I despise Gordon for his diving antics but as a profile he's precisely and exactly what we need right now to make our forward department balanced.



It's incredibly important because we have 3 amazing creative players in Mo, Harvey and Trent who need people in front of them to make runs in behind. Darwin for me is our only threat in behind as Jota and Mo have their own particular issues in this regard.



For me it would a huge concern if we don't sign a forward this summer who can offer pace and threat in behind. In this case we'd be seeing a lot of the issues we've seen England having at the Euros.



