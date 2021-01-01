« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 371092 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 10:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 09:44:05 pm
@Capon it is prob the guy from Anfield Agenda he has been speaking to Lynch a few times now

He's an absolute bellend.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,262
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 10:28:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:25:16 pm
He's an absolute bellend.

You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,548
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 10:29:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:08:21 pm
I am not 100% certain, but I think I watched him at the recent U-17 EURO's. I don't think he was playing as a central defender, more like a defensive midfielder. Big unit for his age ...
Under 17 euros.

Prime mac red territory :lmao

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 941
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 10:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:07:13 pm
Luis Diaz entourage and old man keep twerking for Spain. But no one bar Real MAdrid can afford him and they don't want him.

Hed be an excellent signing for a Simeone side. Are they brass as well?
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,493
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 10:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:28:16 pm
You have to admit, he posts some funny pictures on here sometimes.
;D
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 11:09:53 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:27:18 pm
Samie-level rumours that Galatasaray are negotiating for Gravenberch.

If their bid is over £30m we should consider it
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 