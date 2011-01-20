« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7880 on: Today at 05:23:24 pm »
Ian Doyle in the LIV ECHO saying we've started to look for a Wide Forward now for Mo's eventual replacement.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7881 on: Today at 05:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:24 pm
Ian Doyle in the LIV ECHO saying we've started to look for a Wide Forward now for Mo's eventual replacement.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7882 on: Today at 05:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:23:24 pm
Ian Doyle in the LIV ECHO saying we've started to look for a Wide Forward now for Mo's eventual replacement.

Adriano?
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7883 on: Today at 05:31:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7884 on: Today at 05:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:24:32 pm


I prefer Gordon as a player but if it is for Salah's eventual replacement, Neto would make more sense, even though I shudder when I see his injury record.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7885 on: Today at 05:42:52 pm »
Neto makes zero sense. Combining our injury record with his? Recipe for disaster. Perhaps once we prove we can keep our players fit.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7886 on: Today at 05:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:42:52 pm
Neto makes zero sense. Combining our injury record with his? Recipe for disaster. Perhaps once we prove we can keep our players fit.

Even if we could keep our players fit, the idea that would mean Neto would be healed miraculously by us isnt with very high optimism. The best way of insuring players don't get injured a lot when we sign them is to sign players who didn't get injured at their current and previous clubs.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7887 on: Today at 05:48:30 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7888 on: Today at 05:48:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:09:49 pm
Centre back
Deep lying centre mid
Left footed forward

Left back - depending on what we think of Tsimikas/Beck

The squad's got a shit load of talent and most of it is young which is exciting .. we're absolutely nailed on for top 4 imo regardless of who the coach is .. but that's not a reason not to strengthen
We're trying to win titles so you don't stop because you've got a good squad esp when there's 2 better than you


So I'd do:

Centre back is the most clear need. It looks fine on the surface but it's pretty frail... One of our best ever managers didn't consider Gomez a centre back post injuries and promoted a youth prospect ahead of him, Van Dijk needs his games managed and we're playing 2 a week for most of the season and Konate can't stay on the pitch. Really we want a left sided / footed one but so does every big club

 Deep lying midfield - there isn't an 'elite 6' for us to buy but we should still strengthen here .. unlike most of the Liverpool universe Mcallister would be my starting deepest CM (he's defensively sensational .. actually better off the ball than on it.. also totally comfortable taking the ball under pressure when isolated. That combo is really hard to find in the market) but we should upgrade Endo with younger, and better defensively (he's the easied slot out of our starting 18 to upgrade). I'd feel differently about this if Bajcetic is ready to go but he's missed a year + 

Young right sided forward - I'd have bought Olise .. and I'd have bought Minteh... but then I like buying players :) ... Our forwards are excellent and the area that needs least work but I don't get what the Salah plan is - hes still elite (his drop off is wildly exaggerated) but is the idea we play him twice a week for 50+ games? Don't know why we wouldn't get a punt-y young player now (Bakayoko?) and see if we can find his successor over a season while he's still here

Back up left back... who cares really but we could buy one if we want

This is exactly what Id do I reckon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 05:49:40 pm »
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 05:50:37 pm »
Forget actual signings, I'd take a tentative link at this point.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7891 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm »
Mac Allister is good defensively but defensively sensational and better off the ball than on it isn't reality. He was the 2nd most dribbled past player in the league


He was much better further forward and Endo next to him.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7892 on: Today at 06:06:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:58:10 pm
Mac Allister is good defensively but defensively sensational and better off the ball than on it isn't reality. He was the 2nd most dribbled past player in the league


He was much better further forward and Endo next to him.

I dont want a defensive stats nerd off over Mac which is why I posted I know most disagree but Ill do it if you make me .

As its the transfer thread and he's good anywhere we can avoid it by all agreeing wed buy a deep lying midfielder to upgrade Endo regardless of our Mac pov (Bajcetic making the leap not withstanding)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7893 on: Today at 06:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:30:40 pm
Adriano?
Any chance we can knock it off with the fat jokes please? First bald and now fat?

I only ask cos I made a joke aboot Nick chasing me up the stairs and was horrified to be told hed have to use a stairlift like Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights. Taught me not to be so insensitive to fellow posters on here as we dont know who were talking to. Cos, Im guessing he said all that because hes a big hefty twat . And theres nowt worse that seeing a fat bloke blubber like a little girl. So lesson learnt.

So think on eh xx
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7894 on: Today at 06:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 05:50:37 pm
Forget actual signings, I'd take a tentative link at this point.



Tentative Link.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7895 on: Today at 06:21:58 pm »
Quote
Luke Chambers close to re-joining League One Wigan on loan. Some Championship clubs were keen but a return to the Latics seen as best for his development. He will feature in Liverpools pre-season tour before joining.

