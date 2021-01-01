« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 366298 times)

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • Six times...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.

Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.
Richie La ?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,228
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm »
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 11:10:07 pm »
So do you think that the club will be looking at all new potential signings under the new management team, or will some targets of the previous team still be being looked at?

Of the rumours last year, could there still be interest in Andre at Fluminense? Or was that all dependant on his release clause at the time / just press talk?



Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.
Or Ecuadorian.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm »
Just watched his Slots press conference and hes clearly talking about our own players coming back rather than waiting for particular transfer targets to finish their holidays.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm by Rosario »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm
Arsenal defensively are streets ahead of us at the moment and herein lies the difference. I dont just mean the back four, more the shape. Last season our line up changed so often from front to back that there were so few opportunities for Klopp to instil a style of press that suited everyone. Nunez and Gakpo for example are very different players both in and out of possession. Contrast that with Arsenal who have a settled team and style, similar to us between 18 and 20. Theyve now added arguably the best young defender in the world so will be stronger still. Jurgen did amazingly to get us into a title challenge, particularly when you consider the injuries and lack of stability. Slot has to decide on his favoured front 3 and his favoured centre back pairing as soon as possible to allow the team to grow in his style. Yes, there will need to be rotation but it needs to be clear early on whether Nunez is the 9 or Gakpo is.

Not to completely dismiss Arsenal - they're a very good (very expensively assembled) side.

But it's very easy to have "a settled team and style" when you go through a season with every single important player not picking up a single injury of note. Let's see them repeat that run of luck. We can all remember how they spectacularly, and I mean spectacularly went to pieces the previous season with one injury to Saliba.

And also, let's never ever, ever make any comparison again between this Arsenal team and our 2018-20 team, who won everything worth winning, whilst setting records doing it.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.

It is possible, but not necessarily. The most telling part from his press conference was this:

Quote
The first one is one of the reasons, me wanting to assess the squad, which is difficult because most of them are still not here. And the second one also has to do with the difficulty that if you inherited a team that is really good then it's not so easy to find players that are of the same standards or even higher, especially because those ones need to be available as well. But like I said, Richard more than me is really working hard on that as well and he keeps me updated every time. If there is any news on that, we will come to you. But like I said, we already have a very good team I'm already really happy with. But it would be a surprise for all of us I think if we don't bring any player in, so that will probably happen in the end. But for now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.

We are a well run club. We've been that for years. We do signings that make sense for the team, not to appease the fans like some clubs do. Therefore, lets see what Edwards, Hughes and Slot have in mind ...
Logged

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.

The scenes when we announce Williams, Olmo, De Ligt, Guehi, Theo Hernández, Frimpong, Ugarte, Simmons, Gordon AND Rodrygo
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.

A list of players who went far in the Copa and Euros who play in positions we are looking for, very likely there are some potential targets on this list. I think Zubimendi and Hincapie would be good additions.

Jeremie Frimpong
Lutsharel Geertruida
Martin Zubimendi
Mikel Merino
Marc Guéhi
Adam Wharton
Eberechi Eze
Anthony Gordon
Youssouf Fofana
Exequiel Palacios
Jhon Lucumí
Manuel Ugarte
Bruno Guimaraes
Bremer
Richard Ríos
Ederson
Joao Gomes
Piero Hincapié
Willian Pacho
Alphonso Davies
Goncalo Inacio
Francisco Conceicao
Pedro Neto
« Last Edit: Today at 02:59:43 am by careful on these streets, I've heard stories »
Logged

Offline Red_Pie_At_Night

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
    • Liverpool & Wigan Web Design
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
Jeremie Frimpong
Lutsharel Geertruida
Martin Zubimendi
Mikel Merino
Marc Guéhi
Adam Wharton
Eberechi Eze
Anthony Gordon
Youssouf Fofana
Exequiel Palacios
Jhon Lucumí
Manuel Ugarte
Bruno Guimaraes
Bremer
Richard Ríos
Ederson
Joao Gomes
Piero Hincapié
Willian Pacho
Alphonso Davies
Goncalo Inacio
Francisco Conceicao
Pedro Neto

That's going to cost a few bob
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 12:01:16 am »
Neil from latest TaW mentioned a 19 year old CB Dean Huijsen from Juve both us and Newcastle apparently have interest in (Bournemouth seems to be the one mentioned in articles ive seen).
Any good?
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,967
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 12:03:41 am »
Adam Wharton is the real deal. Would love if we went for him, but would probably be very expensive.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 12:04:45 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:01:16 am
Neil from latest TaW mentioned a 19 year old CB Dean Huijsen from Juve both us and Newcastle apparently have interest in (Bournemouth seems to be the one mentioned in articles ive seen).
Any good?

Bournemouth agree deal for Juventus defender Huijsen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cyr723jy3zro

Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 12:38:27 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:03:41 am
Adam Wharton is the real deal. Would love if we went for him, but would probably be very expensive.

I wouldnt be shocked if hes one were potentially waiting on. We probably do transfers a bit too responsibly for some in our fan base but I respect the club for it at times. He looks a great talent but its almost irrefutable that Palace is a great proving ground for him at the moment. A solid 12 months there and hell probably tick all of the boxes that we want: experience in the league, experience in a good system under a good coach, good character and suits our style. It might cost us a lot, but thats our place in the food chain, we arent a proving ground for championship players. We develop our own from a young age and we buy proven talent at the right point. The obvious worry is we leave it 12 months and City, United, Arsenal and Chelsea all decide theyll break their transfer record for him and we sit another one out because its got silly. Still, the key in all of these transfers is how much of a play you make for the player, we seen with Caicedo that Chelseas groundwork was rewarded despite us being better and more suitable in every single way. Hopefully with a proper transfer team back in place, we can start putting in the work year-round so we dont get jilted again.

