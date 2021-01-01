Adam Wharton is the real deal. Would love if we went for him, but would probably be very expensive.



I wouldnt be shocked if hes one were potentially waiting on. We probably do transfers a bit too responsibly for some in our fan base but I respect the club for it at times. He looks a great talent but its almost irrefutable that Palace is a great proving ground for him at the moment. A solid 12 months there and hell probably tick all of the boxes that we want: experience in the league, experience in a good system under a good coach, good character and suits our style. It might cost us a lot, but thats our place in the food chain, we arent a proving ground for championship players. We develop our own from a young age and we buy proven talent at the right point. The obvious worry is we leave it 12 months and City, United, Arsenal and Chelsea all decide theyll break their transfer record for him and we sit another one out because its got silly. Still, the key in all of these transfers is how much of a play you make for the player, we seen with Caicedo that Chelseas groundwork was rewarded despite us being better and more suitable in every single way. Hopefully with a proper transfer team back in place, we can start putting in the work year-round so we dont get jilted again.Saying all of that, 12 months is a long time in football, we could all be laughing at clubs tripping over themselves trying to sign him whilst we have Bajcetic who could prove us all right this season. Me personally, Id double up on the position regardless.