Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

clinical

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:45:37 pm
Gordon will be around £100m you'd imagine. £50m next summer and free the summer after that if he doesn't sign.

We should play a madrid tactic on him and get him next summer or on a free imo. He's not worth what they'd want this summer.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:48:38 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:45:06 pm
Kevin Palmer who only really got the VVD stuff right all those years ago is saying:

https://x.com/RealKevinPalmer/status/1816842311545807124

After all the hype of recent weeks, there is a strong feeling that Anthony Gordon will get his wish and join Liverpool this summer #LFC

Literally just jumping on what David Lynch said the big whopper.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,261
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:49:51 pm
Apprently Bordeaux have two standout talents and this is one of them.

Quote
Liverpool are eyeing a move for Mathys Angély (17), who is set to be available for free following Bordeauxs bankruptcy.

[@footmercato]
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,387
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 03:50:10 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:45:06 pm
Kevin Palmer who only really got the VVD stuff right all those years ago is saying:

https://x.com/RealKevinPalmer/status/1816842311545807124

After all the hype of recent weeks, there is a strong feeling that Anthony Gordon will get his wish and join Liverpool this summer #LFC

Who was the other Kevin Palmer which lost the battle to be the real one?
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:00:06 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:50:10 pm
Who was the other Kevin Palmer which lost the battle to be the real one?

Live photo of the Kevin Palmer fight

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:09:10 pm
All those arguments with Lobo when I said it was Fekir or Alisson and not both and he was having none of it.

https://x.com/TheFHPod/status/1816729145717535105?t=DMNlb20is90x2Lu86j96aQ&s=19

Damn Lobo where are you.

Avens you'll have to do.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,261
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:10:03 pm
Angely's contracted has been terminated.  We can buy him now and send him out on loan in France till next summer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:12:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:09:10 pm
All those arguments with Lobo when I said it was Fekir or Alisson and not both and he was having none of it.

https://x.com/TheFHPod/status/1816729145717535105?t=DMNlb20is90x2Lu86j96aQ&s=19

Damn Lobo where are you.

Avens you'll have to do.

When a voice/accent doesn't match up with what you expected!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:12:14 pm
When a voice/accent doesn't match up with what you expected!
Haha I know!
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:14:42 pm
Up to £100 million for Gordon? I would be gobsmacked if we spent big money on an area of the pitch where we're already stacked for someone who isn't a clear upgrade.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,239
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:32:12 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:55:31 pm
Yeah, this is pretty much where Im at. Ive seen Salah have shockers against Tranmere and the like and then go on to be the leagues top scorer. Pre season is great for fitness and shape work but tells us very little about what certain individuals will contribute.
I agree, but I guess he also wants to talk to the players, especially the younger ones. Do they want to stay, go on loan or even be transferred?
But also with players like Salah - what are his future plans? Is another contract likely or not? Is he planning om retiring? A lot can be learned face to face.
lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,944
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 04:36:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:51 pm
Apprently Bordeaux have two standout talents and this is one of them.


A sad football story overall but I guess at least we will be paying the lads wages and keeping him in football.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:03:39 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Up to £100 million for Gordon? I would be gobsmacked if we spent big money on an area of the pitch where we're already stacked for someone who isn't a clear upgrade.

Would only make sense if we sold Diaz for £80m ish. Even then I'd be tempted to wait and use the money elsewhere. And sign Gordon next year with one year on his deal
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,091
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:07:37 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:31:10 pm
His name is Sarge and his defence, it's a pretty large face.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:32:22 pm
He's Fred Elliot the Butchers son
Cheers lads, thats cleared that up ;D




Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:34:20 pm
Surely Lynch's reliability and sanity need to be questioned if he's agreed to engage with that head case. Did he burst into tears when Lynch said we might sign Gordon? Weirdo.
im still unaware who he is mate. Unless it actually is Sarge from off of here who is reallly Ashley Elliot the soft spoken weather field butcher in real life
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,545
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:34:28 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:07:37 pm
Cheers lads, thats cleared that up ;D



im still unaware who he is mate. Unless it actually is Sarge from off of here who is reallly Ashley Elliot the soft spoken weather field butcher in real life
When did you get knighted bugger lugs?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,068
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:42:18 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:34:28 pm
When did you get knighted bugger lugs?

In one the many departed PMs resignation honours list.

Take your pick.
Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,276
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:42:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:13:17 pm
https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2024/liverpool-eyeing-a-move-for-bordeauxs-youngster-mathys-angely-following-clubs-bankruptcy/

FSG are ruthless..

Tbf you shouldn't buy a footfall club that is in deep trouble just to get a 17 year old centre back  :D
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,449
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:48:36 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:07:37 pm
Cheers lads, thats cleared that up ;D

im still unaware who he is mate. Unless it actually is Sarge from off of here who is reallly Ashley Elliot the soft spoken weather field butcher in real life

If you mean the bald Irish guy on Anfield Agenda hes been around for a while making YouTube videos with watchalongs etc.

