Gordon and Neto replacing Diaz and Salah would be very good. Netoís injury worries are what they are but Iíd like to think weíd manage him better than Wolves. Itís not like the injuries have impacted his game, heís still got elite speed and plays with confidence. It would be a risk but maybe you have to take a risk given the lack of Salah-level left footers out there, Netoís probably one of the best out there, albeit with a big caveat around availability.



Iíd be happy to see Kudus have another year at West Ham, the release clause kicks in next summer and Iíd like to see if he can improve his underlying numbers under a more progressive manager before shelling out close to a club record fee for him.