to get a high level loan, but unless there's something contractual involved I'd be really worried about him getting enough game time at either of those two clubs
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:51:55 pm
I thought it more meant would he go out on loan or stay as 5/6th choice.

Yep, considering he's 18 to be getting Premiership loan offers is pretty incredible. Looks like he's grown and bulked up whilst out injured.
if he's our fifth choice this season, we've done something wrong with the squad! (letting Diaz moved to Spain or something without replacing him)
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:38 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,049
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:06:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:51:55 pm
I thought it more meant would he go out on loan or stay as 5/6th choice.

Yep, considering he's 18 to be getting Premiership loan offers is pretty incredible. Looks like he's grown and bulked up whilst out injured.

Yeah, we're not gonna sell him but the wording was just a bit weird. But yes, him getting regular Premier League games on loan would be brilliant.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:09:04 pm
It will be interesting to see how Slot sees it. MacAllister was decent as a 6 but did get overrun a bit. How much of that was down to the whole team set-up and not just him especially is open for debate.

Slot puts a lot of emphasis on the positioning of the team when we do not have the ball. I expect we will see us tighten up, and the nasty habit of condemns the first goal so often will hopefully be put to bed.

If the whole team is structured with a bit more defensive discipline, it might mean MacAllister - a lovely playmaker with an eye for a pass - can shine as the 6 we need. It will be interesting to see how Slot sees it. We might make a signing to go straight to the top of the class in the role. Hard to say what will happen.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,233
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:11:59 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:42:25 pm
Think hes suffered from a few occasions where he got sloppy on the ball and let the other team in. Definitely happened a few times, but I agree the overall numbers tell a different story. There was also the very amusing game where he played DM on the 12.30 kickoff after the international break (having played miles anice sea level in Bolivia) and looked about as fit as me.

Yeah perceptions are hard to shake

The problem with buying better than him as the deepest lying midfielder is people want someone whose elite defensively, super athletic but also were constantly playing out from the back so he needs to be able to play on the half turn, be super press resistant and make progressive passes
Mac can do almost all of that  when you look at the market for someone who can do it all better its almost impossible 
Its just so much easier to find a 6/8 type like Mac who can do most of it either in the squad or the market and play a sort of 2 most of the time
Logged

Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:19:37 pm
Im mixed on the Doak move. I think there will be minutes there for him assuming we dont sign anybody else. I thought we used subs really well last season and cant see that changing this year, it might not be tons of starts but I can see him getting plenty of appearances off the bench as an impact player. On the flip side, if he goes and gets 20-30 starts in all comps and racks up the total minutes, it could speed his development up in the long run. Its really tough to develop younger players at our level. The worry is he ends up at one of those promoted clubs, they struggle and prioritise their own players or more experienced players. I thought he might have been better trying the championship where hed definitely start.
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,925
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:20:39 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:00:39 pm
be nice for him to get a high level loan, but unless there's something contractual involved I'd be really worried about him getting enough game time at either of those two clubsif he's our fifth choice this season, we've done something wrong with the squad! (letting Diaz moved to Spain or something without replacing him)

If we're sending Danns to a team who will be more than likely battling relegation from The Championship to hopefully get regular minutes then sending a 17 year old Doak to a PL club would seem a risk (although Cooper and Martin would be good managerial choices). He'd be more likely used off the bench as an impact sub if anything.

Loan him to The Championship and he's more likely to get more of a regular game like Harvey at that age.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,860
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:32:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:11:59 pm
Yeah perceptions are hard to shake

The problem with buying better than him as the deepest lying midfielder is people want someone whose elite defensively, super athletic but also were constantly playing out from the back so he needs to be able to play on the half turn, be super press resistant and make progressive passes
Mac can do almost all of that  when you look at the market for someone who can do it all better its almost impossible 
Its just so much easier to find a 6/8 type like Mac who can do most of it either in the squad or the market and play a sort of 2 most of the time

Personally I'd be okay with us getting someone less capable on the ball but more physically dominant as an option to have in certain games. Having an athlete there to cover our backs against teams that sit around their own for for 20 minutes and then launch it the first chance they get would be nice.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:32:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:55:37 pm
For Doak, I remember people saying he wasn't HG at Liverpool yet which is a key factor.

Only in European squads I think
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:37:36 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:11:59 pm
Yeah perceptions are hard to shake

Its Thiago all over again. Never seen people moan about such a top player because of one or two moments a game.
Logged

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:38:02 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:29:57 pm
If we do buy a No.6, he will have to be better than Mac Allister at the position and significantly more talented than Bajcetic. Otherwise, it makes no sense to spend big on a No.6 ...

Mac Allister is so much better further forward such a waste playing him there.

Is Bajcetic guaranteed to be a no.6? Is he ready?

It makes massive sense to spend big on a no.6. I'd spend the entire budget there if it meant getting a world class or potential world class player there.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
