Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 357147 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 09:24:29 pm »
Kudus is the best Salah replacement available right now hands down.

LW you have Gordon/Kvara/Williams. There are players out there. After Kudus who is there? Kubo maybe? Kudus is very underrated on here.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7921 on: Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:24:29 pm
Kudus is the best Salah replacement available right now hands down.

LW you have Gordon/Kvara/Williams. There are players out there. After Kudus who is there? Kubo maybe? Kudus is very underrated on here.

Would you care to explain how he is underrated at 85 mil?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7922 on: Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:31:44 pm
Would you care to explain how he is underrated at 85 mil?

Plenty on here don't think he's good enough regardless of price tag is what I meant.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7923 on: Yesterday at 09:34:02 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 09:32:36 pm
Plenty on here don't think he's good enough regardless of price tag is what I meant.

His less productive than Gordon and Gordon scored against all the " top 6 "

The only thing that makes Kudus interesting is that his left footed.

I'd probably want Kudus at 60mil then that Kubo in that scenario though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7924 on: Yesterday at 09:42:38 pm »
Fuck it, its Homes under the jammer

Is that  racist?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7925 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:10:30 pm
Kudos reminds me of a right sided Mane, so explosive and built like a tank.
He's a duels monster but no credible links yet.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7926 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm »
Dont see the point in signing Kudus unless we get rid of one of our other forwards, and if so it is a sideways move at best.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm »
https://x.com/LaLigaExtra/status/1816212048117682683

Quote
Real Sociedads president Jokin Aperribay has denied the rumors of Take Kubo joining Liverpool:

"There are no negotiations with any club. Were in the market to sign players so anything can happen, but Take is very happy here and hes going to continue here."
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 09:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm
Dont see the point in signing Kudus unless we get rid of one of our other forwards, and if so it is a sideways move at best.
The same applies to every attacker we're linked to. I wouldn't pay too much attention until we sell one of our attackers but papers need to be sold.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7929 on: Yesterday at 10:35:44 pm »
recruitment team likes a player and slot has a new coach that has worked with a player

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7930 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm »
Down the line, in a world whenever Salah and Diaz arent here, I would be very happy if it was Gordon and Kudus on the flanks.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7931 on: Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:21:58 pm
[Luke Chambers going on loan tweet]
Haha, a day after I suggested he'd stick around for the league cup games before winter - great speculating..!

Suspect that means Tsimikas is happy staying at least for this season then.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7932 on: Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
Down the line, in a world whenever Salah and Diaz arent here, I would be very happy if it was Gordon and Kudus on the flanks.

Feels like an incredible downgrade that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7933 on: Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm »
Surprised anyone is talking about Kudus, he has 5 years on his contract and West Ham will happily demand triple what he's worth and price him out of a move until the last year of his contract.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7934 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm »
Gordon and Neto replacing Diaz and Salah would be very good. Netos injury worries are what they are but Id like to think wed manage him better than Wolves. Its not like the injuries have impacted his game, hes still got elite speed and plays with confidence. It would be a risk but maybe you have to take a risk given the lack of Salah-level left footers out there, Netos probably one of the best out there, albeit with a big caveat around availability.

Id be happy to see Kudus have another year at West Ham, the release clause kicks in next summer and Id like to see if he can improve his underlying numbers under a more progressive manager before shelling out close to a club record fee for him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 12:39:19 am »
Fulham signing Smith-Rowe from Arsenal. We're the only team left standing to not sign anyone.  8)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7936 on: Today at 01:50:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm
Feels like an incredible downgrade that.

Definitely open to hearing your suggestions!

Gordon is fast, direct, presses well, and has developed a knack for scoring. I think he would do very well for us. Not as good a dribbler as Diaz, but in terms of match winning productivity, I think he would prove the better option.

Kudus - anyone would struggle in a comparison with Salah. Salah has been one of the best in the world for some time. Unless we signed someone like Mbappe, virtually anyone would seem a downgrade, and of course we will look at the amount of goals Salah scores and wonder who will fill it (my answer to that last part is no one individual, but the whole department will).

