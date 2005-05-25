« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7440 on: Today at 11:22:09 am
Can I be one to say I actually think Kubo's stats look alright - for a young player he looks like he has great dribbling skill, his expected assists look good (in a more lethal team he would get more) and his goal scoring for the last 2 years at Sociedad (7 and 9) is pretty decent for a 23 year old (at the time a 21 and 22 year old) in a midtable La Liga side
Logged

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7441 on: Today at 11:26:48 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:22:09 am
Can I be one to say I actually think Kubo's stats look alright - for a young player he looks like he has great dribbling skill, his expected assists look good (in a more lethal team he would get more) and his goal scoring for the last 2 years at Sociedad (7 and 9) is pretty decent for a 23 year old (at the time a 21 and 22 year old) in a midtable La Liga side

Can I be the only one to say I couldnt careless what his stats are, if he were to join us - Ill make my judgement on what he or any other player does in a red shirt.
Logged

Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7442 on: Today at 11:28:00 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:22:05 am
So we just don't sign a right sided attacker then?
Not one who I don't think would be better than for example Elliot, Diaz, Jota, Szoboszlai there.

Signing someone where we have a clear starter and plenty depth is a waste. Really signing any player for depth is a waste, we have loads. Signing players who we want/plan on playing 1000's minutes in a season. That's how we are going to get more points.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:51 am by Chris~ »
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,698
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7443 on: Today at 11:29:23 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:22:09 am
Can I be one to say I actually think Kubo's stats look alright - for a young player he looks like he has great dribbling skill, his expected assists look good (in a more lethal team he would get more) and his goal scoring for the last 2 years at Sociedad (7 and 9) is pretty decent for a 23 year old (at the time a 21 and 22 year old) in a midtable La Liga side

They were one of the more frustrating teams in La Liga last season. They didn't score a lot either. In each of the last two seasons they've only scored 51 goals. Last season, their leading scorer (Oyarzabal) had 9. After Kubo's 7 league goals, the next highest scorer had 4.
Logged

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,212
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7444 on: Today at 11:30:15 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:22:09 am
Can I be one to say I actually think Kubo's stats look alright - for a young player he looks like he has great dribbling skill, his expected assists look good (in a more lethal team he would get more) and his goal scoring for the last 2 years at Sociedad (7 and 9) is pretty decent for a 23 year old (at the time a 21 and 22 year old) in a midtable La Liga side

Yeah you're right but its 'what's the bar for us?' .... rather than football in general
He looks fine/decent on some metrics but outside our cheap deals (Minamino etc) he'd be comfortably the worst performing forward we'd signed in the data era so its very hard to believe there's anything in it
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7445 on: Today at 11:30:37 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:20:31 am
We can buy another right sided forward if and when Salah leaves, though? Which we'd need to anyway. That player could either backup Kubo if he proves good enough, or Kubo could continue backing up the new player as he would be doing with Salah (on the assumption he's actually signing).

The truth is there is just isn't a player out there at the moment that we could sign that plays where Salah plays and can replicate what can replicate what he does for us. Maybe there will be in 12 months time?

Any notion that we need to sign his direct replacement now fails to consider that no such player really exists.

I get what you are saying, but if we get say Bakayoko now we have a backup to Mo for the season.  Mo shouldnt play every game.  If Mo leaves in 2025 and Bakayoko he has shown potential he can step up to starter.  If not you get your new guy, you still need a replacement for Mo.  Bakayoko stays as backup.  IF Bakayoko is not what we thought you sell on for a slight loss in 2026 hes young and has resale value.  Doak can go on loan 2024 see how he develops gets more game time.  It worked great with Bradley at Bolton.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:52 am by DiggerJohn »
Logged

KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7446 on: Today at 11:30:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:38:19 am
Elliott is a key squad/utility player for us, but ultimately his lack of pace limits the will to start him regularly as a wide player. What the forward line is missing is real speed on the right with Salah ageing.

Think he's very unlucky in the era he's in as he would have been a starter in Joe Cole's time.

Speed of the game is much faster. And its every team now as we discovered in the season when Fabinho fell of a cliff when so many teams outran us.

