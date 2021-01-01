« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 360927 times)

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8040 on: Today at 03:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:30:09 pm
He's 29 and on 300k+ a week. Not a chance.

Im aware of his age, hence my observation as a bridge signing as there doesnt appear many options in the 23-25 age group who look obviously ready or available.

The way we structure our wages with incentives Im sure we could remain competitive at that level, even if the base salary minus incentives is lower.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8041 on: Today at 03:49:47 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:29:54 pm
Gomez hasnt played CB for years.

22/23 he played over 20 games as a centre back. The seasons either side, more so as a right back.

Do we think Gomez has lost the ability or physicality to play consistently at centre back? Or is the utilisation of him at full back a consequence of need and emergence of Konate/Quansah?


Im not sure what the answer is but I wouldnt necessarily rule him out as a centre back option at this point
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:03:59 pm
Who has strengthened around us? Villa brought it Onana, Maatsen, and Barkley, but lost Douglas Luiz and Diaby so I would say they are weaker. United brought in a young attacker from the Eredivisie and Yoro, so hardly moving the needle. Spurs brought in Archie Gray, while losing Hojbjerg.

On paper, we still have a better squad than those three.

Our competition is Arsenal and City.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8043 on: Today at 03:51:48 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:44:12 pm
See, this is nuts imo, and I mean no offence by that, just cannot see how anyone thinks there's a huge gap. We were top with the league title in our hands with 6 games to go. Mentally we collapsed, it wasn't because of a lack of quality - aside from our finishing, which for my money, was nearly entirely due to the mental side of the game. That experience should make those involved stronger.

On transfers, I'd like a CB that's going to put serious pressure on Ibou. I'd also like a dominant ball winning midfielder with quality on the ball (not aware that any exist that are gettable) other than that, it's really hard to know what's needed without seeing Slot's plan for the squad. The positions and roles of Mo and Trent are critical information when thinking about that.

Post above says do people think we can get top 4 if we don't but anyone. I think we could win the title without any signings, we wouldn't be favourites (I'm not sure there's much realistic business we could do to become favourites) but we'd have a good crack at it with a fair wind.

No, I'm not advocating for no incoming players. Just saying, we're pretty fucking good and a bit more composure up front, and less fucking around at the back probably adds 5-10 points to last seasons tally. Fuck, there's an argument that we were about 8 points shy purely because of pub standard finishing in some critical moments.

We're miles better than the doom mongering seen by many on this board.

Klopp left the squad in an incredibly healthy position, we overachieved last season in what was a full rebuild, Klopp or Slot was always taking the squad from last summer, adding a few new players but progressing the existing one and continuing its development.

Someone else put earlier - Nunez, Szobo, Elliot, Jones, Gravenberch, Gakpo are all ready to step up further and add consistency and then you've got Bradley, Quansah pushing the next level also.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:25:19 pm
Without 2 or 3 high quality signings, I doubt we would compete anyways. We would need a summer 2018 level window to make up the gap between us and Arsenal / the cheats.

What gap between us and Arsenal?  We have a better squad than Arsenal. Arsenal don't win anything
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:49:42 pm
Im aware of his age, hence my observation as a bridge signing as there doesnt appear many options in the 23-25 age group who look obviously ready or available.

The way we structure our wages with incentives Im sure we could remain competitive at that level, even if the base salary minus incentives is lower.


He played a reasonable amount of right back last season.

Also Bayern have actively chased a pure DM the last 2 summers.


Does that suggest they dont view Kimmich as an elite 6 any more?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8046 on: Today at 03:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:49:47 pm
22/23 he played over 20 games as a centre back. The seasons either side, more so as a right back.

Do we think Gomez has lost the ability or physicality to play consistently at centre back? Or is the utilisation of him at full back a consequence of need and emergence of Konate/Quansah?


Im not sure what the answer is but I wouldnt necessarily rule him out as a centre back option at this point

He had a great game at CB against Villa last season  a good cameo against Newcastle and didnt play that position again in the league for some time, the last few times hes played CB in the league for us hes done alright, sometimes even great.

Another recent example of a great performance at Cb was against City at home, I think that was two seasons ago but he was good in that game also.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8047 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:52:13 pm

He played a reasonable amount of right back last season.

Also Bayern have actively chased a pure DM the last 2 summers.


Does that suggest they dont view Kimmich as an elite 6 any more?

Possibly mate, I dont pretend to have watched him religiously over the past few seasons, however I am aware hes played more often the right back role recently.

He just seems a possible option that would be 30-40m Euros to acquire, possible 4 year deal on high wages. Not too dissimilar from the Thiago deal really.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8048 on: Today at 03:55:19 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:52:00 pm
What gap between us and Arsenal?  We have a better squad than Arsenal. Arsenal don't win anything

The gap that has them finishing above us two seasons in a row?
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8049 on: Today at 04:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:55:19 pm
The gap that has them finishing above us two seasons in a row?

They were incredibly fortunate last season with injuries and other things. Utd finished above us 2 season ago but everyone knew we were a better team.
Would you swap Arsenals squad for ours as of now?  Me neither
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8050 on: Today at 04:04:49 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:02:06 pm
They were incredibly fortunate last season with injuries and other things. Utd finished above us 2 season ago but everyone knew we were a better team.
Would you swap Arsenals squad for ours as of now?  Me neither

Thats part of the game, they changed their whole medical staff so maybe its a little more than just good fortune, either way theyve finished above us two seasons in a row, that is not a fluke, United have not done that in some years so the situation is not comparable.


