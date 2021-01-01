I do wonder about our midfield strategy. We seem to be in constant pursuit of the perfect signing yet either can't find that player or refuse to compete for them financially. The end result is signing Endo and playing him twice a week, relying on Bajcetic to play 90 minutes every game immediately after breaking into the team and playing players regardless of form or fitness because they're all that's left.



With the way we press I think we could achieve a lot with a decent sized pool of hardworking, durable players to rotate between, rather than always trying to piece together a midfield out of whoever is fit.



Yeah maybe I mean bare in mind we put ourselves in a totally ridiculous position by having to buy an entire unit of a team in one windowI cant think of a time a big club has ever fucked up like that from a position of strengthGiven where we were weve done well imoSzobsolai, Gravenberch, Elliot and Jones are all pre peak, all already capable of playing at a CL level and could develop into top notch playersAnd in Mac weve signed a world class CM (used this term as bait obv) whose got 4/5 years at this levelIts not a finished project but its also very likely to improve this season because the players are coming into their peaksIm very up for upgrading Endo or just buying another top CM generally and you can argue our balance of players is a bit off but we came from a total dumpster fire situation 18 months ago