Many of us have talked about the 6 alot and how we need athleticism in there, and it's because of the quicker nature of the game. Endo is another who would have been fine in a previous era (Hamann wasn't the quickest either), you just don't get away without speed now.

Foden is a bit of a lightweight, and I thought that was highlighted with England. With Abu Dahbi though they dictate the play so much that the like of a lesser athletic player doesnt get exposed.

Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7447 on: Today at 11:32:16 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:28:00 am
Not one who I don't think would be better than for example Elliot, Diaz, Jota, Szoboszlai there.

Signing someone where we have a clear starter and plenty depth is a waste

But none of those have right sided forward as their best position? If Salah isn't playing, why would you want to move Szoboszlai from RCM or Diaz from the left and in effect weaken two positions, when you can just play an actual right sided attacker? We've needed an out and out replacement there for ages now.

Also because of the above, Kubo if he was able to translate his play to the PL is infinitely better as a right sided forward than Elliott, who was Klopp's go to Salah replacement. That's not a slight on Elliott but he's very ineffective out there.

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:30:37 am
I get what you are saying, but if we get say Bakayoko now we have a backup to Mo for the season.  Mo shouldnt play every game.  If Mo leaves in 2025 and Bakayoko he has shown potential he can step up to starter.  If not you get your new guy, you still need a replacement for Mo.  Bakayoko stays as backup.  IF Bakayoko is not what we thought you sell on for a slight loss in 2026 hes young and has resale value.  Doak can go on loan 2024 see how he develops gets more game time.  If work great with Bradley at Bolton.

Sorry I don't really get your argument? Everything you've just said there is basically what I said about Kubo, only you've used Bakayoko as the example instead.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:12 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7448 on: Today at 11:33:05 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:30:15 am
Yeah you're right but its 'what's the bar for us?' .... rather than football in general
He looks fine/decent on some metrics but outside our cheap deals (Minamino etc) he'd be comfortably the worst performing forward we'd signed in the data era so its very hard to believe there's anything in it

I just think there isn't a huge amount of quality on the right side these days, so I wouldn't be ask shocked if we look at someone as a kinda project - someone we would have to mold but isn't entirely raw at the same time

I don't know either way but I likewise would not be shocked if it does come to pass
Logged

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,770
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7449 on: Today at 11:34:29 am
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm
Another Kubo update

https://www.sponichi.co.jp/soccer/news/2024/07/22/kiji/20240722s00002020008000c.html

According to several English officials is a red flag in the article. Hasnt been mentioned by any UK media
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,271
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7450 on: Today at 11:36:15 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:38:19 am
Elliott is a key squad/utility player for us, but ultimately his lack of pace limits the will to start him regularly as a wide player. What the forward line is missing is real speed on the right with Salah ageing.

Elliot is going to be one of our starting players come next summer, he's incredible.

Some of this forum are obsessed with some of the weirdest things, like athleticism, the greatest player of the last 15 years guess what, he wasn't what you are describing as athletic.. Neither were Xavi or Iniesta. They just had incredible technical ability and game intelligence.

I bet if we got linked to Alonso these days you'd scoff because he can't sprint like Kante.
Logged

Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7451 on: Today at 11:38:57 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:32:16 am
But none of those have right sided forward as their best position? If Salah isn't playing, why would you want to move Szoboszlai from RCM or Diaz from the left and in effect weaken two positions, when you can just play an actual right sided attacker? We've needed an out and out replacement there for ages now.

Also because of the above, Kubo if he was able to translate his play to the PL is infinitely better as a right sided forward that Elliott, who was Klopp's go to Salah replacement. That's not a slight on Elliott but he's very ineffective out there.
Because we have limited squad space for non-homegrown players, we don't have a nation behind us to sit a quality player for most the season and it not matter. Wasting those resource on a player who isn't as good as someone, or multiple players, there in a role isn't smart for us with how the squad is made up.

