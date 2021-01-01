

I understand some of this but was buying Nunez for about 75-85M or paying Szboszlais 65M release clause (probably in 1 instalment) signs of ambition over recent years? Or getting MacAllister ahead of loads of other clubs?



My issue isnt the money weve spent over last few seasons. Its how weve spent it. In my opinion only MacAllister has been a slam dunk success since summer of 2019. Other players weve bought have been good but none have really reached that elite level at the club.



From Konate to Gravenberch to Diaz and Jota (plus loads of others) we have so many players that are very good but not yet in that top bracket. Theres question marks across a large number of the players weve bought.



Weve spent 500M gross and about 260M net since summer 2020. I think weve only got 1 world class player from that. The recruitment had been far from terrible but no as good as 2016-2019. Those preceding 3-4 years we added 5-6 players who ended up World Class. I find it hard to know whether its a money thing or whether we were just in a golden spell of recruitment between 2016-2019. Maybe its a bit of both.



Thiago was world class but we couldn't get him on the pitch enough. Similar with Konate and Jota, if we'd have kept them fit you're talking two of the best in the league, instead you get half a season out of them and it takes them time to get their level back after injuries.Gakpo is a solid buy as a squad player/rotational option across the attack, if not what we needed at the time. The likes of Tsimikas, Minamino, Endo signed as squad players and served their function well within that. I don't think were signed to be first choice.Mac a very solid buy. Dom still has to prove himself over a season and you hope he's more Gini than Keita (in terms of being a successful Liverpool player rather than one that flatters to deceive more), similar with Gravenberch.Nunez was the real iffy one. It was if we moved away from the checks and balances of getting Mane and Salah over Gotze and Brandt or even a Benteke. He looked boss at Anfield so let's break our transfer record on him. We'd moved away from a winning formula.In general though, the problem hasn't been the players we have signed but what we haven't done. We needed a Gini replacement in if not 2021 (when he left) then certainly 2022 but we end up wth Arthur Melo. We needed a first choice DM last summer in 2023 to replace Fabinho (but got a back up in Endo). PArt of that is being too slow to move players on like Keita and Ox. Fabinho and Henderson unexpectedly leaving facilitated Endo and Gravenberch who we probably wouldn't have signed otherwise, so it's a case of buying players more on the hoof. Mac and Dom were more planned. The strategy hasn't been right since that 2018 summer.