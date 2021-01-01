Pearce has done a fairly long article and the summary is it's quiet summer so far due to;



Adrian has been replaced by Jaros as 3rd choice keeper

Matip was replaced by Quansah as 3rd choice defender, we'd go to market if Van Den Berg leaves

Attacker is being looked at but there are several of the youngsters who could take that place with a good pre-season

Holding midfielder was the more "they are looking" levels of interest.



I get it on the attacker, unless one of the front 5 leaves what level of a player are you going to recruit whose coming in for 6th choice, why would Doak, Blair, K.Gordon be able to step up and take that spot and minutes?