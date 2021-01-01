What gap between us and Arsenal? We have a better squad than Arsenal. Arsenal don't win anything



I think both City and Arsenal looked better than us last season. 3rd place was right for us. Arsenal did have a good "injury free" season, but we also had Klopp as our manager. We don't have that anymore so will be interesting to see what the impact will be.We need to fix our defensive record. If we can do that then I definitely think we will be challenging. Less early and easy goals should be the priority. If that means new players in then so be it.Oh and FSG are tight arse minge bags.