Top sides use players in multiple roles. Not every player only has one defined role/position. Clubs don't have 2/3 players who only play one role or position lined up and waiting.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:41:41 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,271
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7452 on: Today at 11:41:31 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:38:57 am
Because we have limited squad space for non-homegrown players, we don't have a nation behind us to sit a quality player for most the season and it not matter. Wasting those resource on a player who arent as good as someone, or multiple players, there in a role isn't smart.

Top sides use players in multiple roles. Not everyone only has one defined role/position.They don't have 2/3 players who only play one role or position lined up and waiting.

We have space for 3 non-homegrown players currently.

Matip, Adrian, Thiago spots.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7453 on: Today at 11:42:39 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:38:57 am
Because we have limited squad space for non-homegrown players, we don't have a nation behind us to sit a quality player for most the season and it not matter. Wasting those resource on a player who arent as good as someone, or multiple players, there in a role isn't smart.

Top sides use players in multiple roles. Not every player only has one defined role/position. Clubs don't have 2/3 players who only play one role or position lined up and waiting.

I don't think we have much concern with homegrown quotas at the moment, do we? Especially with Matip and Thiago leaving.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,212
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7454 on: Today at 11:42:55 am
There's a bit of a misconception when we get linked with forwards at the moment
 
If you look at the 5 main forwards on our books they all have 1 big thing in common... actually you could argue only 1 thing given they're a mix of styles... they were all putting up elite or close to elite underlying numbers BEFORE they were signed
This is different to the common perception that we buy players with potential and they deliver on that potential when they're here
I'm not saying they don't improve but the point is when we spend 'big' for us (40 million back in the day 60+ now) the data and their production is always already there for their current clubs 

The question we ask is 'can they replicate it for us' .. not 'can they improve when they come to us' 

Obviously this is different if we're spending 25 million on a 19 year old .. but if a forward is linked and they're 23/24 and 50+ million and they're not producing great underlying numbers its really unlikely we're actually interested
« Last Edit: Today at 11:46:09 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7455 on: Today at 11:43:19 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:36:15 am
Elliot is going to be one of our starting players come next summer, he's incredible.

Some of this forum are obsessed with some of the weirdest things, like athleticism, the greatest player of the last 15 years guess what, he wasn't what you are describing as athletic.. Neither were Xavi or Iniesta. They just had incredible technical ability and game intelligence.

I bet if we got linked to Alonso these days you'd scoff because he can't sprint like Kante.

Dont think people at saying that at all.  Its a blend we like.  McAllister is quality and it works better to have someone athletic beside him.  Same with Elliott too.  One of the best versions of Spain was 2008 with Xavi beside  Marcos Senna.  This current Spanish team looks good with Nico Williams pace in it too.
Logged

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7456 on: Today at 11:48:09 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:19:36 am
What CAM role? Slot has catagorically said he plays 433.

Kuba would play on the wings.

The most advanced midfielder. Endo and Mac played deeper last season than Dom or Elliott.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7457 on: Today at 11:49:00 am

Sorry I don't really get your argument? Everything you've just said there is basically what I said about Kubo, only you've used Bakayoko as the example instead.
[/quote]

Im in a roundabout way saying i like Bayayoko more than Kubo or any of the other right wing options ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:05 am by DiggerJohn »
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7458 on: Today at 11:49:24 am
Id say we absolutely need a goalscorer. Jota just cannot be relied upon anymore due to fitness. Nunez and Gakpo are never going to be prolific. Which just leaves Salah, again. He cant do it all by himself anymore.
Logged

Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,271
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7459 on: Today at 11:50:53 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:43:19 am
Dont think people at saying that at all.  Its a blend we like.  McAllister is quality and it works better to have someone athletic beside him.  Same with Elliott too.  One of the best versions of Spain was 2008 with Xavi beside  Marcos Senna.  This current Spanish team looks good with Nico Williams pace in it too.

Yes they are, primarily from a position of Endo is a shit 6 because he's not rapid and from that stance FSG didn't back Klopp.

Ignoring the fact it's a team collective press.

Pace is important, especially in your forwards but technical ability and game intelligence are equally so.
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7460 on: Today at 11:51:02 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:49:24 am
Id say we absolutely need a goalscorer. Jota just cannot be relied upon anymore due to fitness. Nunez and Gakpo are never going to be prolific. Which just leaves Salah, again. He cant do it all by himself anymore.

