Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8280 on: Today at 12:00:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:37 am
I don't think it is. We do lack strength. Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister and Endo get stuck in but not exactly physically dominating. Grav given his height should be the strongest but he's our weakest player.

Strength  can you tell me what youre talking about ? Ball winning ability or what?
Online Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8281 on: Today at 12:06:57 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:25:59 am
Such as?
We spent all last summer trawling for one - whose emerged since?
At this point its way way more likely we play 2 CMs with decent defensive ability but with the ability to keep the ball rather than the one 6 destroyer every seems to want

I do wonder about our midfield strategy. We seem to be in constant pursuit of the perfect signing yet either can't find that player or refuse to compete for them financially. The end result is signing Endo and playing him twice a week, relying on Bajcetic to play 90 minutes every game immediately after breaking into the team and playing players regardless of form or fitness because they're all that's left.

With the way we press I think we could achieve a lot with a decent sized pool of hardworking, durable players to rotate between, rather than always trying to piece together a midfield out of whoever is fit.
Online Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8282 on: Today at 12:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do wonder about our midfield strategy. We seem to be in constant pursuit of the perfect signing yet either can't find that player or refuse to compete for them financially. The end result is signing Endo and playing him twice a week, relying on Bajcetic to play 90 minutes every game immediately after breaking into the team and playing players regardless of form or fitness because they're all that's left.

With the way we press I think we could achieve a lot with a decent sized pool of hardworking, durable players to rotate between, rather than always trying to piece together a midfield out of whoever is fit.
Isn't that kind of basing it on what we needed from a Klopp midfield though rather than Slot?
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 12:18:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:46:34 am
After watching last night how we play. I think we should just drop £60m+ on Wharton.
I think he's going to be Rice/Caicedo money next summer.

Palace will hang on for the big fee from one of the Manc clubs or Chelsea in a year or two. We missed our chance with him in Jan. Same with Archie Gray.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 12:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:06:57 pm
I do wonder about our midfield strategy. We seem to be in constant pursuit of the perfect signing yet either can't find that player or refuse to compete for them financially. The end result is signing Endo and playing him twice a week, relying on Bajcetic to play 90 minutes every game immediately after breaking into the team and playing players regardless of form or fitness because they're all that's left.

With the way we press I think we could achieve a lot with a decent sized pool of hardworking, durable players to rotate between, rather than always trying to piece together a midfield out of whoever is fit.

Yeah maybe  I mean bare in mind we put ourselves in a totally ridiculous position by having to buy an entire unit of a team in one window
I cant think of a time a big club has ever fucked up like that from a position of strength

Given where we were weve done well imo
Szobsolai, Gravenberch, Elliot and Jones are all pre peak, all already capable of playing at a CL level and could develop into top notch players
And in Mac weve signed a world class CM (used this term as bait obv) whose got 4/5 years at this level

Its not a finished project but its also very likely to improve this season because the players are coming into their peaks

Im very up for upgrading Endo or just buying another top CM generally and you can argue our balance of players is a bit off but we came from a total dumpster fire situation 18 months ago
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 12:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:18:55 pm
Palace will hang on for the big fee from one of the Manc clubs or Chelsea in a year or two. We missed our chance with him in Jan. Same with Archie Gray.

Most likely.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 12:46:17 pm »
Think the likelihood is that Slot just puts Mac Allister at six - he seems to want a proper footballer there, not a grock. Youd want us to go sign another option though.
Online Agent99

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 12:49:52 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:48:22 am
no way they can pay more than 15-18m for a player, they just dont have that money.
The report said they want to loan him first.

Don't know why Grav is being singled out to be sold. Some fans are weird.
Online Reeves

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8288 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:46:17 pm
grock

I've been mad on football for 40 years now and you learn something never every day - wtf does this mean?!
Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8289 on: Today at 12:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:46:17 pm
Think the likelihood is that Slot just puts Mac Allister at six - he seems to want a proper footballer there, not a grock. Youd want us to go sign another option though.

Slot talked about how Dom and Harvey are #10's and thats why last night with no strikers he played them as duel 10's.

The likelihood that he sees Mac as a 10 is remote i think. So that leaves Endo, Mac, Jones, Gravenberch as the players vying for the double pivot positions with Bajetic as the youth option. You could obviously upgrade on Endo but given the ages of the others you're pretty much then confirming Bajetic will be a bit part for the short to medium term. Which imo would be a real shame.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8290 on: Today at 01:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:46:17 pm
Think the likelihood is that Slot just puts Mac Allister at six - he seems to want a proper footballer there, not a grock. Youd want us to go sign another option though.

If that was the case youd hope wed go and do Guimaraes, Kimmich for 3 years or an hijack on Joao Neves, something like that.