No idea where he came from but for about two years his source said Bellingham was happening and anytime we got some rumours hed be quick to throw out the I told you so and people should apologise to me bollocks.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,261
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:54:14 pm
Cpaon going for Lordship soon.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,387
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:56:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:54:14 pm
Cpaon going for Lordship soon.

Lord of the Rings.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,261
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 05:58:53 pm
Lord of Sausages!
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,276
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:24:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:49:51 pm
Apprently Bordeaux have two standout talents and this is one of them.

Here's an idea, if they rate him so highly sign him now before he joins Rennes or someone on a free and they quote us 60 million in two years time
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:25:20 pm
I despise Gordon for his diving antics but as a profile he's precisely and exactly what we need right now to make our forward department balanced.

It's incredibly important because we have 3 amazing creative players in Mo, Harvey and Trent who need people in front of them to make runs in behind. Darwin for me is our only threat in behind as Jota and Mo have their own particular issues in this regard.

For me it would a huge concern if we don't sign a forward this summer who can offer pace and threat in behind. In this case we'd be seeing a lot of the issues we've seen England having at the Euros.

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:38:08 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:25:20 pm
I despise Gordon for his diving antics but as a profile he's precisely and exactly what we need right now to make our forward department balanced.

It's incredibly important because we have 3 amazing creative players in Mo, Harvey and Trent who need people in front of them to make runs in behind. Darwin for me is our only threat in behind as Jota and Mo have their own particular issues in this regard.

For me it would a huge concern if we don't sign a forward this summer who can offer pace and threat in behind. In this case we'd be seeing a lot of the issues we've seen England having at the Euros.
not really
Gakpo can run in behind. Diaz is actually very quick as well Salah still decent pace too.
Szobozslai 3rd man runs from midfield too

Iys defensively where we need to improve more so.
Im confident in our attack that they can kick on next season
Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,081
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:41:05 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:25:20 pm
I despise Gordon for his diving antics but as a profile he's precisely and exactly what we need right now to make our forward department balanced.

It's incredibly important because we have 3 amazing creative players in Mo, Harvey and Trent who need people in front of them to make runs in behind. Darwin for me is our only threat in behind as Jota and Mo have their own particular issues in this regard.

For me it would a huge concern if we don't sign a forward this summer who can offer pace and threat in behind. In this case we'd be seeing a lot of the issues we've seen England having at the Euros.



The problem is we have 4 very decent players for the LW position - it's probably teh best stocked position - why sign another?
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,853
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 06:46:30 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 06:41:05 pm
The problem is we have 4 very decent players for the LW position - it's probably teh best stocked position - why sign another?

Four? Diaz and Gakpo yes, Jota is best playing centrally, not sure on the other?

I think if we're interested in Gordon we're comfortable moving someone over to the right.
SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:01:20 pm
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 06:41:05 pm
The problem is we have 4 very decent players for the LW position - it's probably teh best stocked position - why sign another?
Gordon can easily do some bits on the right...him and Bradley as a partnership could be absolute nightmare for the opposition.

We'd have tons of options but most importantly our creative players would have people to create for.
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:04:02 pm
If Gordon is coming in I'd think there is a pretty high chance someone is off.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,261
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:07:13 pm
Luis Diaz entourage and old man keep twerking for Spain. But no one bar Real MAdrid can afford him and they don't want him.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 07:17:39 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:04:02 pm
If Gordon is coming in I'd think there is a pretty high chance someone is off.

Think its always been predicated on Diaz leaving - struggle to see us having six top level attackers, as much as wed like it.

Thing with Diaz is, he likely wants a payday. Reportedly on £60k a week, which is a relative pittance for someone on his level. And Im not sure theres a huge incentive for us to renew and give him said payday - he still has three years left on his deal and is 27. From a pure financial perspective, why double or triple his wages to secure him for a year or two in his 30s?

So he probably needs to move on in the next 12 months. Wouldnt entirely surprise me to see him linked to Saudi given the contracts they give out, but dont think theyd match the fee we want. I know he wants Spain, but the move that probably makes most sense if that doesnt materialise is another PL side - theres several where he could go and be the big star and get the salary he wants.

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,625
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:08:21 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:13:17 pm
https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2024/liverpool-eyeing-a-move-for-bordeauxs-youngster-mathys-angely-following-clubs-bankruptcy/

FSG are ruthless..

I am not 100% certain, but I think I watched him at the recent U-17 EURO's. I don't think he was playing as a central defender, more like a defensive midfielder. Big unit for his age ...
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,625
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Today at 08:13:52 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 07:04:02 pm
If Gordon is coming in I'd think there is a pretty high chance someone is off.

Not necessarily. If Mo has informed the club that he is not renewing his contract and will be leaving on the free next summer, we could sign some established wide attacker as soon as this summer, to make the transition easier ...
