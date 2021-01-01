I don't see him playing through the middle as a 10 because there are a lot more defensive responsibilities there.
For Mac, I think he's better in a double pivot because a single pivot has to be very good in the air. Also, he was one of the most dribbled past players last season.
He can sit and dictate play with a more defensive partner next to him. A single pivot is one of the toughest positions to play because the player has to be more rounded. They are like unicorns and even a player like Kanté couldn't play in a single pivot.
Even Declan Rice can't do it be he's not good enough on the ball. A player like Fab had the height, strength, technique and the positioning to hold the midfield. Most midfielders can't and that's why there appears to be a dearth of true number 6 players.