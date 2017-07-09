« previous next »
Does Slot like a smaller squad?
Yes. He likes working with what he has and hates signing new players.
Crikey, this thread is still the same cesspit of gloom with the usual ML, KH, DJ, AS et al polluting everything with their negativity.

Don't go on twitter, you will want to end it all.
Anyone who posts our owners are mingebags but have never donated to RAWK are the most ironic hypocrites ever.
You calling me a mingebag?
Don't go on twitter, you will want to end it all.
Just a bunch of aggregator accounts farming for engagement these days. It has always been bad, but it's reached a new level recently.
Just a bunch of aggregator accounts farming for engagement these days. It has always been bad, but it's reached a new level recently.

There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.

The vast majority of social media is just people using "facts" to complain about everything.

For example the non signing of some 18 year old french CB basically turned into a pile on about how much Gravenberch earns.
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Wingebags vs Mingebags
There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.

The vast majority of social media is just people using "facts" to complain about everything.

For example the non signing of some 18 year old french CB basically turned into a pile on about how much Gravenberch earns.
Blows my mind. I have found a special spot for those accounts - my blocked list. Outside of news sources, that goes for most verified accounts these days.
Blows my mind. I have found a special spot for those accounts - my blocked list. Outside of news sources, that goes for most verified accounts these days.

" wheres the money john " - makes money for reporting on " news "

And there will be a ton of people in here that will most likely disagree with me too

Is the Trent going to Real narrative true, or is it all a smokescreen to get the best contract? Trent leaving this Liverpool side to go to Real would be like KD going to the Warriors. It would be incredibly bizarre. This isn't Steven Gerrard's Liverpool. He would regent it for the rest of his life, especially if we were to win some major trophies after he leaves.
Is the Trent going to Real narrative true, or is it all a smokescreen to get the best contract? Trent leaving this Liverpool side to go to Real would be like KD going to the Warriors. It would be incredibly bizarre. This isn't Steven Gerrard's Liverpool. He would regent it for the rest of his life, especially if we were to win some major trophies after he leaves.
The Madrid press have barely spoken about it which is odd. For me, it's agent talk to get more leverage.

If it was actually concrete then their press will reflect that because they court players in public.
The Madrid press have barely spoken about it which is odd. For me, it's agent talk to get more leverage.

If it was actually concrete then their press will reflect that because they court players in public.
Trent Agent is his Brother irc
Trent Agent is his Brother irc

Good mates with Rashfords brothers (who are also his agents), theyre not daft, they know what Trents worth.
Trent Agent is his Brother irc
Never knew- https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/SC665236/officers

He's doing well for himself, has other clients like Hendo- https://www.plg-group.co.uk/

At the end of the day,  it's business. The better the deal he secures for the Trent, the higher his commission will be. People need to chill, these are tactics that are often used. FSG may cede to the pressure created by the imaginary links and pay more.
There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.


what's his channel? asking for a friend
what's his channel? asking for a friend

Read my second post about it, should give it away.
Never knew- https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/SC665236/officers

He's doing well for himself, has other clients like Hendo- https://www.plg-group.co.uk/

At the end of the day,  it's business. The better the deal he secures for the Trent, the higher his commission will be. People need to chill, these are tactics that are often used. FSG may cede to the pressure created by the imaginary links and pay more.
Im pretty sure Taylor is an agent for a good amount of the youth player at Liverpool too.
Wonder if we hear more contract stuff for trent when he not on Holiday and back training
Im pretty sure Taylor is an agent for a good amount of the youth player at Liverpool too.
Wonder if we hear more contract stuff for trent when he not on Holiday and back training
He's doing well, fair play to him. Any new contracts will probably be announced when the players are back because the club has to get social media content out as well (pics and maybe a video).
That's a story that has many meanings and conatations to it mate.
;D
Van den Berg will likely be allowed to leave if a club offers 20 million. PSV is not willing to go that far, but a substantial offer will be made to sign him. However, its not certain Sepp will join Eindhoven, as VfB Stuttgart is also interested.

[@RikElfrink]
PSV's transfer record is 15 million euro so it's doubtful lo think they'd go much over that on a young CB.

