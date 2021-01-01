« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags  (Read 349549 times)

Offline Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 02:09:39 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:45:28 am
Capon was saying Trents renewal is imminent in the Trent thread 

"We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun"

W.T. Pooh
Offline latortuga

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 02:27:57 am »
To substantiate the fee and stats Kubo has been putting up, Redmen TV called Salah's numbers at Roma before signing somewhat "underwhelming"...

Sweet Jesus! 

14 and 15 goals in the league while not having penalty duties either season, not to mention we signed him for a meagre 34m pounds.  Feels the opposite of underwhelming.
Offline rocco

  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 06:50:11 am »
I never said that Joao Neves would only leave for his release clause and therefore, those claims are false, he told Portuguese outlet A Bola. Benfica President.

Any chance were interested.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 06:59:38 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:50:11 am
I never said that Joao Neves would only leave for his release clause and therefore, those claims are false, he told Portuguese outlet A Bola. Benfica President.

Any chance were interested.

Think hes been PSG bound for some time, to replace also Mendez client Ugarte who is leaving.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 07:04:50 am »
If we are after a holding midfielder and Wharton is not available, Stiller seems really good.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NWm1jrBdjY8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NWm1jrBdjY8</a>
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 07:05:55 am »
Supposedly after Doue as well. Theyve got their midfield sorted for the next decade. Really surprised they havent signed one of the big two from Napoli yet.
Offline No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 07:37:50 am »
Benfica president trying to whip up a bidding war while they negotiate with PSG. We would not get involved in that situation. We seem to have cooled a bit on dealing with Mendes.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/joao-neves-arsenal-manchester-united-benfica-b2583622.html
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 08:23:28 am »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 12:21:59 am
Love Neto but we really don't need anymore injury prone players.

Are they all reoccuring injuries?.
Really do rate him the few times ive seen him play (yeah i know its not saying much but there is something really special about him if he can get over those friggin injuries)
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7808 on: Today at 08:25:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
Interesting link. From the little I've seen of him, he could be a great fit to our team. And he wouldn't cost a fortune ...

 What kind of player is he? (any others from the Fulham youth sides should we have a closer look at?)
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7809 on: Today at 08:29:56 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 08:25:42 am
What kind of player is he? (any others from the Fulham youth sides should we have a closer look at?)

Left footed midfielder who controls a game, think he plays further forward for Celtic.
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7810 on: Today at 08:35:28 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 08:23:28 am
Are they all reoccuring injuries?.
Really do rate him the few times ive seen him play (yeah i know its not saying much but there is something really special about him if he can get over those friggin injuries)

He's definitely injury prone. Otherwise he'd have been bought already but when fit he's brilliant. But no one will buy him unless it's really cheap deal I imagine. Huge risk
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7811 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?
Online Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7812 on: Today at 09:07:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:59:12 am
Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;

Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper
Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves
Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season
Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.

I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?
Someone the equivalent of Anthony Gordon apparently.

It's hard to really think much of what Pearce says when he isn't ever the first to report on any kind of actual transfer news. Kind of makes him come across as out the loop.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7813 on: Today at 09:07:53 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:07:03 am
Someone the equivalent of Anthony Gordon apparently.

It's hard to really think much of what Pearce says when he isn't ever the first to report on any kind of actual transfer news. Kind of makes him come across as out the loop.

Maybe he got his VIP pass back now Klopp has gone :D
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7814 on: Today at 09:30:18 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 02:27:57 am
To substantiate the fee and stats Kubo has been putting up, Redmen TV called Salah's numbers at Roma before signing somewhat "underwhelming"...

Sweet Jesus! 

14 and 15 goals in the league while not having penalty duties either season, not to mention we signed him for a meagre 34m pounds.  Feels the opposite of underwhelming.

Yeah for people who do this as a living full time i find it odd how they come to this conclusion. Its like they completely forget how good Salah was. He was a 1 goal in 2 games attacker for a couple of seasons for a good team in Italy.

I also find it odd how they completely get wrong the profile of signings we made to get good. They seem to still believe we found players who were not that good and made them stars. The reality was that we signed really good and top players, and being in this side with Klopp at the helm made them better.
Online Knight

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 09:47:06 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:30:18 am
Yeah for people who do this as a living full time i find it odd how they come to this conclusion. Its like they completely forget how good Salah was. He was a 1 goal in 2 games attacker for a couple of seasons for a good team in Italy.

I also find it odd how they completely get wrong the profile of signings we made to get good. They seem to still believe we found players who were not that good and made them stars. The reality was that we signed really good and top players, and being in this side with Klopp at the helm made them better.

It happens on here too loads. We dont buy elite players, we make them. Except we bought the best GK in the world, the best CB in the world and arguably the best DM in the world. And Salah, whose numbers suggested he was one of the best wide forwards in the world. I know we like to console ourselves when we miss out on elite talent but we became the best in part by buying the best. We also make elite talent which is super, Firmino got turned into the best false 9 in world football, Robbo into one of the best attacking LBs, Trent into the most creative fullback the world has ever seen etc.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7816 on: Today at 09:53:42 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:47:06 am
It happens on here too loads. We dont buy elite players, we make them. Except we bought the best GK in the world, the best CB in the world and arguably the best DM in the world. And Salah, whose numbers suggested he was one of the best wide forwards in the world. I know we like to console ourselves when we miss out on elite talent but we became the best in part by buying the best. We also make elite talent which is super, Firmino got turned into the best false 9 in world football, Robbo into one of the best attacking LBs, Trent into the most creative fullback the world has ever seen etc.

None of them were the best in the world though, they were pushing that bracket but they achieved that level here.

Anyone arguing Salah was worldclass before he joined us is talking rubbish.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Whingebags vs Mingebags
« Reply #7817 on: Today at 10:00:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:53:42 am
None of them were the best in the world though, they were pushing that bracket but they achieved that level here.

Anyone arguing Salah was worldclass before he joined us is talking rubbish.
He was the best forward in Serie A. Not quite world class but he was brillant for Roma.

Roma i think needed cash its why we got him cheap
