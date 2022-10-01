If Gordon is coming in I'd think there is a pretty high chance someone is off.



Think its always been predicated on Diaz leaving - struggle to see us having six top level attackers, as much as wed like it.Thing with Diaz is, he likely wants a payday. Reportedly on £60k a week, which is a relative pittance for someone on his level. And Im not sure theres a huge incentive for us to renew and give him said payday - he still has three years left on his deal and is 27. From a pure financial perspective, why double or triple his wages to secure him for a year or two in his 30s?So he probably needs to move on in the next 12 months. Wouldnt entirely surprise me to see him linked to Saudi given the contracts they give out, but dont think theyd match the fee we want. I know he wants Spain, but the move that probably makes most sense if that doesnt materialise is another PL side - theres several where he could go and be the big star and get the salary he wants.