They could have got Branthwaite last year if they put a big bid in.
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1815844214598443222

[🚨] NEW: Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, want to strengthen, particularly in central midfield following the departure of Thiago Alcantara, with another holding player in there.

[@SkySportsNews
]
Hughesyyyyy. Terrible source but i'll cling to it.
https://x.com/AnfieldSector/status/1815844214598443222

[🚨] NEW: Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, want to strengthen, particularly in central midfield following the departure of Thiago Alcantara, with another holding player in there.

[@SkySportsNews
]

Wow. How do Sky always manage to get the inside scoop. No one could have predicted we'd like to add a defensive midfielder to our squad. Hats off to them.
Yes. He likes working with what he has and hates signing new players.
;D
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfer-news-matt-oriley-celtic-b1172305.html



Slot has a vision.

Interesting link. From the little I've seen of him, he could be a great fit to our team. And he wouldn't cost a fortune ...
Yeah another unathletic midfielder would be a dream.
Who are they trying to sign?

Slot, along with Michael Edwards - in charge at ownership group FSG - and new Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, want to strengthen, particularly in central midfield following the departure of Thiago Alcantara, with another holding player in there. Centre-back is less of a priority, even though Joel Matip has also gone this summer, although if an outlier came into view they would seriously look at it.

The same could be said in the forward positions too. They had a go at getting Anthony Gordon while Newcastle were in need of a sale to stay in line with PSR before June 30, but the Magpies wanted Jarell Quansah in return, so it did not progress.

Liverpool still need to tie down the long-term futures of prominent players during the Klopp era; namely Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Thats the sky sports news mention of a midfielder. I know were desperate but it really isnt anything new is it.
Can we get Camavinga and Arda for Trent then?
PSV's transfer record is 15 million euro so it's doubtful lo think they'd go much over that on a young CB.

They could have got Branthwaite last year if they put a big bid in.

swap for Bakayoko + cash?

Ive seen a few mentions of Timber from Feyenoord as an option for the midfielder, he seems more of an all round player but his numbers look good
Ive seen a few mentions of Timber from Feyenoord as an option for the midfielder, he seems more of an all round player but his numbers look good

Yeah i saw this too think it was in the Echo (shite i know) , also saw the Sepp and cash for Bakayoko. again Echo and Mirror i think it was, or liverpool world.


I am actually surfing all the rumour site just for some hint at a transfer!
Saw a few tweets earlier that weve rejected bids of £25m from some German clubs for him. Hard what to believe at the minute.

All noises from the club seem to indicate that hes finally going to be given a chance.
City carry a relatively small squad, but they barely get an injury all season.
??
de Bruyne, Haaland and Ederson were out for long periods last season.
Beck looks more ready than Doak.
he does, but I think Beck'll probably be looking to this summer, find a move and kick off a career at a slightly lower level where he'd start every week (maybe back to scotland).

I think Chambers is more likely to be in and around the squad and assessed, making some league cup appearances before a potential January loan.
Being linked to Pedro Neto tonight in Portugal. Apprently willing to "Risk it" even though he is injury prone. Alsoe we know Julien Ward is back because we're being linked to targets on all things Portugal.   ;D
Being linked to Pedro Neto tonight in Portugal. Apprently willing to "Risk it" even though he is injury prone. Alsoe we know Julien Ward is back because we're being linked to targets on all things Portugal.   ;D

Heard from a reliable source that Nandos is back on the menu at the training ground.
Being linked to Pedro Neto tonight in Portugal. Apprently willing to "Risk it" even though he is injury prone. Alsoe we know Julien Ward is back because we're being linked to targets on all things Portugal.   ;D
Love Neto but we really don't need anymore injury prone players.
Being linked to Pedro Neto tonight in Portugal. Apprently willing to "Risk it" even though he is injury prone. Alsoe we know Julien Ward is back because we're being linked to targets on all things Portugal.   ;D
These sound like desperation links to me. Like theyve run out of viable links (there have been almost none) and are recycling old ones
??
de Bruyne, Haaland and Ederson were out for long periods last season.

Its a narrative that some like pushing 
Thats the sky sports news mention of a midfielder. I know were desperate but it really isnt anything new is it.

Capon was saying Trents renewal is imminent in the Trent thread 
