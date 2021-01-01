« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7760 on: Today at 05:16:19 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:44:49 pm
Does Slot like a smaller squad?
Yes. He likes working with what he has and hates signing new players.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7761 on: Today at 05:16:49 pm
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 04:06:02 pm
Crikey, this thread is still the same cesspit of gloom with the usual ML, KH, DJ, AS et al polluting everything with their negativity.

Don't go on twitter, you will want to end it all.
JRed

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7762 on: Today at 05:16:59 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:59:52 pm
Anyone who posts our owners are mingebags but have never donated to RAWK are the most ironic hypocrites ever.
You calling me a mingebag?
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7763 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:16:49 pm
Don't go on twitter, you will want to end it all.
Just a bunch of aggregator accounts farming for engagement these days. It has always been bad, but it's reached a new level recently.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7764 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:23:12 pm
Just a bunch of aggregator accounts farming for engagement these days. It has always been bad, but it's reached a new level recently.

There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.

The vast majority of social media is just people using "facts" to complain about everything.

For example the non signing of some 18 year old french CB basically turned into a pile on about how much Gravenberch earns.
The Final Third

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7765 on: Today at 05:26:20 pm
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Wingebags vs Mingebags
Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7766 on: Today at 05:57:45 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:25:32 pm
There is a particular YouTuber whose whole persona is based around bashing FSG

I have no idea how people can stand watching him

Never wants to reply to anyone unless people that make fun of the way he looks and everyone else is an idiot.

The vast majority of social media is just people using "facts" to complain about everything.

For example the non signing of some 18 year old french CB basically turned into a pile on about how much Gravenberch earns.
Blows my mind. I have found a special spot for those accounts - my blocked list. Outside of news sources, that goes for most verified accounts these days.
mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7767 on: Today at 05:59:14 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 05:57:45 pm
Blows my mind. I have found a special spot for those accounts - my blocked list. Outside of news sources, that goes for most verified accounts these days.

" wheres the money john " - makes money for reporting on " news "

And there will be a ton of people in here that will most likely disagree with me too

OkieRedman

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7768 on: Today at 06:17:09 pm
Is the Trent going to Real narrative true, or is it all a smokescreen to get the best contract? Trent leaving this Liverpool side to go to Real would be like KD going to the Warriors. It would be incredibly bizarre. This isn't Steven Gerrard's Liverpool. He would regent it for the rest of his life, especially if we were to win some major trophies after he leaves.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7769 on: Today at 06:19:08 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:17:09 pm
Is the Trent going to Real narrative true, or is it all a smokescreen to get the best contract? Trent leaving this Liverpool side to go to Real would be like KD going to the Warriors. It would be incredibly bizarre. This isn't Steven Gerrard's Liverpool. He would regent it for the rest of his life, especially if we were to win some major trophies after he leaves.
The Madrid press have barely spoken about it which is odd. For me, it's agent talk to get more leverage.

If it was actually concrete then their press will reflect that because they court players in public.
RedG13

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7770 on: Today at 06:43:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:19:08 pm
The Madrid press have barely spoken about it which is odd. For me, it's agent talk to get more leverage.

If it was actually concrete then their press will reflect that because they court players in public.
Trent Agent is his Brother irc
Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7771 on: Today at 06:49:02 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:43:55 pm
Trent Agent is his Brother irc

Good mates with Rashfords brothers (who are also his agents), theyre not daft, they know what Trents worth.
