Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:38:19 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:24:28 am
Kubo makes sense if you have an absolute speed demon on other wing, but we don't (and I want Nunez central).

Still think we need a real injection of pace & power throughout pitch though.

Elliott is a key squad/utility player for us, but ultimately his lack of pace limits the will to start him regularly as a wide player. What the forward line is missing is real speed on the right with Salah ageing.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:41:31 am


why should we pay double for Kubo vs Bakayoko? is there anyone who thinks Kubo is that much better than Bakayoko? if so, why?
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:44:03 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:45:11 am
Kubo is 5"7 and 63kg
he would likely getting overpowered in the PL. We will get someone with more pace & power

Similar with Minamino and Carvalho the season he was with us.

They were too slight, at least for Klopp. What they were good at was movement in the box and could therefore pop up with goals but they weren't considered to be strong enough.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Sonofthewind

  Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:44:45 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:51:29 am
Were signing Adama Traore?

Gordon will be the final form. As close as scientifically possible to greased lightning.
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:46:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:44:03 am
Similar with Minamino and Carvalho the season he was with us.

They were too slight, at least for Klopp. What they were good at was movement in the box and could therefore pop up with goals but they weren't considered to be strong enough.

Salah is 5 foot 7, was he too slight, at least for Klopp?

It's not size that matters, it's what you do with it that counts.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:46:02 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:41:31 am

why should we pay double for Kubo vs Bakayoko? is there anyone who thinks Kubo is that much better than Bakayoko? if so, why?

Who is to say that Bakayoko is half the price?

Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:46:01 am
Salah is 5 foot 7, was he too slight, at least for Klopp?

It's not size that matters, it's what you do with it that counts.

Salah is not 5"7  ;D

I'd say 5"9.
JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:46:21 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 10:41:31 am

why should we pay double for Kubo vs Bakayoko? is there anyone who thinks Kubo is that much better than Bakayoko? if so, why?

Is it double? PSV reportedly looking for 50-60m for Bakayoko.