Kudus is fast, powerful, explosive, great on the turn, can dribble and blow people away, opening up the whole pitch.

Id be happy to see Gordon and Kudus replace Diaz and Salah whenever their time is up, but would love to hear your suggestion. Cheers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7937 on: Today at 01:52:20 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:23:17 pm
Surprised anyone is talking about Kudus, he has 5 years on his contract and West Ham will happily demand triple what he's worth and price him out of a move until the last year of his contract.

If Kudus is not realistic (I saw him mentioned so weighed in) fair enough.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 01:52:32 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:19 am
Fulham signing Smith-Rowe from Arsenal. We're the only team left standing to not sign anyone.  8)

Richard Hughes on 30th August 2024

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 02:24:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:19 am
Fulham signing Smith-Rowe from Arsenal. We're the only team left standing to not sign anyone.  8)

the chelsea kid going saudi then.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7940 on: Today at 03:11:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:08:17 pm
Thank you hundreds of kgs, apparently.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7941 on: Today at 03:12:30 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
He's a duels monster but no credible links yet.

Yu-Gi-Kudus?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7942 on: Today at 07:08:55 am »
Are we Atleast monitoring anyone?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7943 on: Today at 07:15:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:19 am
Fulham signing Smith-Rowe from Arsenal. We're the only team left standing to not sign anyone.  8)

Finally a transfer window award, its been awhile.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7944 on: Today at 07:39:50 am »
I really dont see it with Kubo. Tidy, good feet in tight spaces and a nice weight of pass, but his production numbers arent near what wed usually look at in a forward - or suggesting hes about to take some big leap - and he seems a tad lightweight. My concern is he doesnt look explosive enough to be a wide forward who gets in behind or drives past players, that hes more of a link player whod be suited centrally, but we have Elliott and Szoboszlai who would probably both suit that role.

Sociedad have an interesting system where the wide players are in effect 10s that come inside, with Oyarzabal and Kubo, but I cant see such a system working in a more press-heavy, quick league. He reminds me of Coutinho when we first signed him, but is older and doesnt look like hes about to develop godly long-range shooting as Coutinho did.

Dont love this link at all.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7945 on: Today at 08:28:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:19 am
Fulham signing Smith-Rowe from Arsenal. We're the only team left standing to not sign anyone.  8)


well lets hope we make the best signings
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7946 on: Today at 08:31:03 am »
I didnt expect a busy summer but starting to worry about the lack of an elite level centre back arriving. Our options arent enough to mount a challenge on the big trophies as it stands. Not quite sure what the thinking is.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7947 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:31:03 am
I didnt expect a busy summer but starting to worry about the lack of an elite level centre back arriving. Our options arent enough to mount a challenge on the big trophies as it stands. Not quite sure what the thinking is.
I would imagine FSG are happy with remaining in the top 4 & a title challenge trophies would be a bonus.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7948 on: Today at 08:55:32 am »
Kudus has been in a Moyes side i do think that has to be taken into context.
I do think even at 60m i think he would be a good signing.

85m is just too much & we wouldnt pay that. Depends really if West Ham have any PSR concerns no Pacqueta money coming in & no Europe.
They have good options on the flanks now too
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7949 on: Today at 09:02:04 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:52:35 am
I would imagine FSG are happy with remaining in the top 4 & a title challenge trophies would be a bonus.
I sincerely hope youre wrong. We laid some excellent groundwork last season. We only needed to add 2 possibly 3 this summer, but centre back is a given.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7950 on: Today at 09:02:13 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:31:03 am
I didnt expect a busy summer but starting to worry about the lack of an elite level centre back arriving. Our options arent enough to mount a challenge on the big trophies as it stands. Not quite sure what the thinking is.
As long as were top 4, thats enough for FSG. No Klopp to compensate for lack of investment now. So I wouldnt stress too much about wanting to challenge for the title. Its not going to happen.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7951 on: Today at 09:04:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:19 am
Fulham signing Smith-Rowe from Arsenal. We're the only team left standing to not sign anyone.  8)

We might be the only team not to sell anyone too
