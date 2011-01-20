« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 373176 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 09:44:05 pm
@Capon it is prob the guy from Anfield Agenda he has been speaking to Lynch a few times now

He's an absolute bellend.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:25:16 pm
He's an absolute bellend.

You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm
I am not 100% certain, but I think I watched him at the recent U-17 EURO's. I don't think he was playing as a central defender, more like a defensive midfielder. Big unit for his age ...
Under 17 euros.

Prime mac red territory :lmao

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 10:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm
Luis Diaz entourage and old man keep twerking for Spain. But no one bar Real MAdrid can afford him and they don't want him.

Hed be an excellent signing for a Simeone side. Are they brass as well?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm
Samie-level rumours that Galatasaray are negotiating for Gravenberch.

If their bid is over £30m we should consider it
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8246 on: Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm
You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 01:24:21 am »
right then, 12 minutes of Nyoni and everythings changed.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 01:31:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
Under 17 euros.

Prime mac red territory :lmao

To be honest, I switched on hoping to see Nyoni and Nallo for England, but it turned out they are already with the U-18 national team, so I watched a couple of France and Spain games ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 01:34:17 am »
We can get Angely on a free NOW and send him out back on loan to France till next summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 01:41:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:34:17 am
We can get Angely on a free NOW and send him out back on loan to France till next summer.

I've checked him out, and he is definitely the one I watched against Portugal. Like I said, pretty big for his age. Still very raw, but the talent is there ...

https://youtu.be/W5JGtM8ggrM
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 01:43:55 am »
Yeah, He's a tall  and left footed and plays at Centre Back or Left Back.  Basically a younger Calafiori.  ;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 05:09:48 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:41:32 am
I've checked him out, and he is definitely the one I watched against Portugal. Like I said, pretty big for his age. Still very raw, but the talent is there ...

https://youtu.be/W5JGtM8ggrM
He's marauding forward quite a bit, isn't he?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 07:38:54 am »
If money was no object who would you buy?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 07:50:07 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:38:54 am
If money was no object who would you buy?

Mbappe.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 09:21:37 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:38:54 am
If money was no object who would you buy?

Rodri
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 09:24:23 am »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 09:26:12 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:38:54 am
If money was no object who would you buy?

Id invest a load in cloning and quick growth technology, then clone Gerrard and a load of others (VVD and Salah, maybe a few dodgy clones to use for spare parts when current players get injured).

Would cost a fair bit.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 09:26:46 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:26:12 am
Id invest a load in cloning and quick growth technology, then clone Gerrard and a load of others (VVD and Salah, maybe a few dodgy clones to use for spare parts when current players get injured).

Would cost a fair bit.

Just need Elon to buy LFC
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 09:47:16 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:26:46 am
Just need Elon to buy LFC

Ah, the man who once said he wasn't into football, but if was he'd support Man Utd and they'd be the team he'd try and buy.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 10:05:40 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:47:16 am
Ah, the man who once said he wasn't into football, but if was he'd support Man Utd and they'd be the team he'd try and buy.

Damn we need to find another lizard tech billionaire then
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 10:08:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:41:32 am
I've checked him out, and he is definitely the one I watched against Portugal. Like I said, pretty big for his age. Still very raw, but the talent is there ...

https://youtu.be/W5JGtM8ggrM

His acceleration looks good, which is a priceless asset.  The player himself is a priceless asset as well of course.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 10:11:03 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:05:40 am
Damn we need to find another lizard tech billionaire then

Flamini?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 10:15:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:11:03 am
Flamini?

Nah seems like an actual human cant be a lizard mate
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm
Four? Diaz and Gakpo yes, Jota is best playing centrally, not sure on the other?

I think if we're interested in Gordon we're comfortable moving someone over to the right.

I was including Nunez and Jota who can play there and re Nunez it's arguably his best position. I prefer him as a 9, but doesnt he play left for his country? And if you think about how many goals he has scored cutting in on his right foot. The point is we're well stocked there unless we say Nunez/Jota rotating as a 9, but even then we have, as you say, Gakpo (european championship golden boot and plays much better left) and Diaz who is first choice
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:09:53 pm
If their bid is over £30m we should consider it

Wouldnt be surprised if we sod him for around £30/35m but only 22 so Thinking it might be a bit hasty
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 10:24:27 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:15:26 am
Nah seems like an actual human cant be a lizard mate

Billionaire though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 10:25:30 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:22:34 am
Wouldnt be surprised if we sod him for around £30/35m but only 22 so Thinking it might be a bit hasty

Bit harsh to say we sod him. He's had his chances.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 10:26:40 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 07:38:54 am
If money was no object who would you buy?

Bella Hadid
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 10:46:40 am »
what did we buy and sell today?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 10:48:22 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm
Samie-level rumours that Galatasaray are negotiating for Gravenberch.
no way they can pay more than 15-18m for a player, they just dont have that money.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 10:56:58 am »
Are we still skint or nah?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 11:00:09 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:31:18 pm
French kid looks like Calvert Lewin. Must be shite.

Does he have the same fashion sense! :o
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 11:00:40 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 10:56:58 am
Are we still skint or nah?

We're stacked with players. We'll need to make room to bring players in. We've not had many outgoings.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8274 on: Today at 11:20:02 am »
Sign a 6 as a matter of the highest urgency.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8275 on: Today at 11:25:59 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:20:02 am
Sign a 6 as a matter of the highest urgency.

Such as?
We spent all last summer trawling for one - whose emerged since?
At this point its way way more likely we play 2 CMs with decent defensive ability but with the ability to keep the ball rather than the one 6 destroyer every seems to want
