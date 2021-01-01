Doak ? or too unproven yet ?



I think he's too unproven and very raw. A lot of potential of course but I just think it would be unfair to put too much expectation on him. He's still only 18, and didn't he have knee surgery last season? I think we need to take our time with him and players around his age, I see Danns is off on loan, Chambers too and I'm sure others will follow. Some will stick around of course and get minutes but we need to take our time with them.Our attacking options are good and varied but I think we are definitely missing some lightning pace and directness. Teams hate it, and without it you are limited in how you play and what you can do and your counter-attacks become much more feeble. Teams can defend the right hand side better now knowing Salah isn't as much of a threat in behind any more.