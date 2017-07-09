But it won't be the case that teams are dropping off because they're afraid of runs in behind. They're going to be standing on the edge of their own box regardless of how much pace is in the team.
I don't agree about Pep. You look at his team last season for example in all the biggest game it was B.Silva, Grealish, Foden etc. No pace out wide just more techical players to just retain the ball and kill the opponent with possession. Doku only started 1 CL game and 1 FA Cup game all season.
Even in a deep defence, it's useful in disorganizing the structure. All the winger needs to do is to beat 1 player then suddenly there's an overload. Spain did ths very well with Williams and Yamal.
I guess it's because Doku is still learning. Prior to that, the likes of Mahrez Sterling, Sane, Robben, Ribery and Pedro were key to his teams.