Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 05:58:13 pm »
Arsenal are ahead of us in their development but they've not won anything yet. We have.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 05:59:53 pm »
https://x.com/LewisSteele_/status/1816517699872391618

Arne Slot on transfers: "The standards are really high to bring in new players. If you inherit a team thats really good, its not easy to find players who are even higher. Richard is working really hard on that.

"If theres any news on that we will come to you, we already have a good team, it would be a surprise for all of us if we dont get anyone in. Were just waiting for the players to come back."
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 06:00:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:23:39 pm
Bias aside there is a gap between Arsenal and us at present, weve finished behind them two seasons in a row and theyve just added a good player to their side without losing any of their valued players which strengthens them. Weve lost one of the worlds best managers without signing anyone yet.

I don't see the gap being big between us but they've been quite a bit stronger defensively of late and have just effectively further strenghtened there by adding 2 good players with Timber coming back.

If everything clicks (fingers crossed) i think our midfield has the potential to improve massively if Gravenberch,Jones,Szobo,Elliott or even some of them improve and gel as they should.We have Bajcetic,Clark and others waiting there as well.

In attack we should have been better than we were last season,was frustrated at times last season with the lack of interplay and cohesion between them like we've used to having,the whole i feel was lesser than the parts and we must improve there.

They have the edge in that their key players are very young and yet to come to their prime,have to admit that's some good squad building (with big investment).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 06:08:17 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:23:39 pm
Bias aside there is a gap between Arsenal and us at present, weve finished behind them two seasons in a row and theyve just added a good player to their side without losing any of their valued players which strengthens them. Weve lost one of the worlds best managers without signing anyone yet.
Arsenal defensively are streets ahead of us at the moment and herein lies the difference. I dont just mean the back four, more the shape. Last season our line up changed so often from front to back that there were so few opportunities for Klopp to instil a style of press that suited everyone. Nunez and Gakpo for example are very different players both in and out of possession. Contrast that with Arsenal who have a settled team and style, similar to us between 18 and 20. Theyve now added arguably the best young defender in the world so will be stronger still. Jurgen did amazingly to get us into a title challenge, particularly when you consider the injuries and lack of stability. Slot has to decide on his favoured front 3 and his favoured centre back pairing as soon as possible to allow the team to grow in his style. Yes, there will need to be rotation but it needs to be clear early on whether Nunez is the 9 or Gakpo is.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:33:41 pm
I've been out the loop for a few days can anyone bring me up to speed please?

nothing happening until the club returns from the US tour
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 06:23:55 pm »
good move for richard hughes former club pompey to get danns on loan
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:23:55 pm
good move for richard hughes former club pompey to get danns on loan

Thought it was Plymouth?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 06:25:47 pm »
Slot's reasoning for slow business so far:

HE wanted to assess the squad which has been difficult without everyone there.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 06:31:28 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:59:53 pm
https://x.com/LewisSteele_/status/1816517699872391618

Quality over quantity.

I reckon we want players who went deep in their completion or are still playing like Lukeba
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 06:42:38 pm »
Liverpool's intentions are to boost the squad with quality not quantity ahead of a return to Champions League football.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 06:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:42:38 pm


Evolution not revolution. Because we evolve, we don't.... revolve.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 07:09:11 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 07:14:17 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 07:20:53 pm »
"The center mids will be the heart of the team" - Curtis Jones

"We won't be in a rush to attack instead we try to break teams down" - Curtis Jones

Terrific interview with Curtis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hf9DvIV0zzM
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 07:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 05:21:17 pm
The gap to Arsenal is not great but there is a gap. The table doesnt lie two years in a row.

We are more creative than they are but they are tighter at the back and more clinical with the chances they get. Its the main reason why some of us want to see some transfer activity (2 quality transfers would do it) to address the DM position and a wide attacker. If we do nothing there will assuredly be additional needs next year.

I dont see last year as bad luck (save for the dreadful reffing we got). There is a connection between injuries and our style of play which may well improve under Slot but the conceding of early goals was a direct result of a lack of shielding for the back 4 when playing a high line and the missing of big chances was down to Nunez and Diaz principally finishing poorly time and again. Blasting the ball straight at the keeper isnt bad luck when it doesnt go in nor is being offside consistently. While it can be improved, we do need another attacking player who can finish more efficiently and if that means selling, so be it albeit that may have to be next summer.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:23:39 pm
Bias aside there is a gap between Arsenal and us at present, weve finished behind them two seasons in a row and theyve just added a good player to their side without losing any of their valued players which strengthens them. Weve lost one of the worlds best managers without signing anyone yet.

I'll concede the fact that because we've lost Klopp that that adds an element of unknown and we might be worse off as a result.

But in terms of performance last year the difference for me came down to some incredibly poor finishing in critical moments. Finishing that you expect players of this level to execute:

Nunez vs Luton
Gravenberch vs Brighton
Trent vs Arsenal
Anyone vs Man Utd

All of those give us an extra 8 points and arsenal 1 fewer.

And there's so, so many more. They're just indisputably bad finishes at critical moments in games we dropped points in.

And this isn't me hating on or under rating Arsenal. They're a very, very good side and incredibly well drilled. I was arguing this ages ago whilst loads were writing them off and saying they wouldn't/couldn't sustain.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 07:41:10 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 07:35:15 pm
I'll concede the fact that because we've lost Klopp that that adds an element of unknown and we might be worse off as a result.

But in terms of performance last year the difference for me came down to some incredibly poor finishing in critical moments. Finishing that you expect players of this level to execute:

Nunez vs Luton
Gravenberch vs Brighton
Trent vs Arsenal
Anyone vs Man Utd

All of those give us an extra 8 points and arsenal 1 fewer.

And there's so, so many more. They're just indisputably bad finishes at critical moments in games we dropped points in.

And this isn't me hating on or under rating Arsenal. They're a very, very good side and incredibly well drilled. I was arguing this ages ago whilst loads were writing them off and saying they wouldn't/couldn't sustain.

The problem is you could do that for any season. Go all the way back to 13/14 and you could list plenty of chances that win us that title. The main difference is at the other end of the field, yes we could have finished better but we started as slowly as we had at any time in Klopps tenure
