VVD and Allison were literally the best players in the world in the positions when we bought them. It couldnt be more clear that we bought elite level talent in their case. We could not have bought better players. Salah, Fabinho get more arguable but they were certainly elite level players that would have improved nearly every team in the world.
1. Marc ter Stegen, Germany (Barcelona) - 26
2. Keylor Navas, Costa Rica (Real Madrid) - 31
3. Jan Oblak, Slovenia (Atlético Madrid) - 25
4. David de Gea, Spain (Manchester United) - 27
5. Thibaut Courtois, Belgium (Real Madrid) - 26
6. Jasper Cillessen, Netherlands (Barcelona) - 29
7. Gianluigi Buffon, Italy (PSG) - 40
8. Ederson, Brazil (Manchester City) - 25
9. Rui Patrício, Portugal (Wolverhampton) - 30
10. Manuel Neuer, Germany (Bayern Munich) - 32
Alisson wasn't better than all of them in 2018.
According to FIFA;
2018
1 Thibaut Courtois England Chelsea Belgium
2 Hugo Lloris England Tottenham Hotspur France
3 Kasper Schmeichel England Leicester City Denmark
Interestingly the year after he signed for us.. (as I said)
2019
1 Alisson England Liverpool Brazil
2 Marc-André ter Stegen Spain Barcelona Germany
3 Ederson England Manchester City Brazil
Here is the team of the season (in the world) 2018
2018
Spain David de Gea (Manchester United)
Brazil Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Spain Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
France Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)
Brazil Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain)
Belgium Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
France N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
Croatia Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
France Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus)
Argentina Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Can't see Van Dijk or Alisson sadly, yet guess what... In 2019, here they pop up..
2019Brazil Alisson (Liverpool)
Brazil Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Spain Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)Netherlands Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Netherlands Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus)
Belgium Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid)
Netherlands Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona)
Croatia Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)
France Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
Argentina Lionel Messi (Barcelona)