Gordon and Neto replacing Diaz and Salah would be very good. Netos injury worries are what they are but Id like to think wed manage him better than Wolves. Its not like the injuries have impacted his game, hes still got elite speed and plays with confidence. It would be a risk but maybe you have to take a risk given the lack of Salah-level left footers out there, Netos probably one of the best out there, albeit with a big caveat around availability.
Id be happy to see Kudus have another year at West Ham, the release clause kicks in next summer and Id like to see if he can improve his underlying numbers under a more progressive manager before shelling out close to a club record fee for him.