« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 364379 times)

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm »
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,261
  • Six times...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.

Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.
Richie La ?
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,226
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 pm »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 11:08:30 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm
Theres no wankfest, just giving credit where due to a good side rather than writing them off yearly
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm
Its grown adults having a discussion about the comparative strengths and weaknesses of a rival.  What the hell is wrong with you?

It is a wankfest. You have the Arsenal thread for that. This is the Liverpool Tranasfer Thread. What the hell is wrong with YOU?
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 11:10:07 pm »
So do you think that the club will be looking at all new potential signings under the new management team, or will some targets of the previous team still be being looked at?

Of the rumours last year, could there still be interest in Andre at Fluminense? Or was that all dependant on his release clause at the time / just press talk?



Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,489
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.
Or Ecuadorian.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 11:15:11 pm »
Just watched his Slots press conference and hes clearly talking about our own players coming back rather than waiting for particular transfer targets to finish their holidays.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:18:47 pm by Rosario »
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm
Arsenal defensively are streets ahead of us at the moment and herein lies the difference. I dont just mean the back four, more the shape. Last season our line up changed so often from front to back that there were so few opportunities for Klopp to instil a style of press that suited everyone. Nunez and Gakpo for example are very different players both in and out of possession. Contrast that with Arsenal who have a settled team and style, similar to us between 18 and 20. Theyve now added arguably the best young defender in the world so will be stronger still. Jurgen did amazingly to get us into a title challenge, particularly when you consider the injuries and lack of stability. Slot has to decide on his favoured front 3 and his favoured centre back pairing as soon as possible to allow the team to grow in his style. Yes, there will need to be rotation but it needs to be clear early on whether Nunez is the 9 or Gakpo is.

Not to completely dismiss Arsenal - they're a very good (very expensively assembled) side.

But it's very easy to have "a settled team and style" when you go through a season with every single important player not picking up a single injury of note. Let's see them repeat that run of luck. We can all remember how they spectacularly, and I mean spectacularly went to pieces the previous season with one injury to Saliba.

And also, let's never ever, ever make any comparison again between this Arsenal team and our 2018-20 team, who won everything worth winning, whilst setting records doing it.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,621
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.

It is possible, but not necessarily. The most telling part from his press conference was this:

Quote
The first one is one of the reasons, me wanting to assess the squad, which is difficult because most of them are still not here. And the second one also has to do with the difficulty that if you inherited a team that is really good then it's not so easy to find players that are of the same standards or even higher, especially because those ones need to be available as well. But like I said, Richard more than me is really working hard on that as well and he keeps me updated every time. If there is any news on that, we will come to you. But like I said, we already have a very good team I'm already really happy with. But it would be a surprise for all of us I think if we don't bring any player in, so that will probably happen in the end. But for now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.

We are a well run club. We've been that for years. We do signings that make sense for the team, not to appease the fans like some clubs do. Therefore, lets see what Edwards, Hughes and Slot have in mind ...
Logged

Online Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 pm »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Ok so that means hes a Spanish, Dutch, English (x), French, Brazilian, or Uruguayan international.

Welcome Williams, Olmo, or someone Brazilian.

The scenes when we announce Williams, Olmo, De Ligt, Guehi, Theo Hernández, Frimpong, Ugarte, Simmons, Gordon AND Rodrygo
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,377
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:12:56 pm
Just watched Slot's press conference and I got the impression from what he said we are waiting for a transfer target (or targets) to finish their holidays before things start moving.

Jeremie Frimpong
Lutsharel Geertruida
Martin Zubimendi
Mikel Merino
Marc Guéhi
Adam Wharton
Eberechi Eze
Anthony Gordon
Youssouf Fofana
Exequiel Palacios
Jhon Lucumí
Manuel Ugarte
Bruno Guimaraes
Bremer
Richard Ríos
Ederson
Joao Gomes
Piero Hincapié
Willian Pacho
Alphonso Davies
Goncalo Inacio
Francisco Conceicao
Pedro Neto
Logged

Offline Red_Pie_At_Night

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 218
    • Liverpool & Wigan Web Design
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
Jeremie Frimpong
Lutsharel Geertruida
Martin Zubimendi
Mikel Merino
Marc Guéhi
Adam Wharton
Eberechi Eze
Anthony Gordon
Youssouf Fofana
Exequiel Palacios
Jhon Lucumí
Manuel Ugarte
Bruno Guimaraes
Bremer
Richard Ríos
Ederson
Joao Gomes
Piero Hincapié
Willian Pacho
Alphonso Davies
Goncalo Inacio
Francisco Conceicao
Pedro Neto

That's going to cost a few bob
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 12:01:16 am »
Neil from latest TaW mentioned a 19 year old CB Dean Huijsen from Juve both us and Newcastle apparently have interest in (Bournemouth seems to be the one mentioned in articles ive seen).
Any good?
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,967
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 12:03:41 am »
Adam Wharton is the real deal. Would love if we went for him, but would probably be very expensive.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,489
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 12:04:45 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 12:01:16 am
Neil from latest TaW mentioned a 19 year old CB Dean Huijsen from Juve both us and Newcastle apparently have interest in (Bournemouth seems to be the one mentioned in articles ive seen).
Any good?

Bournemouth agree deal for Juventus defender Huijsen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cyr723jy3zro

Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 940
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8136 on: Today at 12:38:27 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:03:41 am
Adam Wharton is the real deal. Would love if we went for him, but would probably be very expensive.

I wouldnt be shocked if hes one were potentially waiting on. We probably do transfers a bit too responsibly for some in our fan base but I respect the club for it at times. He looks a great talent but its almost irrefutable that Palace is a great proving ground for him at the moment. A solid 12 months there and hell probably tick all of the boxes that we want: experience in the league, experience in a good system under a good coach, good character and suits our style. It might cost us a lot, but thats our place in the food chain, we arent a proving ground for championship players. We develop our own from a young age and we buy proven talent at the right point. The obvious worry is we leave it 12 months and City, United, Arsenal and Chelsea all decide theyll break their transfer record for him and we sit another one out because its got silly. Still, the key in all of these transfers is how much of a play you make for the player, we seen with Caicedo that Chelseas groundwork was rewarded despite us being better and more suitable in every single way. Hopefully with a proper transfer team back in place, we can start putting in the work year-round so we dont get jilted again.

Saying all of that, 12 months is a long time in football, we could all be laughing at clubs tripping over themselves trying to sign him whilst we have Bajcetic who could prove us all right this season. Me personally, Id double up on the position regardless.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,082
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8137 on: Today at 01:24:44 am »
Im on the Adam Wharton train. Hes the real deal.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 