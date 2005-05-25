Not one who I don't think would be better than for example Elliot, Diaz, Jota, Szoboszlai there.
Signing someone where we have a clear starter and plenty depth is a waste
But none of those have right sided forward as their best position? If Salah isn't playing, why would you want to move Szoboszlai from RCM or Diaz from the left and in effect weaken two positions, when you can just play an actual right sided attacker? We've needed an out and out replacement there for ages now.
Also because of the above, Kubo if he was able to translate his play to the PL is infinitely better as a right sided forward than Elliott, who was Klopp's go to Salah replacement. That's not a slight on Elliott but he's very ineffective out there.
I get what you are saying, but if we get say Bakayoko now we have a backup to Mo for the season. Mo shouldnt play every game. If Mo leaves in 2025 and Bakayoko he has shown potential he can step up to starter. If not you get your new guy, you still need a replacement for Mo. Bakayoko stays as backup. IF Bakayoko is not what we thought you sell on for a slight loss in 2026 hes young and has resale value. Doak can go on loan 2024 see how he develops gets more game time. If work great with Bradley at Bolton.
Sorry I don't really get your argument? Everything you've just said there is basically what I said about Kubo, only you've used Bakayoko as the example instead.