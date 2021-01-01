Gordon and Neto replacing Diaz and Salah would be very good. Netos injury worries are what they are but Id like to think wed manage him better than Wolves. Its not like the injuries have impacted his game, hes still got elite speed and plays with confidence. It would be a risk but maybe you have to take a risk given the lack of Salah-level left footers out there, Netos probably one of the best out there, albeit with a big caveat around availability.



Id be happy to see Kudus have another year at West Ham, the release clause kicks in next summer and Id like to see if he can improve his underlying numbers under a more progressive manager before shelling out close to a club record fee for him.