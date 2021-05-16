Bias aside there is a gap between Arsenal and us at present, weve finished behind them two seasons in a row and theyve just added a good player to their side without losing any of their valued players which strengthens them. Weve lost one of the worlds best managers without signing anyone yet.
I don't see the gap being big between us but they've been quite a bit stronger defensively of late and have just effectively further strenghtened there by adding 2 good players with Timber coming back.
If everything clicks (fingers crossed) i think our midfield has the potential to improve massively if Gravenberch,Jones,Szobo,Elliott or even some of them improve and gel as they should.We have Bajcetic,Clark and others waiting there as well.
In attack we should have been better than we were last season,was frustrated at times last season with the lack of interplay and cohesion between them like we've used to having,the whole i feel was lesser than the parts and we must improve there.
They have the edge in that their key players are very young and yet to come to their prime,have to admit that's some good squad building (with big investment).