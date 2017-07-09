« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 367418 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8160 on: Today at 12:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:36:48 pm
See city are in for one of our players we were linked with in Olmo. Meanwhile over at axa training ground..queue tumble weed blowing.

Dont think anyone credible is linking us with Olmo. Hes a good player but misses a lot through injury and I think is more of an attacking midfielder than a forward isnt he? Doubt wed be going for him with it without interest from City.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8161 on: Today at 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:36:48 pm
See city are in for one of our players we were linked with in Olmo. Meanwhile over at axa training ground..queue tumble weed blowing.

We were linked with Olmo? That makes no sense at all ...
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8162 on: Today at 12:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:36:48 pm
See city are in for one of our players we were linked with in Olmo. Meanwhile over at axa training ground..queue tumble weed blowing.

We've literally never been linked credibly, in fact other than by people here saying "Buy Olmo" I don't think there's actually been any link.

I love the transfer forum pipeline - people shout that they want us to sign a player and then a week later they are a target of ours and it's terrible that someone else signs them and we miss our target, which then goes to "FUCKING FSG" all on the basis of someone saying they like this player and no actual links
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8163 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:43:20 pm
We've literally never been linked credibly, in fact other than by people here saying "Buy Olmo" I don't think there's actually been any link.

I love the transfer forum pipeline - people shout that they want us to sign a player and then a week later they are a target of ours and it's terrible that someone else signs them and we miss our target, which then goes to "FUCKING FSG" all on the basis of someone saying they like this player and no actual links

Pretty much. Not to mention that he is injured quite often, would cost a lot, and plays in the exact same position as Elliott ...
Online CraigDS

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 12:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:36:48 pm
Meanwhile over at axa training ground..queue tumble weed blowing.

Prob because they're all in the US.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 12:36:48 pm
See city are in for one of our players we were linked with in Olmo. Meanwhile over at axa training ground..queue tumble weed blowing.
We were linked with Olmo?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 01:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:16 am
J.Neves to PSG, £65mil plus Renato Sanchez. They got their release clause!

Renato Sanchez, forget he even existed. The amount of money Benfica have got on youth players is insane. A lot of them turn out to be dross too.
Offline jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 01:13:17 pm »
Olmo has 9 goals and 13 assists in Bundesliga the last 3 seasons - combined!

I'd be shocked if we or ManC would be interested.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8168 on: Today at 01:24:20 pm »
David Lynch saying he thinks the Anthony Gordon deal could very well be revived later in the window.
Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8169 on: Today at 01:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:24:20 pm
David Lynch saying he thinks the Anthony Gordon deal could very well be revived later in the window.

I just don't see how Gordon would be a fit. Everything coming out is that Slot's football is like Pep's. Slow and patient and just bore your opponent into submission just keeping the ball. Gordon's great when he's got half a pitch to run into. But we'll be camped in the opponents half all game against a low block bar 4 or 5 games all season.
Online Dench57

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 01:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:24:20 pm
David Lynch saying he thinks the Anthony Gordon deal could very well be revived later in the window.

Get it done, I don't care what it costs!
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 01:44:03 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 01:34:06 pm
I just don't see how Gordon would be a fit. Everything coming out is that Slot's football is like Pep's. Slow and patient and just bore your opponent into submission just keeping the ball. Gordon's great when he's got half a pitch to run into. But we'll be camped in the opponents half all game against a low block bar 4 or 5 games all season.
The wingers are the ones that inject pace and change the tempo in an instant. Guardiola has always had at least one. Slot had Minteh at Feyenoord

Also, their pace and ability to stretch the game both horizontally and vertically creates more space for the midfielders to play. Without wingers, the passing game will become stale and predictable.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:24:20 pm
David Lynch saying he thinks the Anthony Gordon deal could very well be revived later in the window.

I don't see it without Diaz leaving... unless we think one of them is a proper option from the right.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8173 on: Today at 01:58:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:57:09 pm
I don't see it without Diaz leaving... unless we think one of them is a proper option from the right.
It was only a few games, but I thought Diaz looked good there in the winter when Mo was at AFCON.
Online peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8174 on: Today at 02:00:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:44:03 pm
The wingers are the ones that inject pace and change the tempo in an instant. Guardiola has always had at least one. Slot had Minteh at Feyenoord

Also, their pace and ability to stretch the game both horizontally and vertically creates more space for the midfielders to play. Without wingers, the passing game will become stale and predictable.

But it won't be the case that teams are dropping off because they're afraid of runs in behind. They're going to be standing on the edge of their own box regardless of how much pace is in the team.

I don't agree about Pep. You look at his team last season for example in all the biggest game it was B.Silva, Grealish, Foden etc. No pace out wide just more techical players to just retain the ball and kill the opponent with possession. Doku only started 1 CL game and 1 FA Cup game all season.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8175 on: Today at 02:02:31 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:00:53 pm
But it won't be the case that teams are dropping off because they're afraid of runs in behind. They're going to be standing on the edge of their own box regardless of how much pace is in the team.

I don't agree about Pep. You look at his team last season for example in all the biggest game it was B.Silva, Grealish, Foden etc. No pace out wide just more techical players to just retain the ball and kill the opponent with possession. Doku only started 1 CL game and 1 FA Cup game all season.
yeah so gordon will have 18 yards to use his pace to get on the end of crosses or short bursts to get a yard.
Pace is still very very useful even at in lower blocks.
Its why  majority of attacking players are so quick
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8176 on: Today at 02:05:17 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 02:00:53 pm
But it won't be the case that teams are dropping off because they're afraid of runs in behind. They're going to be standing on the edge of their own box regardless of how much pace is in the team.

I don't agree about Pep. You look at his team last season for example in all the biggest game it was B.Silva, Grealish, Foden etc. No pace out wide just more techical players to just retain the ball and kill the opponent with possession. Doku only started 1 CL game and 1 FA Cup game all season.
Even in a deep defence, it's useful in disorganizing the structure. All the winger needs to do is to beat 1 player then suddenly there's an overload. Spain did ths very well with Williams and Yamal.

I guess it's because Doku is still learning. Prior to that, the likes of Mahrez Sterling, Sane, Robben, Ribery and Pedro were key to his teams.
