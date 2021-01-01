That period when we pulled off Fabinho, Allison, Keita and Van Dijk genuinely at the time felt a like we turned a switch as a club. Keita didn't work out but he was a statement considering the hype. The others were absolutely huge signings that had other clubs looking on in envy.



For all too long we had lacked bravado in the market and that arrogance of a big club. Going as back as the Houllier era, we were always so tentative. That spell was a welcome change.



The last few years have been a shit reality check of just being back to the norm. This summer is just a continuation of a poor few years in the market.



Being stuck with a bargain purchase like Endo as a DM and our failure to address that issue for a few years is a signal of our lack of ambition, and how we are just happy..... being.