Did we not score enough goals last season?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,079
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7461 on: Today at 11:55:20 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:50:53 am
Yes they are, primarily from a position of Endo is a shit 6 because he's not rapid and from that stance FSG didn't back Klopp.

Ignoring the fact it's a team collective press.

Pace is important, especially in your forwards but technical ability and game intelligence are equally so.

oh i agree i love Xavi type players, football has evolved and counter attacking is huge now.  Teams are so well organised.  Not sure the old style tiki taka is as effective now.
Logged

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,924
  • Truthiness
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7462 on: Today at 11:58:12 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:51:02 am
Did we not score enough goals last season?
Not from the chances we created, no. Salah, Nunez, Diaz all significantly underperformed their xG.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7463 on: Today at 11:58:43 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:51:02 am
Did we not score enough goals last season?

We scored more goals than the year we won the league

Says it all where our problems are.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7464 on: Today at 11:59:45 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:49:24 am
Id say we absolutely need a goalscorer. Jota just cannot be relied upon anymore due to fitness. Nunez and Gakpo are never going to be prolific. Which just leaves Salah, again. He cant do it all by himself anymore.

More important to tighten up at the back though.

We scored 86 PL goals last season. Arsenal scored 91. But Arsenal conceded 29 goals, we conceded 41. Before that late collapse, we were neck and neck with Arsenal but their goal difference was way ahead because they weren't going 1-0 down every week, they were regularly winning games to nil. They also had a run of games in Feb where they won 5-0, 6-0 and 6-0 in a couple of weeks which heavily flattered their goals tally.

Plus Arsenal's goals were spread around the team (top scorer 16) and they were scoring set pieces every week. Keep clean sheets and break the deadlock with set plays and it takes a lot of pressure off the forwards.  That's what we did regularly in 18/19 and 19/20.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7465 on: Today at 12:01:10 pm
Hahaha as soon as some rumours are up and running

Doyle comes to spoil the party. No major ins our outs in next 2 weeks.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,881
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7466 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:58:12 am
Not from the chances we created, no. Salah, Nunez, Diaz all significantly underperformed their xG.

Go 1-0 down every week and it increases the pressure on the forwards to put their chances away when you're constantly chasing games.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,924
  • Truthiness
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7467 on: Today at 12:04:02 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:01:24 pm
Go 1-0 down every week and it increases the pressure on the forwards to put their chances away when you're constantly chasing games.
Or: put away the chances you should and there's not as much pressure on the defence.

I don't disagree that defence should be our priority. But people on here thinking that we're all set with our attack is just crazy.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,703
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7468 on: Today at 12:05:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:59:45 am
More important to tighten up at the back though.

We scored 86 PL goals last season. Arsenal scored 91. But Arsenal conceded 29 goals, we conceded 41. Before that late collapse, we were neck and neck with Arsenal but their goal difference was way ahead because they weren't going 1-0 down every week, they were regularly winning games to nil. They also had a run of games in Feb where they won 5-0, 6-0 and 6-0 in a couple of weeks which heavily flattered their goals tally.

Plus Arsenal's goals were spread around the team (top scorer 16) and they were scoring set pieces every week. Keep clean sheets and break the deadlock with set plays and it takes a lot of pressure off the forwards.  That's what we did regularly in 18/19 and 19/20.

Think their better goal difference when we were neck and neck on points was down to the few big wins. Otherwise, we'd have had a better GD then.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,212
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7469 on: Today at 12:06:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:51:02 am
Did we not score enough goals last season?

More than the season we won the league!
We had a run of really bad finishing luck at a critical point in the season which made everyones branis explode and feel like we need new forwards.. so that's all we talk about now even though the other end of the pitch was a way bigger problem
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #7470 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:51:02 am
Did we not score enough goals last season?
No.
Some of our finishing was absolutely comical.
People saying conceding first was the main problem. Quite often we only conceded first after missing chances due to shit finishing.
I didnt say we only need a goalscorer, but we do need one.
Logged
