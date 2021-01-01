« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8000 on: Today at 01:20:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:19 am
Fulham signing Smith-Rowe from Arsenal. We're the only team left standing to not sign anyone.  8)

We're waiting for the end of summer sale.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Qston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8001 on: Today at 01:21:10 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:04:18 pm
Salah in the middle and Elliott wide right would be awful. Elliott has many things going for him but he has no turn of pace and Salah's nowhere near the force he was in that department either. We'd be very easy to defend against.

Our attack needs pace and directness.

Doak ? or too unproven yet ?
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8002 on: Today at 01:23:59 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:21:10 pm
Doak ? or too unproven yet ?

In an ideal world for me Doak would go on loan (alongside Kaide Gordon who badly needs football). For all the excitement when Doak gets on the ball he's never scored a senior goal in his career. I know his potential seems very high but I'd prefer Salah having a backup who at least has some history of scoring goals. There's obviously Elliott but he's just not really a scorer himself or even best when used on the RW.
Peabee

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8003 on: Today at 01:26:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:46:18 pm
£20m for Sepp can be used for Dean Huijsen who has massive potential and even if fails to live up to the hype you'd probably get your money back and more.


edit : seen he's joining Bournemouth for £17m.

I'll sell you this apple, so I can afford another apple.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8004 on: Today at 01:29:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:12:08 pm
Would be some call to start Van Den Berg over Konate, Quansah and Gomez.
I think there could be a lot of minutes. We do have CL.
VVD wont play all games. Konate is injured a lot and also needs his minutes managed. Gomez hasnt played CB for years.
Course he wouldnt be first choice, but he would play a lot.
He would also train against top attackers every day, and that should not be underestimated
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8005 on: Today at 01:30:57 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:26:50 pm
I'll sell you this apple, so I can afford another apple.

:D strongbow
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8006 on: Today at 01:54:22 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:05:30 am
Yeah I do get the whole Slot wants to see X or Y in preseason but Id be fascinated to know the extent to which preseason training and some fairly low intensity friendlies are a better judge of players than reviewing their first team performances at LFC or elsewhere.

One thing if the new manager has a completely different playing style or approach but I dont get that vibe so much from Slot.

It seems our on-the-ball approach differs from what Klopp did judging by Dom's interview and the 4-minute clip we watched from the Preston game. This could mean that some players may adapt to it better than others, for example, if Kostas is much better at it than Robbo he may have to decide if we should bring in a new LB and keep Kostas as backup. If his plan doesn't get the best out of Salah on the wing then he may need to change Salah's role which could have a knock-on effect on another role. I think it makes sense he wants to see them but he needs to make his mind up quickly.
Simplexity

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8007 on: Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8008 on: Today at 01:57:34 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?



Yep.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8009 on: Today at 02:06:04 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:26:50 pm
I'll sell you this apple, so I can afford another apple.

But this apple is fresher and could taste much better.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8010 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

I reckon so. But I think longer term means we'll need a bigger summer next year with more players to bed in at once. Which could be a very bad thing.
Schmarn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8011 on: Today at 02:18:23 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

Top 4 sure, but its unacceptable to have lower ambitions than last year even if we ultimately fall short.
Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8012 on: Today at 02:19:15 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

Yes if we can keep our key players fit.

If we dont sign anyone its a lack of ambition in my opinion.
Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8013 on: Today at 02:28:42 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

Klopp could, we need to see how Slot adapts, he wont be used to having every single major decision and VAR all conspiring against him every week
paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8014 on: Today at 02:32:54 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

Still think a better No 6 is required to keep us on the top table.
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8015 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?
Yes, but we will deal with the consequences in the next few years. Our struggles in recent years are pretty much directly correlated with our lack of activity in the market.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8016 on: Today at 02:41:12 pm
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:32:54 pm
Still think a better No 6 is required to keep us on the top table.

I think top 4 will be a slog without one. We'd need a lot of luck with injuries.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8017 on: Today at 02:45:31 pm
3rd loan agreed in as many days, does feel like we're starting to clear the squad ready for incomings.

And before the jump in on the "itz wuz just yufes playaz" it's more a statement that Slot/Hughes are finishing it's evaluation.
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8018 on: Today at 02:46:43 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:43:48 am
'West Ham fans should not despair as release clauses in club contracts only activate after the third transfer window following their signing meaning a release clause will not be active until July 2025 if such a clause exits.'

Cheers, makes sense. I reckon the data nerds like Kudos.
Coolie High

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8019 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:45:31 pm
3rd loan agreed in as many days, does feel like we're starting to clear the squad ready for incomings.

