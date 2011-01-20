Gordon will replace Diaz. I think theres truth to the Kubo rumours and he could be seen as Mos replacement, Im not sure I agree with it like but maybe they see Gakpo/Nunez as the lead options from the left and centre, with Kubo being the third option as more of a playmaker.
Gordon on the right would actually work quite well, especially if Elliott offers the left foot option as the right 8, Gordons pressing ability from the front would definitely make that right side a bit stronger without the ball than it has been. I genuinely think Gordon will develop into a 9 as his career goes on, hes got everything a 9 needs, its just whether he can go to the level required as a scorer.