Reply #7920 on: Today at 09:24:29 pm
Kudus is the best Salah replacement available right now hands down.

LW you have Gordon/Kvara/Williams. There are players out there. After Kudus who is there? Kubo maybe? Kudus is very underrated on here.
Reply #7921 on: Today at 09:31:44 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 09:24:29 pm
Kudus is the best Salah replacement available right now hands down.

LW you have Gordon/Kvara/Williams. There are players out there. After Kudus who is there? Kubo maybe? Kudus is very underrated on here.

Would you care to explain how he is underrated at 85 mil?
Reply #7922 on: Today at 09:32:36 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:31:44 pm
Would you care to explain how he is underrated at 85 mil?

Plenty on here don't think he's good enough regardless of price tag is what I meant.
Reply #7923 on: Today at 09:34:02 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 09:32:36 pm
Plenty on here don't think he's good enough regardless of price tag is what I meant.

His less productive than Gordon and Gordon scored against all the " top 6 "

The only thing that makes Kudus interesting is that his left footed.

I'd probably want Kudus at 60mil then that Kubo in that scenario though.
Reply #7924 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm
Fuck it, its Homes under the jammer

Is that  racist?
Reply #7925 on: Today at 09:49:11 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:30 pm
Kudos reminds me of a right sided Mane, so explosive and built like a tank.
He's a duels monster but no credible links yet.
Reply #7926 on: Today at 09:50:32 pm
Dont see the point in signing Kudus unless we get rid of one of our other forwards, and if so it is a sideways move at best.
Reply #7927 on: Today at 09:50:34 pm
https://x.com/LaLigaExtra/status/1816212048117682683

Quote
Real Sociedads president Jokin Aperribay has denied the rumors of Take Kubo joining Liverpool:

"There are no negotiations with any club. Were in the market to sign players so anything can happen, but Take is very happy here and hes going to continue here."
Reply #7928 on: Today at 09:52:22 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:50:32 pm
Dont see the point in signing Kudus unless we get rid of one of our other forwards, and if so it is a sideways move at best.
The same applies to every attacker we're linked to. I wouldn't pay too much attention until we sell one of our attackers but papers need to be sold.
Reply #7929 on: Today at 10:35:44 pm
recruitment team likes a player and slot has a new coach that has worked with a player

Reply #7930 on: Today at 10:54:16 pm
Down the line, in a world whenever Salah and Diaz arent here, I would be very happy if it was Gordon and Kudus on the flanks.
Reply #7931 on: Today at 10:59:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:21:58 pm
[Luke Chambers going on loan tweet]
Haha, a day after I suggested he'd stick around for the league cup games before winter - great speculating..!

Suspect that means Tsimikas is happy staying at least for this season then.
Reply #7932 on: Today at 11:18:43 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 10:54:16 pm
Down the line, in a world whenever Salah and Diaz arent here, I would be very happy if it was Gordon and Kudus on the flanks.

Feels like an incredible downgrade that.
Reply #7933 on: Today at 11:23:17 pm
Surprised anyone is talking about Kudus, he has 5 years on his contract and West Ham will happily demand triple what he's worth and price him out of a move until the last year of his contract.
Reply #7934 on: Today at 11:42:21 pm
Gordon and Neto replacing Diaz and Salah would be very good. Netos injury worries are what they are but Id like to think wed manage him better than Wolves. Its not like the injuries have impacted his game, hes still got elite speed and plays with confidence. It would be a risk but maybe you have to take a risk given the lack of Salah-level left footers out there, Netos probably one of the best out there, albeit with a big caveat around availability.

Id be happy to see Kudus have another year at West Ham, the release clause kicks in next summer and Id like to see if he can improve his underlying numbers under a more progressive manager before shelling out close to a club record fee for him.