And before the jump in on the "itz wuz just yufes playaz" it's more a statement that Slot/Hughes are finishing it's evaluation.

What evaluation? Danns has been injured, these players were probably always pencilled in for loans this season.
Caston

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8020 on: Today at 02:53:33 pm
Fulham soon to be on 2 signings, left us behind on 0.
Fiasco

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8021 on: Today at 02:54:12 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:21:10 pm
Doak ? or too unproven yet ?

I think he's too unproven and very raw. A lot of potential of course but I just think it would be unfair to put too much expectation on him. He's still only 18, and didn't he have knee surgery last season? I think we need to take our time with him and players around his age, I see Danns is off on loan, Chambers too and I'm sure others will follow. Some will stick around of course and get minutes but we need to take our time with them.

Our attacking options are good and varied but I think we are definitely missing some lightning pace and directness. Teams hate it, and without it you are limited in how you play and what you can do and your counter-attacks become much more feeble. Teams can defend the right hand side better now knowing Salah isn't as much of a threat in behind any more.
Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8022 on: Today at 02:55:54 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:54:22 pm
It seems our on-the-ball approach differs from what Klopp did judging by Dom's interview and the 4-minute clip we watched from the Preston game. This could mean that some players may adapt to it better than others, for example, if Kostas is much better at it than Robbo he may have to decide if we should bring in a new LB and keep Kostas as backup. If his plan doesn't get the best out of Salah on the wing then he may need to change Salah's role which could have a knock-on effect on another role. I think it makes sense he wants to see them but he needs to make his mind up quickly.

I don't buy this Slot wants to judge the squad stuff.

Part of the data department job is to review the current players like when Klopp told us they talked to him about Mane great defensive numbers when he was asked about Mane decline also the fact that we plan ahead.

Also a new setup won't make Dom suddenly have an eye for a killer pass or Doaz a better finisher or Robertson suddenly being able to be good inverting ball playing LCB.

It's more like we have a bloated squad. We have like 5 forwards you can't bring another one without selling, the same thing at midfield we have 6 or 7 so we need to sell first.
Gerard00

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8023 on: Today at 02:57:39 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

Nah, too many are strengthening around us and we have an unknown variable in Slot. Mind you he could be brilliant and the team could click but with the quality players coming towards the latter end of their careers, a new manager and a few glaring issues in the squad as it is I think it'll be difficult.

Top 4 and a cup run would be a great season imo. Winning a cup would be an amazing one!
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8024 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?
Maybe, but reckon it would be a bit tougher than last season.
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8025 on: Today at 03:03:59 pm
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 02:57:39 pm
Nah, too many are strengthening around us and we have an unknown variable in Slot. Mind you he could be brilliant and the team could click but with the quality players coming towards the latter end of their careers, a new manager and a few glaring issues in the squad as it is I think it'll be difficult.

Top 4 and a cup run would be a great season imo. Winning a cup would be an amazing one!
Who has strengthened around us? Villa brought it Onana, Maatsen, and Barkley, but lost Douglas Luiz and Diaby so I would say they are weaker. United brought in a young attacker from the Eredivisie and Yoro, so hardly moving the needle. Spurs brought in Archie Gray, while losing Hojbjerg.

On paper, we still have a better squad than those three.
peachybum

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8026 on: Today at 03:07:19 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 01:56:58 pm
If we ended up signing no player of consequence what would your thoughts be? You all reckon we could still get top 4?

I'd doubt any 'squad' signing would make any real difference to our points tally. What position those points get you, who knows what will be the number for at least 4th.
Kopenhagen

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8027 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:04:38 am


Hughes to go on a Wenger-inspired "supermarket spree" at the end of the window?
Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
Reply #8028 on: Today at 03:09:38 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:03:59 pm
Who has strengthened around us? Villa brought it Onana, Maatsen, and Barkley, but lost Douglas Luiz and Diaby so I would say they are weaker. United brought in a young attacker from the Eredivisie and Yoro, so hardly moving the needle. Spurs brought in Archie Gray, while losing Hojbjerg.

On paper, we still have a better squad than those three.

Arsenal will have slightly when Calafiori signs but he'll take time to bed in and he's not a huge upgrade over Zinchenko, ironically Arsenals biggest strengthen is Timber coming back from injury, he's really good.

But you're right, none of our competitors have strengthened yet. Cheaty might even lose Ederson and promote Ortega which to me is a downgrade.