[@LewisSteele_]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7896 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm »
Gordon will replace Diaz. I think theres truth to the Kubo rumours and he could be seen as Mos replacement, Im not sure I agree with it like but maybe they see Gakpo/Nunez as the lead options from the left and centre, with Kubo being the third option as more of a playmaker.

Gordon on the right would actually work quite well, especially if Elliott offers the left foot option as the right 8, Gordons pressing ability from the front would definitely make that right side a bit stronger without the ball than it has been. I genuinely think Gordon will develop into a 9 as his career goes on, hes got everything a 9 needs, its just whether he can go to the level required as a scorer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7897 on: Today at 07:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:09:20 pm
Any chance we can knock it off with the fat jokes please? First bald and now fat?

I only ask cos I made a joke aboot Nick chasing me up the stairs and was horrified to be told hed have to use a stairlift like Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights. Taught me not to be so insensitive to fellow posters on here as we dont know who were talking to. Cos, Im guessing he said all that because hes a big hefty twat . And theres nowt worse that seeing a fat bloke blubber like a little girl. So lesson learnt.

So think on eh xx

;D
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7898 on: Today at 07:50:12 pm »
I wish Salah could finish his playing days here. I can still see him scoring plenty in a few years time. I suppose you have to evolve eventually though and let him do what he wants to after many great years of service. If he knows he's off next year he'll work his arse off this season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7899 on: Today at 08:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:09:20 pm
Any chance we can knock it off with the fat jokes please? First bald and now fat?

I only ask cos I made a joke aboot Nick chasing me up the stairs and was horrified to be told hed have to use a stairlift like Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights. Taught me not to be so insensitive to fellow posters on here as we dont know who were talking to. Cos, Im guessing he said all that because hes a big hefty twat . And theres nowt worse that seeing a fat bloke blubber like a little girl. So lesson learnt.

So think on eh xx

Thank you hun.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7900 on: Today at 08:11:18 pm »
;D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7901 on: Today at 08:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 06:09:20 pm
Any chance we can knock it off with the fat jokes please? First bald and now fat?

I only ask cos I made a joke aboot Nick chasing me up the stairs and was horrified to be told hed have to use a stairlift like Brian Potter from Phoenix Nights. Taught me not to be so insensitive to fellow posters on here as we dont know who were talking to. Cos, Im guessing he said all that because hes a big hefty twat . And theres nowt worse that seeing a fat bloke blubber like a little girl. So lesson learnt.

So think on eh xx
That almost paints a picture... (#sausages)
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7902 on: Today at 08:16:57 pm »
Lots of Kudus chat on my timeline. I struggle to see it - the numbers just arent there for him (Gordon has almost twice the npxG+xA, to provide a contrast).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7903 on: Today at 08:22:01 pm »
Quote
Hoffenheim have joined the race to sign Sepp Van Den Berg after holding talks with the players agent.

[@Plettigoal]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7904 on: Today at 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:08:17 pm
Thank you hun.
Aww, no problem, ya big Heffalump xx
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7905 on: Today at 08:26:03 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7906 on: Today at 08:27:47 pm »
Now is the time to sign Joao Gomes from Wolves. By January/Summer 2025 half the league will be after him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7907 on: Today at 08:28:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:31:14 pm
Gordon on the right?

He can play LW, ST and RW correct?

More of a false 9 if he were to play there but my point stands
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7908 on: Today at 08:29:07 pm »
Id sign the lad from wolves seems like a terrier just not sure if his passing is up to it but seemed better than Ugartes watching the Copa
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7909 on: Today at 08:31:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:21:06 pm
I thought Robertson was pretty great at the back end of last season.

He was, but the regular suspects need to moan about something ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7910 on: Today at 08:38:38 pm »
Why are we going after Kudus now? We should've boght him from Ajax if we wanted him. Good player mind you.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7911 on: Today at 08:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:16:57 pm
Lots of Kudus chat on my timeline. I struggle to see it - the numbers just arent there for him (Gordon has almost twice the npxG+xA, to provide a contrast).
I think Gordon is overpriced, so Kudus at a similar price point is insane imo. He is undoubtedly fun to watch, but the underlying numbers don't support a price tag of £80m+
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7912 on: Today at 08:45:47 pm »
False Alarm! West Ham fan accountss saying the lad who said  it is a spoofer.

Quote
For all my Liverpool mates in the DM's asking about his reliable and who he is...

He's a spouter of crap and likes to spread negativity to the fanbase now that he can't slate Moyes anymore.

No truth in the slightest.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7913 on: Today at 08:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:05:55 pm
Jaros, SvdB, Morton and Carvalho are the new signings.

Dont need anyone else unless an opportunistic opportunity arises

Nothing wrong with that. A very deep squad, with a lot of very talented young players, a perfect opportunity for our new head coach to establish his system. A top 4 finish, a good run in the new format CL, and hopefully a domestic cup or even two. The money will still be there, if another Caicedo scenario comes up ...