Saying all of that, 12 months is a long time in football, we could all be laughing at clubs tripping over themselves trying to sign him whilst we have Bajcetic who could prove us all right this season. Me personally, Id double up on the position regardless.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,082
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8136 on: Today at 01:24:44 am »
Im on the Adam Wharton train. Hes the real deal.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8137 on: Today at 02:06:32 am »
Wharton is not leaving this summer.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,378
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8138 on: Today at 02:56:02 am »
Is Wharton much better than Bajcetic? Surely we can't have two young DMs in the team
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8139 on: Today at 02:58:39 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:04:45 am
Bournemouth agree deal for Juventus defender Huijsen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cyr723jy3zro

That's a ridiculously cheap deal considering were looking for £20m for Sepp.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 06:48:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:58:39 am
That's a ridiculously cheap deal considering were looking for £20m for Sepp.

To be fair, Sepp is already an established senior player. Huijsen is very talented, but he is still a raw project for the future ...
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 07:04:16 am »
J.Neves to PSG, £65mil plus Renato Sanchez. They got their release clause!
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,864
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8142 on: Today at 08:45:47 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:04:16 am
J.Neves to PSG, £65mil plus Renato Sanchez. They got their release clause!

Which will pave the way for Ugarte to Manu.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 08:55:24 am »
Seems strange man utd wanted joao neves. Psg don't want ugarte. Psg sign joao neves. So man utd sign Ugarte. Two different style of players. Gives me confidence man utd still don't have a proper plan. Meanwhile  Arnie's conference gives me hope liverpool will sign someone soon. In August like some 'wise' heads predicted 😙
« Last Edit: Today at 08:58:12 am by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 08:59:50 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:56:02 am
Is Wharton much better than Bajcetic? Surely we can't have two young DMs in the team
I know it was a different recruitment team but we were after Lavia who is fairly inexperienced as well. The issue we have with a lot of players now is that we can't wait a year or two to sign them as the fee will be ridiculous unless they have a buyout clause.

I like Wharton but I didn't realise Palace only signed him in January.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,371
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 09:04:16 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 08:59:50 am
I know it was a different recruitment team but we were after Lavia who is fairly inexperienced as well. The issue we have with a lot of players now is that we can't wait a year or two to sign them as the fee will be ridiculous unless they have a buyout clause.

I like Wharton but I didn't realise Palace only signed him in January.

If you offer Palace £50mil (figure plucked out of the air) they double their money in less than 6 months.. That's got to be attractive.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 09:08:08 am »


Id rather sign Baleba over Wharton if were after a young CDM.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,508
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 09:19:50 am »
I wouldn't.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 09:21:21 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:04:16 am
If you offer Palace £50mil (figure plucked out of the air) they double their money in less than 6 months.. That's got to be attractive.

They don't need the money. And they know on his current trajectory they likely have a £100 million player.

It's one thing Brighton's owner has spoken about over the years. Selling at the right time when value has been maximised. It's a risk to turn down offers but it can pay off in the long run if your confident in the player and the coaching.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,508
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 09:21:40 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:03:41 am
Adam Wharton is the real deal. Would love if we went for him, but would probably be very expensive.

 Have we recently been linked to him?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 10:19:39 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:08:08 am

Id rather sign Baleba over Wharton if were after a young CDM.
yeah i think he will be better as well & has a more explosive turn of pace
Wharton is good but 80m or whatever madness price
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 10:24:17 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:08:08 am

Id rather sign Baleba over Wharton if were after a young CDM.

We'd then have AFCON to deal with and imo that being held in Jan has cost us at least one more title under Klopp.

Salah played 120 mins in 3 games on the trot in 6/7 days that is 4 full games in less than a week no wonder he came back fcuked.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8152 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:19:39 am
yeah i think he will be better as well & has a more explosive turn of pace
Wharton is good but 80m or whatever madness price

Much better aerially and better at dribbling too, Baleba will be a sensation once hes fully adapted to english football, there is nothing Wharton does that Baleba wont be better at
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8153 on: Today at 10:31:18 am »
How much is Baj worth?
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8154 on: Today at 10:33:51 am »
Aaah Slot, you crafty fucker. Seen the presser, he was about to say it will be a surprise if we don't bring one player in, then changed it to say any players in to make sure we don't all lose our heads thinking its just the one.  Good man !
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,045
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8155 on: Today at 10:35:04 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 10:31:18 am
How much is Baj worth?

Until hes got at least half a season under his belt, probably not a lot.

That season long absence has really set him back. If fit and reached his potential hed be there with Bradley and Quansah.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8156 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:33:51 am
Aaah Slot, you crafty fucker. Seen the presser, he was about to say it will be a surprise if we don't bring one player in, then changed it to say any players in to make sure we don't all lose our heads thinking its just the one.  Good man !

There can onlyyyyy be one
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8157 on: Today at 10:55:18 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:37:31 am
There can onlyyyyy be one

The way I interpreted that was that we have one more or less done and he changed the one to any so they wouldn't ask him who it was. He's not fooling me. Us baldy's know the score
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 