I would take our squad over theirs but then again Im inherently biased as a Liverpool fan, I couldnt imagine them finishing above us at the start of last season for one and they did.
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,117
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8051 on: Today at 04:05:42 pm »
I feel like this summer there were some decisions that needed to be made but which will have to be delayed to next summer potentially making us a bit weaker in the long run. I feel like Klopp massively overachieved last season and while I am behind Slot I feel that it wouldn't be fair to expect even top 4 from him, never mind almost challenging for the league, especially if we don't make some upgrades in some positions. we'll see.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8052 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 04:05:42 pm
I feel like this summer there were some decisions that needed to be made but which will have to be delayed to next summer potentially making us a bit weaker in the long run. I feel like Klopp massively overachieved last season and while I am behind Slot I feel that it wouldn't be fair to expect even top 4 from him, never mind almost challenging for the league, especially if we don't make some upgrades in some positions. we'll see.

It wouldnt be fair to expect top 4? Are you serious?
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8053 on: Today at 04:07:14 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 03:40:12 pm
Our squad is massive.

We need new better players then if that helps
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8054 on: Today at 04:08:12 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:52:00 pm
What gap between us and Arsenal?  We have a better squad than Arsenal. Arsenal don't win anything
No we don't. They finished 7 pts above us and their underlying metrics were better than ours.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8055 on: Today at 04:08:38 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:02:06 pm
They were incredibly fortunate last season with injuries and other things. Utd finished above us 2 season ago but everyone knew we were a better team.
Would you swap Arsenals squad for ours as of now?  Me neither

We have the intrinsic experience of winning around the squad that Arsenal have yet to acquire, but their first team is at a good age and growing together well, they clearly have an identity and players who perform their roles well. But this year they will have to be bringing some silverware back home or risk players becoming disenfranchised with the project. Lets not forget Arteta has been their manager since 2019 now.

I dont think there is much between the two squads.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,486
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8056 on: Today at 04:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:40:41 pm
Bobby Clarke apprently not going out on loan. Seems like Slot likes him a lot.
To play devil's advocate we apparently haven't signed anyone yet because Slot wants to work with the players and evaluate them. If this is the case how has Slot been able to evaluate Clark if he has been injured?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8057 on: Today at 04:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:51:45 pm
Our competition is Arsenal and City.
Is it? It feels like we are in a tier of own at the moment. I don't think we are that far off, but we are not going to improve just by standing still.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8058 on: Today at 04:13:16 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 03:44:12 pm
See, this is nuts imo, and I mean no offence by that, just cannot see how anyone thinks there's a huge gap. We were top with the league title in our hands with 6 games to go. Mentally we collapsed, it wasn't because of a lack of quality - aside from our finishing, which for my money, was nearly entirely due to the mental side of the game. That experience should make those involved stronger.
Who said there's a huge gap? We put together a good season last year considering the distractions and injury issues. Won a trophy and put together a title run against the odds, but the next step in our squad development, in my opinion, is identifying 2-3 top quality players who can step in and either improve what we already have or be part of the succession planning for some of our older players.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8059 on: Today at 04:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:08:12 pm
No we don't. They finished 7 pts above us and their underlying metrics were better than ours.

We don't? I had a look at the 2 and I know which squad I'd prefer as a manager. Maybe their metrics were better but I'd like to see how they fared with similar injuries to ours.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,298
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8060 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:52:00 pm
What gap between us and Arsenal?  We have a better squad than Arsenal. Arsenal don't win anything

I think both City and Arsenal looked better than us last season. 3rd place was right for us. Arsenal did have a good "injury free" season, but we also had Klopp as our manager. We don't have that anymore so will be interesting to see what the impact will be.

We need to fix our defensive record. If we can do that then I definitely think we will be challenging. Less early and easy goals should be the priority. If that means new players in then so be it.

Oh and FSG are tight arse minge bags.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8061 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 04:20:26 pm
We don't? I had a look at the 2 and I know which squad I'd prefer as a manager. Maybe their metrics were better but I'd like to see how they fared with similar injuries to ours.
I would too but thats the reality of the situation. We rely on a few players that are injury prone sadly, while theirs seem immune to injuries for whatever reason. It wouldnt shock me if the heavy minutes on players like Saka and Rice catch up to this season, but I wouldnt bet on it.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:27:42 pm by Lynndenberries »
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8062 on: Today at 04:33:41 pm »
I've been out the loop for a few days can anyone bring me up to speed please?
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8063 on: Today at 04:36:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:33:41 pm
I've been out the loop for a few days can anyone bring me up to speed please?
A few players are leaving on loan.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8064 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:36:30 pm
A few players are leaving on loan.

Is that it?  I thought we'd sold Salah when the first page I read was all about his replacement 🤷
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,860
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #8065 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:51:48 pm
Klopp left the squad in an incredibly healthy position, we overachieved last season in what was a full rebuild, Klopp or Slot was always taking the squad from last summer, adding a few new players but progressing the existing one and continuing its development.
He did leave it in an incredibly healthy position, but I wouldn't agree that 3rd and league cup is an overachievement nor that we had a full rebuild (only our midfield changed)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 197 198 199 200 201 [202]   Go Up
« previous next »
 