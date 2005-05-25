There's a bit of a misconception when we get linked with forwards at the moment



If you look at the 5 main forwards on our books they all have 1 big thing in common... actually you could argue only 1 thing given they're a mix of styles... they were all putting up elite or close to elite underlying numbers BEFORE they were signed

This is different to the common perception that we buy players with potential and they deliver on that potential when they're here

I'm not saying they don't improve but the point is when we spend 'big' for us (40 million back in the day 60+ now) the data and their production is always already there for their current clubs



The question we ask is 'can they replicate it for us' .. not 'can they improve when they come to us'



Obviously this is different if we're spending 25 million on a 19 year old .. but if a forward is linked and they're 23/24 and 50+ million and they're not producing great underlying numbers its really unlikely we're actually interested